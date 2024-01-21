Crise au Moyen-Orient en direct : le rejet par Netanyahu d’une solution à deux États est « décevant », a déclaré le ministre britannique ; Le bilan des morts à Gaza dépasse les 25 000 | Guerre Israël-Gaza

L’opposition de Netanyahu à la solution à deux États est « décevante », selon le secrétaire britannique à la Défense Le secrétaire à la Défense du Royaume-Uni, Grant Shappsrépond à une série de questions sur Sky News sur le Moyen-Orient. Il a décrit Benjamin NetanyahouL’opposition à un État palestinien est jugée « décevante ». Il a déclaré à l’émission Sky News Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips : Je pense qu’il est décevant d’entendre Benjamin Netanyahu dire qu’il ne croit pas à une solution à deux États. En toute honnêteté, il a dit cela tout au long de sa carrière politique, pour autant que je sache. Je ne pense pas que nous parvenons à une solution sans une solution à deux États. Shapps a ajouté que le Royaume-Uni « reste certainement attaché » à une solution à deux États et qu’il « n’y a pas d’autre option ». Au cours du week-end, le porte-parole de Netanyahu a affirmé que lors d’un appel téléphonique avec Joe Bidenle dirigeant israélien a déclaré au président américain que les besoins de sécurité de son pays ne laissaient aucune place à un État palestinien souverain. « Dans sa conversation avec le président Biden, le Premier ministre Netanyahu a réitéré sa politique selon laquelle, après la destruction du Hamas, Israël doit conserver le contrôle de sécurité sur Gaza pour garantir que Gaza ne constituera plus une menace pour Israël, une exigence qui contredit l’exigence de souveraineté palestinienne. », indique un communiqué du bureau du Premier ministre israélien. Mis à jour à 04.21 HNE

The UK’s defence secretary, Grant Shapps, is answering a series of questions on Sky News about the Middle East.

He described Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to a Palestinian state as “disappointing”.

He told the Sky News programme Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips:

I think it’s disappointing to hear Benjamin Netanyahu saying he doesn’t believe in a two-state solution. In fairness, he’s said that all of his political career, as far as I can tell.

I don’t think we get to a solution unless we have a two-state solution.



Shapps added the UK “certainly remains wedded to” a two-state solution and that there “isn’t another option”.

Over the weekend, Netanyahu’s spokesperson claimed that in a phone call with Joe Biden, the Israeli leader told the US president that his country’s security needs left no space for a sovereign Palestinian state.

“In his conversation with President Biden, prime minister Netanyahu reiterated his policy that, after Hamas is destroyed, Israel must retain security control over Gaza to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel, a requirement that contradicts the demand for Palestinian sovereignty,” a statement from the Israeli prime minister’s office said.

A total of 25,105 Palestinians have been killed and 62,681 have been injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since 7 October, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

“,”elementId”:”1a63a4a3-5481-4905-b746-162c34b63a55″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

An estimated 178 Palestinians were killed and 293 injured in the past 24 hours, the ministry added.

Hamas’s Qatar-based chief, Ismail Haniyeh, has held a meeting with the Turkish foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, diplomatic sources have told AFP.

“,”elementId”:”97fa5e90-2f03-42b7-8867-4f32e1fb6ff3″,”_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The sources said they met in Turkey on Saturday, in the first official contact between the two since a phone call on 16 October.

One of the sources said the main topics discussed were the establishment of a ceasefire “as quickly as possible” and the release of the remaining Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

