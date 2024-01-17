Crise au Moyen-Orient en direct : l’Iran détruit les « bases militantes sunnites » au Pakistan ; Les États-Unis lancent de nouvelles frappes en mer Rouge contre les Houthis | Moyen-Orient et Afrique du Nord

It’s currently 6:11am in Gaza and Tel Aviv and 7:41am in Tehran. We’re pausing this blog for a while but first, here is a summary of the latest events of the day:

A deal to allow the delivery of medicines to hostages in Gaza and aid into the territory has been agreed after mediation by Doha and Paris, Qatar and Israel have announced.

Iran has launched airstrikes on Pakistan territory, apparently aimed at a Sunni militant group, in the latest sign of a wave of violence rolling across the Middle East and beyond.

American forces have destroyed four anti-ship missiles in Yemen. The US said the missiles threatened civilian and military vessels.

It’s after the latest attack on Red Sea shipping saw the Houthis hit a Greek-owned cargo ship with a missile off the coast of Yemen as it headed to the Suez canal. No injuries were reported and the vessel remained navigable.

The Biden administration is expected to announce plans to redesignate the Houthi rebels in Yemen as specially designated global terrorists, Associated Press reports.

Japan’s Nippon Yusen says it is joining other major shipping firms in suspending routes through the Red Sea in response to the Houthi attacks on vessels in the vital waterway.

Aid agencies have begun suspending vital operations in Yemen after the recent US and UK strikes on Houthi targets, amid warnings that further military intervention risks deepening one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

US Central Command said in a statement on Tuesday that it had seized Iranian advanced conventional weapons bound for Yemen’s Houthis on 11 January. It was the first seizure of “lethal Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons” to the Houthis since Houthi attacks against merchant ships began in November, the statement added.

US Navy Seals boarded a boat heading for Yemen and seized Iranian-made missile components and other weaponry bound for Houthi forces, in an operation in which two Seal commandos went missing, the US military has said.

Iraq condemned on Tuesday Iran’s “aggression” on Erbil that led to civilian casualties in residential areas, according to a statement by the country’s foreign ministry, after Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said they attacked Israel’s “spy headquarters” in Iraq’s Kurdistan region.

A US state department spokesperson has said that an Iranian attack near Iraq’s northern city of Erbil on Monday “undermine Iraq’s stability.” “We oppose Iran’s reckless missile strikes,” Matthew Miller said, adding that the US supported “the Government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government’s efforts to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have also claimed an attack in Syria. The group said it had fired a number of ballistic missiles at “terrorist operations” in the country – including Islamic State targets – and destroyed them. A US defence official who spoke on condition of anonymity said the US tracked the missiles, which hit in northern Iraq and northern Syria, and initial indications were that the strikes were “reckless and imprecise”.

The UN-recognised government of Yemen has urged the UK to change its policy in Gaza and back an immediate ceasefire. The call was made by Ahmad bin Mubarak, the foreign minister of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, during a phone conversation on Tuesday with the British Middle East minister, Lord Ahmad.

The UN secretary of state António Guterres has posted on X a few hours ago about his concerns over the war in Gaza and the conflict expanding. He says “The longer the conflict in Gaza continues, the greater the risk of escalation and miscalculation.” Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan posted a response blaming Iran for the regional instability.

The United Nations office for the coordination of humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) has released its latest update on the situation in Gaza, saying “As of 15 January, only one of the three water pipelines from Israel into Gaza is functioning. The Deir al Balah water pipeline, with a capacity of close to 17,000 cubic metres of water per day, urgently needs repairs.”

At least 24,285 Palestinians have been killed and 61,154 have been wounded in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the health ministry in the territory said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said on Tuesday its troops killed dozens of Palestinian militants around the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza and also uncovered about 100 rocket launchers. “During IDF activity in the area of Beit Lahia, the troops located approximately 100 rocket set-installations and 60 ready-to-use rockets. The troops killed dozens of terrorists during the activity,” it said.

Israel’s army says it has conducted air and artillery strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon on Tuesday.

US senators have defeated a measure, introduced by Bernie Sanders, that would have made military aid to Israel conditional on whether the Israeli government is violating human rights and international accords in its devastating war in Gaza.

The Australian foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, has met with Israeli relatives of hostages held by Hamas and assured them that she will continue to use Australia’s voice to call for the immediate, unconditional and safe return of all hostages.

