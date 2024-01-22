Dernières Nouvelles | News 24

Crise au Moyen-Orient en direct : les familles d’otages de Gaza font pression sur Netanyahu pour obtenir leur libération ; L’UE en pourparlers avec les ministres israéliens et palestiniens | Guerre Israël-Gaza

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 4 secondesDernière mise à jour: janvier 22, 2024
European foreign ministers are to hold separate talks on Monday with their Israeli and Palestinian counterparts on the prospects for lasting peace after Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, rejected calls for a future two-state solution.

“,”elementId”:”d28c9078-7a78-4d28-9bf2-509e790088a7″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, risked incurring Israel’s wrath by accusing it on Friday of having “created” and “financed” Hamas to undermine the prospect for a possible Palestinian state, Agence France-Presse reports.

“,”elementId”:”6cbbad5b-1cbd-404c-b340-b50c725f9e6e”,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

He also insisted the only way to get an enduring peace in the region was for a two-state solution to “be imposed from outside”.

“,”elementId”:”c77051b8-853d-4de9-9668-0e6273baecfa”,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

While the Israel-Gaza war appears to have driven a long-term solution further out of sight, EU officials insist now is the time to talk about finally resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“,”elementId”:”4e0af159-d1b2-43c0-b2b9-fbd0496c0720″,{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.ImageBlockElement”,”media”:”allImages”:[“index”:0,”fields”:”height”:”3600″,”width”:”6000″,”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/510501837ba89abf38e676658d2546d8c14e4435/0_400_6000_3600/6000.jpg”,”index”:1,”fields”:”isMaster”:”true”,”height”:”3600″,”width”:”6000″,”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/510501837ba89abf38e676658d2546d8c14e4435/0_400_6000_3600/master/6000.jpg”,”index”:2,”fields”:”height”:”1200″,”width”:”2000″,”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/510501837ba89abf38e676658d2546d8c14e4435/0_400_6000_3600/2000.jpg”,”index”:3,”fields”:”height”:”600″,”width”:”1000″,”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/510501837ba89abf38e676658d2546d8c14e4435/0_400_6000_3600/1000.jpg”,”index”:4,”fields”:”height”:”300″,”width”:”500″,”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/510501837ba89abf38e676658d2546d8c14e4435/0_400_6000_3600/500.jpg”,”index”:5,”fields”:”height”:”84″,”width”:”140″,”mediaType”:”Image”,”mimeType”:”image/jpeg”,”url”:”https://media.guim.co.uk/510501837ba89abf38e676658d2546d8c14e4435/0_400_6000_3600/140.jpg”],”data”:{“alt”:”Josep Borrell prône une solution à deux États”,”caption”:”Le chef de la politique étrangère de l’UE, Josep Borrell, prône une solution à deux États.”,”credit”:”Photographie : Hassan …

Gaspar Bazinetil y a 4 secondesDernière mise à jour: janvier 22, 2024