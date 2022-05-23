Cramer : Wells Fargo a le potentiel d’être « l’action la plus explosive du S&P 500 »

“Je suis très enthousiasmé par Wells Fargo, et les gens devraient l’acheter ici”, a déclaré Jim Cramer lors de la réunion du Club de lundi.