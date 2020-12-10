After months of intense research and widespread testing, vaccines aimed at ending the global coronavirus pandemic are gaining the green light around the world.

Health Canada approved the same Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize for emergency-use here within days or even hours. The vaccine is already being rolled out across Britain, where it encountered its first rough spot – health officials there have decreed that people with a “significant history” of allergic reactions shouldn’t get the vaccine pending further investigation.

Flying under the global radar is a Chinese vaccine that quietly won approval in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, important because that vaccine, likely to be cheaper than Western models, could prove a lifeline for some developing nations.

U.S. pharmaceutical giant Moderna has a successfully tested vaccine candidate awaiting FDA approval. And data on a candidate vaccine made by AstraZeneca and Oxford University is being presented to regulators in the U.K., Europe and elsewhere around the world, the collaborators said this week.

Vaccines are urgently needed globally, but nowhere more so than in the U.S. More than 2,500 deaths and over 215,000 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday alone. The nation soared beyond 15 million total infections this week with no indication the latest surge is ebbing.

News you should know today:

Talks on a stimulus package are coming down to the wire. A bipartisan proposal had included about $300 per week in bonus federal unemployment payments but left out another round of $1,200 stimulus checks. The White House now proposes $600 stimulus checks but no unemployment bonus. Stay tuned.

At least one judge is feeling small business’ pain. Los Angeles County public health officials must conduct a risk-benefit analysis before trying to extend a ban on outdoor dining beyond Dec. 16, a judge ruled.

Canada approved Pfizer’s vaccine « after a thorough, independent review. » The initial approval is for people 16 years of age or older but could be revised in the future to include children if the data from these studies support it.

📈 Today’s numbers: The U.S. has reported more than 15.3 million cases and 288,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. The global totals: 68.7 million cases and 1.56 million deaths.

📰 What we’re reading: About a quarter of the U.S. deaths from the coronavirus – nearly 74,000 – have been nursing home residents and caregivers. They have masks and gloves, and there’s more testing capacity. But what nursing homes really need is more help, advocates say.

This file will be updated throughout the day. For updates in your inbox, subscribe to The Daily Briefing newsletter.

‘Incalculable loss’ of life in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer mourned the loss of more than 8,000 residents to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic in an emotional moment during a Wednesday briefing

Ferrer showed graphs documenting the virus’ spread in Los Angeles County in recent weeks. The lines counting cases, hospitalizations and deaths for a time were relatively flat — now they are climbing nearly vertically.

« While this trend line provides a frightening visual of our reality, the more terrible truth is that over 8,000 people … » Ferrer said before trailing off.

She fought back tears as she continued: « Sorry — Over 8,000 people who were beloved members of their families are not coming back. And their deaths are an incalculable loss to their friends and their family, as well as our community. »

Hospitalizations have tripled in a month, and deaths are expected to continue to grow, Ferrer said.

Vaccine data accessed in EU drug regulator hack

German pharmaceutical company BioNTech and its U.S. partner Pfizer say data on their coronavirus vaccine were “unlawfully accessed” during a cyberattack on the servers of the European Medicines Agency.

The two companies released a statement saying that “some documents relating to the regulatory submission for Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate, BNT162b2, which has been stored on an EMA server, had been unlawfully accessed.”

They added that no BioNTech or Pfizer systems had been breached in connection with the incident and that they weren’t aware that any study participants had been identified as a result of the data being accessed.

North Dakota extends mask mandate

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday extended state restrictions that require people wear masks and limits the size of gatherings through the beginning of January. The mask mandate is set to continue through Jan. 18 and business restrictions aimed at reducing crowds will continue through Jan. 8.

Burgum on Nov. 13 mandated the wearing of masks in businesses and indoor spaces following increased pressure from doctors, nurses and other health care professionals.

Burgum had previously resisted such an order until last month but relented after increased pressure from doctors, nurses and other health care professionals to stem a coronavirus surge that is among the worst in the U.S., which has distressed the state’s hospitals.

US plans to hold back vaccine doses

The government plans to hold back doses of an authorized COVID-19 vaccine to ensure people who have received a first dose can get the second a few weeks later, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday.

The two leading vaccine candidates require two identical doses to be delivered weeks apart, with the first dose providing « some degree, not optimal » immunity to the virus, Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN last week. This has led some health experts to suggest the U.S. government should not hold back second doses in attempt to vaccinate as many people as possible immediately, with the expectation second doses will be available when needed.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb holds that view, saying the U.S. should vaccinate as many people as possible as quickly as possible because the COVID-19 pandemic is so bad at the moment. Gottlieb, who sits on the board of Pfizer, the drug company behind one of the leading vaccine candidates, said he is confident that companies will produce enough vaccine in the coming weeks to cover second doses.

But Azar, joined at a news conference with Moncef Slaoui and Gen. Gus Perna, who head the federal Operation Warp Speed, said the government’s first responsibility is to guarantee that no one is left without a second shot. “We will not distribute a vaccine knowing that the booster will not be available,” Azar said.

More on second doses:Second dose of COVID vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna is needed, but timing doesn’t have to be exact, says government vaccine developer

— Karen Weintraub

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf tests positive for COVID-19

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 and is at home in isolation, according to a news release from his office.

« During a routine test yesterday, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have no symptoms and am feeling well, » Wolf said in a statement Wednesday. « As this virus rages, my positive test is a reminder that no one is immune from COVID, that following all precautions as I have done is not a guarantee, but it is what we know to be vital to stopping the spread of the disease. »

Wolf is one of several governors who have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, including the governors of Oklahoma, Missouri, Virginia, Nevada and Colorado. President Donald Trump also contracted the virus.

