A council in west London is to « revisit » its controversial decision to remove a popular cycle lane on a busy London road.

Lanes were installed on Kensington High Street in October to help people move around during the pandemic, but were removed after just two months amid complaints from motorists.

The decision to scrap the lanes left a hole in the main safe east-west route through London for people travelling by bike, at a time when the government is urging people to stay off public transport.

But on Friday night the council said it would look again at the decision to remove the £320,000 lane and report back in March after reviewing the evidence.

The removal of the infrastructure had reportedly angered Boris Johnson, who has ordered councils to make their roads safe for people to get around by bike.

Read more

But research by a campaign group using traffic camera footage also found that the road space where the cycle paths once stood has since been blocked by parked cars 80 per cent of the time.

Average journey times on the road were also observed to have increased since the lane was removed, according to the analysis by Bike Is Best.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

A freedom of information request by The Independent has also established that the council did not conduct an equalities impact assessment on the removal of the lane.

And while the council said it had conducted a separate risk assessment for removing the infrastructure, they refused to release it, stating: « It is our belief that the release of the information would likely prejudice our contractors’ commercial interest. »

The council said in a letter to The Independent: « Whilst we accept that there is a general public interest in the openness and transparency around the functioning of the council which includes the allocation and use of public money … it is also our opinion that it is essential that the commercial interests of our contractors are afforded a certain degree of protection.

« We believe their release could give other competitors insight into their operations/competitive advantage. »

Councillor Johnny Thalassites, the councils lead member for transport, said taking out the lane would « help get the High Street moving again and give our local economy the best possible chance of a good December ».

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan had threatened to remove the road from the control of Kensington and Chelsea Council (PA)

Some local business organisations had called for the tracks, which are physically protected from motor traffic to be removed. The council says it had recieved 200 letters opposing the lane, while around 4,000 people on bikes used it a day.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has suggested he could use his power to take control of the road for Transport for London and reinstall the lanes.

Kensington council’s leader said on Friday night that the review of the lane would take place without any input from Councillor Thalassites, « in the interest of fairness and balance.





