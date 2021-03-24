Brussels has said export controls are necessary to stop European pharmaceutical companies sending their vaccines abroad when they are needed in Europe.

Citing the « very serious epidemiological situation » on the continent and possible third wave, European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis said new conditions would be imposed on manufacturers.

Mr Dombrovskis said one firm, AstraZeneca has « only delivered a small portion of its agreed contractual commitments » with the EU while continuing to export to Britain.

And he declined to rule out blocking shipments to the UK, stating only that « concrete decisions will be taken on a case by cases basis » with individual shipments.

It comes after 29 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine thought to be bound for Mexico and Canada were blocked from leaving Italy.

The Commissioner said the EU had exported at least 43 million doses of the various vaccines to 33 countries since the end of January despite Europe’s own troubles with the virus – and often got few doses in return.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

« Continued shortfalls in production are not distributed fairly across different contracting countries », Mr Dombrovskis said, in an apparent reference to the export of jabs to the UK.

The commissioner said the EU « continues to export vaccines to countries that have production capacities of their own but when these countries do not export to the EU there is no reciprocity ».

It also « continues to export significantly to countries whose epidemiological situation is less serious than ours or whose vaccination rollout is more advanced than ours ».

As a result, the Commission would look at blocking exports « if a country of destination which has a large production capacity restricts its own exports of vaccines or substances – either by law or other means ».

He also said a country’s « epidemiological situation, its vaccination rate and the existing availability of Covid-19 vaccines » would be taken into account before approving exports.

Asked about possible exports to the UK being blocked, Mr Dombrovskis said: « Concrete decisions will be taken on a case-by-case basis.





Continued shortfalls in production are not distributed fairly across different contracting countries European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis

« These adjustments to the regulation which we are presenting today do not describe a specific situation or a specific decision which is to be taken by member states and confirmed or objected [to] by the European Commission. Those decisions will be taken on a case-by-case basis. »

He said the new restrictions were « necessary to achieve our objective of ensuring timely access of COVID-19 vaccines for EU citizens ».

Initial reports in the Italian press that the vaccine doses stopped form leaving Italy were destined for the UK have been contradicted by both UK and EU sources. Mr Dombrovskis said of 381 requests for vaccine exports made under the export control system introduced earlier this year, 380 had been approved.

He added: « Europe has taken every step to act fairly and responsibly, mindful of our global leadership role, since the start of the pandemic. The EU remains the biggest global exporter of vaccines. »

A UK government spokesperson said of the issue: “We are all fighting the same pandemic – vaccines are an international operation; they are produced by collaboration by great scientists around the world. And we will continue to work with our European partners to deliver the vaccine rollout.

“We remain confident in our supplies and are on track to offer first doses to all over 50s by April 15th and all adults by the end of July. Our plan to cautiously reopen society via our roadmap also remains unchanged.”

Updating reporters on the unfolding possiblity of a « third wave » in Europe, EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: « The revision of the export transparency mechanism really does come at a time with the situation remaining alarming in many member states.





