Crise au Moyen-Orient en direct : les familles d’otages de Gaza font pression sur Netanyahu pour obtenir leur libération ; L’UE en pourparlers avec les ministres israéliens et palestiniens | Guerre Israël-Gaza

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, risked incurring Israel’s wrath by accusing it on Friday of having “created” and “financed” Hamas to undermine the prospect for a possible Palestinian state, Agence France-Presse reports.

He also insisted the only way to get an enduring peace in the region was for a two-state solution to “be imposed from outside”.

While the Israel-Gaza war appears to have driven a long-term solution further out of sight, EU officials insist now is the time to talk about finally resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Le chef de la politique étrangère de l'UE, Josep Borrell, prône une solution à deux États.