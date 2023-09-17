Actualité culturelle | News 24

Coup d’oeil sur le baseball

Toutes les heures HAE

Division Est

WLPCTFR
Baltimore9256.622_
Baie de Tampa9258.6131
Toronto8367.553dix
New York7674.50717
Boston7476.49319

Division centrale

WLPCTFR
Minnesota7871.523_
Cleveland7278.480
Détroit6979.466
Chicago5792.38321
Kansas City48101.32230

Division Ouest

WLPCTFR
Houston8366.557_
Texas8267.5501
Seattle8167.547
Los Angeles6881.45615
Oakland46102.31136½

___

Division Est

WLPCTFR
x-Atlanta9652.649_
crême Philadelphia8167.54715
Miami7772.51719½
New York6880.45928
Washington6584.43631½

Division centrale

WLPCTFR
Milwaukee8464.568_
Chicago7871.523
Cincinnati7872.5207
Pittsburgh7080.46715
Saint Louis6583.43919

Division Ouest

WLPCTFR
x-Los Angeles9057.612_
Arizona7872.52013½
San Francisco7574.50316
San Diego7178.47720
Colorado5692.37834½

division décrochée x

___

LIGUE AMÉRICAINE

Les jeux du samedi

Toronto 4, Boston 3, 13 manches

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 2, Texas 1

Yankees de New York 6, Pittsburgh 3

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 0

White Sox de Chicago 7, Minnesota 6

Kansas City 10, Houston 8

Détroit 5, LA Angels 4, 10 manches

LA Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 manches

Les jeux du dimanche

Pittsburgh 3, Yankees de New York 2

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

Toronto 3, Boston 2

Tampa Bay à Baltimore, 13h35

Houston à Kansas City, 14h10

Minnesota contre les White Sox de Chicago, 14h10

Détroit aux LA Angels, 16h07

San Diego à Oakland, 16h07

LA Dodgers à Seattle, 16h10

Les jeux du lundi

Cleveland (Quantrill 3-6) à Kansas City (Singer 8-11), 14h10

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) à Cincinnati (à déterminer), 18h40

White Sox de Chicago (Clevinger 7-8) à Washington (Adon 2-2), 19h05

Boston (Crawford 6-7) à Texas (Montgomery 9-11), 20h05

Baltimore (Means 0-1) à Houston (Verlander 11-8), 20h10

Seattle (Woo 3-4) à Oakland (Sears 5-11), 21h40

Détroit (Rodriguez 11-8) à LA Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 22h10

Les jeux du mardi

LA Angels à Tampa Bay, 18h40

Minnesota à Cincinnati, 18h40

White Sox de Chicago à Washington, 19h05

Toronto contre les Yankees de New York, 19h05

Cleveland à Kansas City, 19h40

Boston au Texas, 20h05

Baltimore à Houston, 20h10

Seattle à Oakland, 21h40

Détroit aux LA Dodgers, 22h10

___

LIGUE NATIONALE

Les jeux du samedi

Colorado 9, San Francisco 5, 1er match

Miami 11, Atlanta 5

San Diego 5, Oakland 2

Yankees de New York 6, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphie 6, Saint-Louis 1

Cincinnati 3, Mets de New York 2

Milwaukee 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, San Francisco 2, 2e match

Arizona 7, Cubs de Chicago 6, 13 manches

LA Dodgers 6, Seattle 2, 11 manches

Les jeux du dimanche

Pittsburgh 3, Yankees de New York 2

Atlanta à Miami, 13h40

Cincinnati aux Mets de New York, 13h40

Washington à Milwaukee, 14h10

Philadelphie à Saint-Louis, 14h15

San Francisco au Colorado, 15h10

San Diego à Oakland, 16h07

LA Dodgers à Seattle, 16h10

Cubs de Chicago en Arizona, 19h10

Les jeux du lundi

Minnesota (Ryan 10-9) à Cincinnati (à déterminer), 18h40

Mets de New York (Butto 1-2) à Miami (Cabrera 6-7), 18h40

White Sox de Chicago (Clevinger 7-8) à Washington (Adon 2-2), 19h05

Philadelphie (Wheeler 11-6) à Atlanta (Wright 0-2), 19h20

Milwaukee (Peralta 12-8) à St. Louis (Wainwright 4-11), 19h45

Colorado (Blach 3-1) à San Diego (Wacha 11-4), 21h40

Détroit (Rodriguez 11-8) à LA Dodgers (Lynn 11-11), 22h10

Les jeux du mardi

Minnesota à Cincinnati, 18h40

Mets de New York à Miami, 18h40

White Sox de Chicago à Washington, 19h05

Philadelphie à Atlanta, 19h20

Pittsburgh contre les Cubs de Chicago, 19h40

Milwaukee à Saint-Louis, 19h45

Colorado à San Diego, 21h40

San Francisco en Arizona, 21h40

Détroit aux LA Dodgers, 22h10