World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures



World news in pictures 23 March 2021 Hindu devotees dance as colored powder is thrown at them at Ladali, or Radha temple, at the legendary hometown of Radha, consort of Hindu God Krishna, during Lathmar holi, in Barsana, India AP World news in pictures 22 March 2021 Campaign for Uyghurs Executive Director Rushan Abbas holds a photo of her sister, Gulshan Abbas who is currently imprisoned in a camp during a rally in New York AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 March 2021 Damage at a hospital after a government bombing in the rebel-held town of Atareb in northwestern Syria Reuters World news in pictures 20 March 2021 A helicopter flies close to a volcanic eruption which has begun in Fagradalsfjall, Iceland Getty Images World news in pictures 19 March 2021 U.S. President Joe Biden stumbles on steps departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland REUTERS World news in pictures 18 March 2021 A sculpture by artist Jacques Tilly with the slogan ’11 years of relentless investigation of the abuse cases!’ is seen in front of the Cologne Cathedral in Cologne, western Germany, on March 18, 2021, as a long-awaited report was published on sexual violence allegedly committed by clergy and laymen in Germany’s top diocese. – The independent study on the Cologne diocese commissioned by the Roman Catholic Church found 202 alleged perpetrators of sexual assault and 314 victims between 1975 and 2018 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 March 2021 The stupa of the Buddhist temple Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) is illuminated in green to mark St. Patrick’s Day in Bangkok AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 March 2021 Women stand next to hijabs for sale at Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters World news in pictures 15 March 2021 An employee works on a head of a humanoid robot developed by Promobot service robotics manufacturer at the company’s branch in the far eastern city of Vladivostok, Russia REUTERS World news in pictures 14 March 2021 EPA World news in pictures 13 March 2021 An injured demonstrator is carried during a protest against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar EPA World news in pictures 12 March 2021 People look at polar bears inside an enclosure at a newly-opened hotel, which allows guests views of the animals – listed as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) – from rooms on the premises in Harbin, northeastern China’s Heilongjiang province AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 March 2021 A Sadhu, Hindu holy person, prepares himself by smearing ashes on his body during the Maha Shivaratri festival at the Pashupati Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal EPA World news in pictures 10 March 2021 People taking cover behind vehicles watch as soldiers and riot policemen walk on the street in Mandalay, Myanmar AP World news in pictures 9 March 2021 A woman over 80-years-old receives a vaccine against COVID-19 at the El Tunal coliseum in Bogota, Colombia EPA World news in pictures 8 March 2021 Members of women’s group Gabriela display placards near the presidential palace during a protest on International Women’s Day in Manila AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 March 2021 British-Iranian aid worker, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, poses for a photo after she was released from house arrest in Tehran Zaghari family via Reuters World news in pictures 6 March 2021 Pope Francis, right, meets with Iraq’s leading Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf, Iraq AP World news in pictures 5 March 2021 Protesters wear protective equipment and hold homemade shields as they prepare to face off against security forces during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 March 2021 People gather to mourn those who died in Myanmar during anti-coup protests, in front of the UN building in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 3 March 2021 A sniper looks through the scope on a balcony of the house of parliament during an opposition rally in Yerevan Reuters World news in pictures 2 March 2021 Mount Sinabung volcano erupts Antara Foto/Reuters World news in pictures 1 March 2021 Palestinians go through a barbed-wire fence into Israel as they attempt to cross to reach their workplaces close to the Israeli checkpoint of Mitar, near Hebron in the occupied West Bank AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 February 2021 Supporters of Donald Trump stand in front of the Hyatt Regency Orlando where the annual Conservative Political Action Conference is being held in Florida EPA World news in pictures 27 February 2021 A pro-democracy protester is detained by riot police officers during a rally against the military coup in Yangon, Myanmar Reuters World news in pictures 26 February 2021 Police guard environmental activists of Extinction Rebelion group, who chained themselves to each other as they block one of the main streets in Warsaw, to draw public attention to the climate crisis AFP/Getty World news in pictures 25 February 2021 Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, centre front left carrying a megaphone, walks with his wife Anna Akobyan and supporters surrounded by bodyguards and lots of police rally in Yerevan, the capital AP World news in pictures 24 February 2021 AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 23 February 2021 The moon is partially seen in the sky as lava flows from the Mount Etna volcano, near Catania in