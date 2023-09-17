Coup d’oeil sur le baseball
Toutes les heures HAE
Division Est
|W
|L
|PCT
|FR
|Baltimore
|92
|56
|.622
|_
|Baie de Tampa
|92
|58
|.613
|1
|Toronto
|83
|67
|.553
|dix
|New York
|76
|74
|.507
|17
|Boston
|74
|76
|.493
|19
Division centrale
|W
|L
|PCT
|FR
|Minnesota
|78
|71
|.523
|_
|Cleveland
|72
|78
|.480
|6½
|Détroit
|69
|79
|.466
|8½
|Chicago
|57
|92
|.383
|21
|Kansas City
|48
|101
|.322
|30
Division Ouest
|W
|L
|PCT
|FR
|Houston
|83
|66
|.557
|_
|Texas
|82
|67
|.550
|1
|Seattle
|81
|67
|.547
|1½
|Los Angeles
|68
|81
|.456
|15
|Oakland
|46
|102
|.311
|36½
___
Division Est
|W
|L
|PCT
|FR
|x-Atlanta
|96
|52
|.649
|_
|crême Philadelphia
|81
|67
|.547
|15
|Miami
|77
|72
|.517
|19½
|New York
|68
|80
|.459
|28
|Washington
|65
|84
|.436
|31½
Division centrale
|W
|L
|PCT
|FR
|Milwaukee
|84
|64
|.568
|_
|Chicago
|78
|71
|.523
|6½
|Cincinnati
|78
|72
|.520
|7
|Pittsburgh
|70
|80
|.467
|15
|Saint Louis
|65
|83
|.439
|19
Division Ouest
|W
|L
|PCT
|FR
|x-Los Angeles
|90
|57
|.612
|_
|Arizona
|78
|72
|.520
|13½
|San Francisco
|75
|74
|.503
|16
|San Diego
|71
|78
|.477
|20
|Colorado
|56
|92
|.378
|34½
division décrochée x
___
LIGUE AMÉRICAINE
Les jeux du samedi
Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 manches
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 2, Texas 1
Yankees de New York 6, Pittsburgh 3
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0
White Sox de Chicago 7, Minnesota 6
Kansas City 10, Houston 8
Détroit 5, LA Angels 4, 10 manches
LA Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 manches
Les jeux du dimanche
Pittsburgh 3, Yankees de New York 2
Cleveland 9, Texas 2
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Tampa Bay à Baltimore, 13h35
Houston à Kansas City, 14h10
Minnesota contre les White Sox de Chicago, 14h10
Détroit aux LA Angels, 16h07
San Diego à Oakland, 16h07
LA Dodgers à Seattle, 16h10
Les jeux du lundi
Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) à Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 14h10
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) à Cincinnati (à déterminer), 18h40
White Sox de Chicago (Clevinger 7-8) à Washington (Adon 2-2), 19h05
Boston (Crawford 6-7) à Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 20h05
Baltimore (Means 0-1) à Houston (Verlander 11-8), 20h10
Seattle (Woo 3-4) à Oakland (Sears 5-11), 21h40
Détroit (Rodriguez 11-8) à LA Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 22h10
Les jeux du mardi
LA Angels à Tampa Bay, 18h40
Minnesota à Cincinnati, 18h40
White Sox de Chicago à Washington, 19h05
Toronto contre les Yankees de New York, 19h05
Cleveland à Kansas City, 19h40
Boston au Texas, 20h05
Baltimore à Houston, 20h10
Seattle à Oakland, 21h40
Détroit aux LA Dodgers, 22h10
___
LIGUE NATIONALE
Les jeux du samedi
Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1er match
Miami 11, Atlanta 5
San Diego 5, Oakland 2
Yankees de New York 6, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphie 6, Saint-Louis 1
Cincinnati 3, Mets de New York 2
Milwaukee 9, Washington 5
Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2e match
Arizona 7, Cubs de Chicago 6, 13 manches
LA Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 manches
Les jeux du dimanche
Pittsburgh 3, Yankees de New York 2
Atlanta à Miami, 13h40
Cincinnati aux Mets de New York, 13h40
Washington à Milwaukee, 14h10
Philadelphie à Saint-Louis, 14h15
San Francisco au Colorado, 15h10
San Diego à Oakland, 16h07
LA Dodgers à Seattle, 16h10
Cubs de Chicago en Arizona, 19h10
Les jeux du lundi
Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) à Cincinnati (à déterminer), 18h40
Mets de New York (Butto 1-2) à Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 18h40
White Sox de Chicago (Clevinger 7-8) à Washington (Adon 2-2), 19h05
Philadelphie (Wheeler 11-6) à Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 19h20
Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) à St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 19h45
Colorado (Blach 3-1) à San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 21h40
Détroit (Rodriguez 11-8) à LA Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 22h10
Les jeux du mardi
Minnesota à Cincinnati, 18h40
Mets de New York à Miami, 18h40
White Sox de Chicago à Washington, 19h05
Philadelphie à Atlanta, 19h20
Pittsburgh contre les Cubs de Chicago, 19h40
Milwaukee à Saint-Louis, 19h45
Colorado à San Diego, 21h40
San Francisco en Arizona, 21h40
Détroit aux LA Dodgers, 22h10