— Sam Ruland, York Daily Record

Judgment day in US arrives Thursday for Pfizer vaccine candidate

A committee crucial for clearing a COVID-19 vaccine will hold an all-day meeting Thursday, and a « yay » vote means the nation’s first doses could ship as early as Friday. The independent Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will review data from Pfizer and German startup BioNTech on their vaccine and then vote whether the U.S. Food and Drug Administration should authorize the country’s first COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is then expected to sign off on the vaccine, possibly as soon as late Thursday.

« They’re really making sure that no stone left goes left unturned in terms of evaluating the safety and the efficacy of these vaccines, » said Dr. William Moss, an epidemiologist with the International Vaccine Access Center.

– Elizabeth Weise

Allergic reactions to vaccine in Britain were not a serious problem in US trial

Two British people with severe allergies apparently had allergic reactions to Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine, raising questions about whether it is safe for people with preexisting allergies. In response, British regulators advised those with severe allergies to avoid the vaccine.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the allergic reactions. Unlike some vaccines, in the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine there are no preservatives or egg products, which have been known to trigger reactions with other types of vaccines.

Allergic reactions were not a significant problem in the U.S. trial in which more than 20,000 people have received both two doses of the vaccine, but the U.S. trials kept out subjects who have had severe allergic reactions, said Moncef Slaoui, co-head of Operation Warp Speed – the government program tasked with developing, manufacturing and distributing COVID-19 vaccines.

Slaoui said he assumes that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration committee meeting Thursday will discuss this issue and will suggest that people with severe allergies « should not take the vaccine until we know exactly what happened. »

But a vaccine that triggers dangerous reactions in people with severe allergies poses a major challenge in the U.S., said Dr. Peter Hotez, a pediatrician and dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. « If you start issuing recommendations that anyone with an EpiPen doesn’t get vaccinated, that could be a showstopper for Americans, » he said. Read more here.

– Karen Weintraub

UAE is first nation to approve Chinese vaccine

The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday became the first country to approve a Chinese vaccine candidate, a decision that could have a major impact on the developing world.

The ministry said the vaccine from China’s state-owned Sinopharm has shown an effectiveness rate of 86%. The vaccine was granted emergency use authorization by the Emirates in September to protect frontline workers most at risk of COVID-19. The vaccine could become a major player in efforts to curb the pandemic in nations where more costly Western vaccines may prove unworkable on a broad scale.

The U.A.E. analysis also claimed the vaccine showed « 100% effectiveness in preventing moderate and severe cases of the disease » and no serious safety concerns.

‘Safe cruising’ voyage cut short when passenger tests positive for virus

An elderly passenger on board a Royal Caribbean “safe cruising” voyage out of Singapore has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, forcing the voyage to be cut short one day early.

Singapore recently began the pilot program allowing cruise ships to make round trips to Singapore with no port of call in between. Strict safety measures were imposed, including reducing capacity by half and pre-boarding testing for passengers. Royal Caribbean is one of two operators licensed to run such trips.

The 83-year-old passenger on board the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for COVID-19 after reporting to the ship’s medical center with diarrhea, said Annie Chang, director of cruise at Singapore’s Tourism Board.

« In the last 24 hours, one guest aboard Quantum of the Seas tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team, » Lyan Sierra-Caro, spokesperson for Royal Caribbean, told USA TODAY. « The ship returned to port today in accordance with government protocols. »

– Morgan Hines

Nikki Haley’s sister-in-law killed by COVID-19

Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina, says her sister-in-law has died of the virus in Ohio. Rhonda Nelson, 53, lived in West Milton and died Nov. 25. Ohio has reported more than 500,000 coronavirus cases and 7,103 deaths.

« Today we said goodbye to Michael’s sister, Rhonda, who passed the day before Thanksgiving of Covid, » Haley said on Twitter. « She ministered to many inside and outside of the church. She loved God, her family & all who knew her. She will be missed. »

British grandpa on getting vaccine: ‘There’s no point in dying now’

A 91-year-old British grandfather has won the internet’s heart after giving CNN a frank interview after being among the first people in the world to receive a COVID-19 vaccine outside of a clinical trial.

The interview with Martin Kenyon came after the United Kingdom began its first round of COVID-19 vaccinations, administering injections to people over 80 who are either hospitalized or have outpatient appointments scheduled as well as some nursing home workers. The video of Kenyon spread quickly around social media, with one version racking up more than 5 million views on Twitter.

« Well, there’s no point in dying now when I’ve lived this long, is there? » Kenyon told CNN outside London’s Guy’s Hospital on Tuesday. « I hope I’m not going to have the bloody bug now. »

– Ryan Miller

Michigan teen caught virus after high school required her to take SAT

A Michigan family says their daughter was infected by the coronavirus after Bloomfield Hills High officials incorrectly told her she had to take the in-person SAT exams as a requirement for graduation.

The 17-year-old was diagnosed soon after taking the test and spent nearly two months recovering in her bedroom while isolating from her high-risk mother. The tests are offered only with in-person supervision and usually in large groups.

According to state education officials, Michigan has no requirement that students take the SAT or any other test to earn high-school diplomas, although districts may require the test. Many universities waived standardized testing due to the pandemic.

– Bill Laitner, Detroit Free Press

COVID-19 resources from USA TODAY

Contributing: The Associated Press