Avec une nouvelle épidémie atteignant 15 cas mardi, les autorités sanitaires du Queensland ont publié une liste de sites où il pourrait y avoir eu un risque d’exposition au coronavirus.
Les visiteurs des sites suivants aux heures spécifiées doivent s’isoler pendant 14 jours et effectuer une auto-évaluation de recherche des contacts en ligne.
Samedi 20 mars
* Boutique de nouilles Shinobi Ramen, centre commercial Westfield, Carindale, 12h-14h16
* Brasserie Black Hops, East Brisbane, 12h-14h
* Green Beacon Brewing Co, Teneriffe, 14h-15h12
* Eatons Hill Hotel, Eatons Hill, de 15h44 à 17h30
Dimanche 21 mars
* Restaurant italien Mamma, Redcliffe, 12h30-15h10
Lundi 22 mars
* PCYC Pine Rivers, Bray Park, de 7h16 à 8h10
Vendredi 26 mars
* Spinnaker Park Cafe, Callemondah, 10h22-11h23
* Auckland House, Gladstone Central, 19h23-21h30
* FitStop Gym, Morningside, 6h50 à 8h
Samedi 27 mars
* Auckland House, Gladstone Central, de 7 h 33 à 8 h 20
Les visiteurs des sites suivants doivent être testés immédiatement et mis en quarantaine jusqu’à ce qu’ils obtiennent un résultat négatif.
Vendredi 19 mars
* Little Red Dumpling, Carseldine, 12h10-13h16
* Woolworths, Carseldine, de 13 h 10 à 13 h 20
* Aldi, Bald Hills, de 17 h 10 à 17 h 18
* Super pas cher Auto, Bald Hills, 17h30-17h33
Samedi 20 mars
* Centre commercial Westfield Carindale – n’importe quelle partie du centre commercial, Carindale, 12h-14h16
* Brasserie Black Hops, East Brisbane, 14h-15h
* Market Organics (magasin uniquement), Newmarket, 14h45-15h
* Baskins-Robbins, Everton Park, 21h20-2h25
Dimanche 21 mars
* The Standard Market Company, Gasworks Plaza, Newstead, de 9h50 à 10h20
* Genki Mart, Alderley, de 10h30 à 10h46
* Liquorland, centre commercial Dolphins Central, Kippa-Ring, 16h40-17h50
Lundi 22 mars
* Bunnings Rothwell, de 7h14 à 7h27
* Café L’avenue, Carseldine, de 8 h 51 à 8 h 58
* Zambrero, Aspley, 12h05-12h34
* Boulangerie Jacobs, Aspley, 12h40-12h48
* Bunnings Stafford, 12h40 à 12h50
* Bunnings Lawnton, 15h15-15h30
* Centre commercial Strathpine Plaza, Strathpine, 15h43-15h49
Mardi 23 mars
* Redcliffe Train Line – Kippa Ring à Lawnton, 7h-8h
* Café L’avenue, Carseldine, 8h-8h29
* Sushi Train, Carseldine, 12h-12h45
* Zambrero, Lawnton, 12h51-12h55
* Lawnton Fruit Market, Lawnton, de 13 h 57 à 14 h 15
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 14h-15h
* Nellas Gourmet Tucker, Lawnton, de 15 h 37 à 15 h 47
* Poolwerx Strathpine, Strathpine, de 15h15 à 15h27
* Dan Murphy’s, Strathpine, 19h26-19h36
Mercredi 24 mars
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 14h30-15h30
* Lawnton Country Markets, Lawnton, de 14 h 36 à 14 h 43
Jeudi 25 mars
* Café L’avenue, Carseldine, 8h-8h29
* Boulangerie Gin Gin, Gin Gin, 13h26-13h33
* Aldi Stafford, centre commercial Stafford City, Stafford, de 8h30 à 8h45
* Café L’avenue, Carseldine, 12h34-13h34
* Clinique respiratoire Nundah, Nundah, 11h15-11h40
* Crème glacée Cold Rock, Raby Bay, 15h30-16h
* Woolworths, Cleveland, 16h30-16h45
* Miriam Vale Star Roadhouse et Caravan Park, Miriam Vale – 14h35 14h45
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 17h45-18h45
* BWS – Lawnton Drive, Lawnton, de 18h15 à 18h30
* Restaurant barbecue coréen Hanwoori, Brisbane City, 18h30-19h30
* Parking Wintergarden, Brisbane City, 18h19-19h50
* Ceres Pizza Cafe, Strathpine, 19h-19h58
Vendredi 26 mars
* Café Nurse Station, South Brisbane, 10h15-10h30
* SPAR Carina Megafresh, Carina, de 11h30 à 11h45
* Coles, Stockland Gladstone, Gladstone Central, de 12 h 09 à 12 h 33
* Woolworths, Coorparoo, 12h55-13h30
* Ligne de train Redcliffe – Lawnton à Kippa Ring, 14h30-15h30
* Woolworths, centre commercial Peninsula Fair, Kippa-Ring, 15h-15h20
* Stockland Gladstone (y compris BWS), Gladstone, 16h46-17h
* Byron Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, 19h15-20h30
Samedi 27 mars
* IGA Redcliffe, de 12h50 à 12h55
Dimanche 28 mars
* La ferme Byron Bay, Ewingsdale, 8h, 9h30
Lundi 29 mars
* Toutes les zones du gouvernement local du Grand Brisbane ont été déclarées hotspot. Cela comprend: les zones de conseil de Brisbane, Ipswich, Logan, Redlands et Moreton.