Sicily AP World news in pictures 22 February 2021 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates with the Australian Open trophy after winning his final match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev Reuters World news in pictures 21 February 2021 People sit along the Canal Saint-Martin, in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 February 2021 A woman attends a rally after Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and nine ministers survived no-confidence debates, outside the Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 19 February 2021 Elise Mertens (left) and partner Aryna Sabalenka hold their winners’ trophy as they celebrate beating Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the women’s doubles final match at the Australian Open in Melbourne AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 February 2021 A man silhouetted against the setting sun as he teaches catching during a ball practice to young children near the Arabian Sea shore in Mumbai, India EPA World news in pictures 17 February 2021 Medical personnel wearing protective suits pose for pictures at a Covid-19 coronavirus testing site in Shah Alam, on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 February 2021 Princess Latifa bint Mohammed Al Maktoum, the daughter of the ruler of Dubai says she is being held “hostage” in a villa in the middle eastern country, two years after her attempted escape from the wealthy emirate was foiled by her father Princess Latifa/BBC World news in pictures 15 February 2021 An aerial view of the frozen Baltic Sea in Miedzyzdroje, northen Poland EPA World news in pictures 14 February 2021 Russian women holding roses and signs form a human chain using Valentine’s Day to express support for the wife of jailed opposition leader Navalny and political prisoners, in Saint Petersburg AFP via Getty World news in pictures 13 February 2021 Rescue personnel and bystanders gather near debris at the site of a suicide car bombing attack near a security checkpoint in Mogadishu , Somalia AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 12 February 2021 Huge coronavirus-shaped and submarine-shaped balloons float in the Yarkon River during a protest over the governments handling of the Covid-19 crisis and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption, in Tel Aviv Reuters World news in pictures 11 February 2021 Protest against the dissolution of parliament in Kathmandu Reuters World news in pictures 10 February 2021 A cat among incense sticks drying at a home-industry factory, ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters World news in pictures 9 February 2021 Journalists gather for the arrival of leader of the right-wing party Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, at Palazzo Montecitorio, the seat of the lower house of parliament in Rome, for a meeting with ex-central banker Mario Draghi.The former president of the European Central Bank is under pressure to secure the parliamentary support he needs to be sworn in as prime minister before the end of the week AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 February 2021 Protesters flash the three-fingered salute as they march in Mandalay, Myanmar AP World news in pictures 7 February 2021 Flooding in Uttarakhand, India after a Himalayan glacier broke and crashed into a dam ANI via Reuters World news in pictures 6 February 2021 A protester shouts slogans in front of a National League for Democracy (NLD) flag during a protest against the military coup, in Yangon, Myanmar EPA World news in pictures 5 February 2021 Belgian field hockey players (white) vie for the ball against players of Spain during FIH Pro League field hockey game held at Betero field in Valencia, eastern Spain EPA World news in pictures 4 February 2021 A folk artist performs a diabolo dragon dance, a traditional Chinese performance, in front of one of the buildings at the Qingshan Ancient Town in Qingzhou, in eastern China’s Shandong province AFP via Getty World news in pictures 3 February 2021 Indian Air Force’s Advanced Light Helicopter ‘Sarang’ acrobatic team performs during the first day of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 February 2021 A mound of snow is seen outside Times Square in New York on February 2, 2021. – A huge snowstorm has brought chaos to the United States’ east coast, shuttering airports, closing schools and forcing the postponement of coronavirus vaccinations into Tuesday morning as New York City steeled itself for possibly one of its heaviest ever snowfalls. New York declared a state of emergency restricting non-essential travel, moved all children back to remote learning and rescheduled long-awaited vaccine shots as some parts of the city were hit by more than 18 inches (1.5 feet) of snow. CNN meteorologists said that figure could reach two feet before the storm comes to an end. AFP via Getty Images

« We are starting to see more most concerning circumstances. This is evidenced by the fact that 19 countries are now reporting increasing case numbers, 15 member states are reporting increased hospital and ICU admissions, while eight member states are now reporting increased numbers of deaths.

« The R number is still broadly around one or slightly above, indicating for the moment a fairly stable rate level of transmission. But, of course, the situation is concerning. »

She added that the more virulent UK variant had now become « the dominant strain circulating in the EU and EEA and has been identified in all in all but two countries », representing up to 80 per cent of sequenced strains.