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 8 January 2021 Sledgers have fun in the snow surrounding the Angel of the North near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear PA UK news in pictures 7 January 2021 A dog wearing a jacket running in Queen’s Park in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2021 A pedestrian crosses a deserted road in Leeds AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 January 2021 Pigeons gather outside the shuttered entrance to a John Lewis department store, closed down due to pandemic restrictions, on an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain enters another national lockdown AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 January 2021 Supporters of Julian Assange celebrate after the verdict outside the Old Bailey in London. District judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the extradition of Assange to the United States. He faces charges for hacking computers and violating the country’s Espionage Act. The US has confirmed it will appeal the decision Getty UK news in pictures 3 January 2021 Allenheads in Northumberland, after heavy snowfall overnight PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2020 A paraglider flying over Mam Tor, a 517m hill near Castleton in Derbyshire PA UK news in pictures 1 January 2020 Ollie King, 22, and his sister Laura, 19, take a dip into the sea at King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth PA UK news in pictures 31 December 2020 Fencing around Trafalgar Square, London, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. People are being urged to stay home on New Year’s Eve to prevent the « dire » situation in hospitals from getting worse PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2020 Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital. NHS England figures show England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak, with reports of ambulances carrying coronavirus patients forced to queue outside hospitals PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2020 A lorry travels along the M9 near Falkirk, Scotland after severe lockdown restrictions were announced for December and January with all of the country moving into the highest level of lockdown PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2020 Krystyna (right) pulling Isaac,7, making the most of the snowfall, going sledging in Tatton Park, Knutsford, in Cheshire PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2020 Anthony Gleave and his son Arthur, 3, canoe along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 26 December 2020 Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, left, celebrates with James Maddison after scoring their second goal during the boxing day Premier League match against Manchester United at King Power Stadium AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 December 2020 Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @markstockdale69 showing snowfall on Christmas Day in Hessle, East Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he holds a remote press conference to update the nation on the post-Brexit trade agreement, inside 10 Downing Street AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 23 December 2020 Swimmers prepare for dip in the Thames estuary at Chalkwell Beach near Southend On Sea in Essex PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2020 The MS Princess Seaways arrives at the mouth of the Tyne as the sun rises on the North East coast of England PA UK news in pictures 21 December 2020 The closed entrance to the Port of Dover. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic EPA UK news in pictures 20 December 2020 Police officers at Euston Station, London, with more being deployed to enforce travel rules at London’s stations PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. He announced London and southeast England set for tier 4 rules with Christmas bubbles canceled Reuters UK news in pictures 18 December 2020 Actors from the Wintershall Estate perform an adaptation of their traditional Nativity play on December 18, 2020 in Guildford, England. The Wintershall Estate have adapted their traditional Nativity play to accommodate the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions and this year it takes the form of a walk through the estate set in the Surrey Hills. Walkers will enjoy beautifully staged mini-tableaus from the Nativity story, performed by a cast of volunteers with a full complement of sheep, cows and horses Getty UK news in pictures 17 December 2020 People walk through Ashford in Kent as Tier 3 restrictions are planned for large areas of England PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2020 A dog retrieves a hard hat from flood water in Sutton in Cambridgeshire, as the Met Office have warned the next couple of months are likely to be wetter than normal in the UK, raising the prospect of flooding PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2020 Queens Park Rangers fans cheer on their side in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2020 An empty restaurant in the West End of London after the announcement that the capital and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following a rise in coronavirus cases PA UK news in pictures 13 December 2020 Lobsters are processed at the fishing port at Bridlington Harbour in Yorkshire, after European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said she and Boris Johnson had agreed to continue negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal PA UK news in pictures 12 December 2020 Shoppers on the streets of tier 3-restricted Birmingham ahead of Christmas PA UK news in pictures 11 December 2020 People take pictures of a new street artwork entitled ‘Aachoo!!’ by Banksy in Totterdown, Bristol Reuters UK news in pictures 10 December 2020 Wollaton Hall in Nottingham which has been transformed into an enchanted light experience to create Christmas at Wollaton Hall, a unique, socially distanced festive outdoor light installation PA UK news in pictures 9 December 2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson adjusts his face mask as he meets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels Reuters UK news in pictures 8 December 2020 Margaret Keenan, 90, is applauded by staff as she returns to her ward after becoming the first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 7 December 2020 Amanda McGurk (left) and Cara McCann outside Belfast City Hall after becoming the first couple in Belfast to convert their civil partnership into a marriage. From today same-sex couples across Northern Ireland are able to marry through the official conversion of existing civil partnerships following a change in the law PA UK news in pictures 6 December 2020 Shoppers on Oxford Street in London on the first weekend following the end of the second national lockdown in England PA UK news in pictures 5 December 2020 Swimmers wearing fancy dress take to the water for a charity ‘fancy dress chilly dip’ swim in the sea at Leasowe Bay, northwest England. The event was held to raise money for the Age UK charity and involved participants from an open water swimming club AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 December 2020 The sun sets behind the Palace of Westminster, the home of the Houses of Parliament in central London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 3 December 2020 The finishing touches are put to a 40ft Christmas Tree at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 2 December 2020 A swimmer takes to the water at Serpentine Swimming Club after the second national lockdown ends in England. A strengthened tiered system of restrictions has been introduced PA UK news in pictures 1 December 2020 Artic Fox, Flo, investigates a stocking of treats in her enclosure as part of a Christmas enrichment programme at the wildlife conservation charity Wildwood Trust in Herne Bay, Kent PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2020 A man carrying a Christmas tree walks past a mural depicting a Saltire design in Leith, Edinburgh on St Andrew’s Day PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Leander Dendoncker warms up before the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 28 November 2020 Police officers wearing a protective face coverings speak with a protester during an anti-lockdown protest against government restrictions designed to control or mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, on Regents Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2020 Protesters from Peta animal rights group demonstrates against fox hunting in Westminster PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2020 A billboard displays a Manchester City Council message about the city’s Covid alert level AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2020 Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits the Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital in London Getty UK news in pictures 24 November 2020 Freight lorries queueing along the M20 in Kent waiting to access the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2020 A palette of changing colours as the sky lights up before sunrise at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2020 Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning the singles final during day eight of the ATP Finals at The O2 Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2020 Members of the public walk through the city centre on the first day of tier four coronavirus restrictions in Stirling, Scotland. Over two million people in the West of Scotland are now living under the country’s toughest level of coronavirus restrictions, following the rules coming into place at 18:00 yesterday seeing the closure of non-essential shops must close, as well as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and visitor attractions Getty Images UK news in pictures 20 November 2020 The bronze statues of John and Cecil Moores, founders of the Littlewoods company, in Liverpool, with face masks on them as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA

“I have asked the Council to look again at the decision to remove temporary cycle lanes on Kensington High Street, and I will be seeking views and a decision from the entire Leadership Team, » said Elizabeth Campbell, leader of Kensington and Chelsea Council.

« We will do this without the Lead Member for Transport in the interest of fairness and balance

“It is important we consider the most up-to-date information and views we have available, and so officers have been asked to prepare an up-to-date report for us to consider at our meeting in March.