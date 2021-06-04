Coronavirus news UK dernier – Approbation du vaccin Pfizer pour les enfants âgés de 12 à 15 ans parmi le taux de cas de Covid le plus élevé depuis avril

LA variante indienne du coronavirus pourrait être 100% plus transmissible que la souche Kent, a prévenu un expert.
S’adressant à l’émission Today de BBC Radio 4, le professeur Neil Ferguson, de l’Imperial College de Londres, a déclaré : « La meilleure estimation pour le moment est que cette variante pourrait être 60% plus transmissible que l’Alpha. [Kent] une variante.
« Il y a une certaine incertitude à ce sujet en fonction des hypothèses et de la façon dont vous analysez les données, entre environ 30% et peut-être même jusqu’à 100% plus transmissibles … Certainement beaucoup plus transmissibles. »
Cela survient alors que de nouvelles données suggèrent que la mutation est deux fois plus susceptible de provoquer une hospitalisation, alors que la « Journée de la liberté » du 21 juin est en jeu.
Un rapport de Public Health England a montré que les personnes testées positives pour la variante du coronavirus indien couraient un risque 161% plus élevé de nécessiter un traitement hospitalier dans les 14 jours.
Ce chiffre prend déjà en compte des aspects tels que le statut vaccinal, l’âge et l’origine ethnique et indique que la souche indienne est deux fois plus susceptible de vous mettre à l’hôpital après l’avoir contractée.
GRAPHIQUE : VACCINATIONS COVID AU ROYAUME-UNI À CE JOUR
CARTOGRAPHIE : LES HOTPOTS COVID AVEC DES CAS EN HAUSSE
BORIS JOHNSON PRENDRA UNE « PRUDENCE SUPPLÉMENTAIRE » SUR LA DÉCISION DU 21 JUIN
Boris Johnson fera preuve de « plus de prudence » lorsqu’il décidera de poursuivre ou non la fin du verrouillage le 21 juin, a déclaré aujourd’hui un allié de haut rang.
La grande bête du Cabinet, Robert Jenrick, a laissé entendre que le jour de la liberté était en jeu alors que les experts publiaient une série de terribles avertissements concernant la variante indienne.
Il a dit qu’il y a « certains signaux que nous voyons » dans les dernières données sur l’impact de la nouvelle souche.
Le Premier ministre devrait prendre une décision dans 10 jours quant à la levée de toutes les restrictions ou la suspension de la fin du verrouillage.
REGARDER: LES CAS DE COVID AUGMENTENT DE 50 % EN UNE SEMAINE AU MILIEU DES CRAINTES LE 21 JUIN L’ASSALISSEMENT SERA RETARDÉ CAR 6 238 TEST POSITIF ET 11 PERSONNES MEURENT
GRAPHIQUE : CAS ET DÉCÈS DE COVID-19 AU ROYAUME-UNI PAR JOUR
BIDEN ANNONCE UN PLAN DE VACCINATION DU MONDE
La Maison Blanche a dévoilé jeudi les plans du président Joe Biden pour partager les vaccins Covid-19 avec le monde, y compris son intention de diriger 75% des doses excédentaires via le programme mondial de partage de vaccins COVAX soutenu par l’ONU.
La Maison Blanche a précédemment déclaré son intention de partager 80 millions de doses de vaccin avec le monde d’ici la fin juin. L’administration indique que 25% des doses seront conservées en réserve pour les urgences et que les États-Unis les partageront directement avec leurs alliés et partenaires.
Le plan de partage de vaccins tant attendu intervient alors que la demande de vaccins aux États-Unis a considérablement diminué, car plus de 63 % des adultes ont reçu au moins une dose et les inégalités mondiales d’approvisionnement sont devenues plus flagrantes.
RUPTURE
Les cas de Covid au Royaume-Uni ont augmenté de 50% en une semaine, avec 6 238 tests positifs et 11 décès enregistrés hier.
Le saut intervient alors que l’on craint que l’assouplissement du verrouillage du 21 juin ne soit retardé à mesure que les cas de la variante indienne du virus augmentent.
Vendredi dernier, 4 182 nouvelles infections au virus ont été enregistrées, le chiffre global étant désormais de 4 506 018.
Le nombre total de morts au Royaume-Uni est désormais de 127 823 après la dernière publication des décès aujourd’hui.
DOUX SHOT
Le mélange de vaccins Covid peut atteindre le « point idéal de la meilleure protection », estiment les scientifiques.
Des études en cours ont jusqu’à présent fourni des preuves positives que l’utilisation d’un cocktail de jabs est à la fois sûre et peut-être plus efficace.
C’est de bon augure pour un programme de vaccination de rappel à l’automne, lorsque davantage de vaccins devront être administrés aux personnes vulnérables pour s’assurer que leur protection reste élevée.
Le professeur Robin Shattock, responsable des infections et de l’immunité des muqueuses à l’Imperial College de Londres, a expliqué la science derrière le changement de jabs.
CRACHER
Donald Trump a ordonné à la Chine de payer « dix mille milliards de dollars » aux États-Unis pour les « morts et destructions » causées par la pandémie de Covid.
L’ancien président américain a également fustigé le financement « stupide » d’Anthony Fauci du tristement célèbre Institut de virologie de Wuhan au milieu d’appels croissants pour que le meilleur doc explique à quel point il en savait sur le travail effectué au laboratoire.
Selon le Daily Mail, Trump a déclaré: « Maintenant, tout le monde, même le soi-disant » ennemi « , commence à dire que le président Trump avait raison au sujet du virus chinois provenant du laboratoire de Wuhan. »
« La Chine devrait payer 10 000 milliards de dollars à l’Amérique et au monde pour la mort et la destruction qu’ils ont causées !
MUTATION POSSIBLE DE LA SOUCHE INDIENNE ENQUÊTE
Les autorités sanitaires britanniques enquêtent de toute urgence sur une mutation de pointe – étiquetée K417N, également connue sous le nom de variante népalaise
Alors que les ministres expriment leurs inquiétudes quant à l’émergence d’une variante népalaise du coronavirus, les scientifiques mettent en doute son existence.
On suppose qu’il y a plus de 40 cas au Royaume-Uni, Public Health England (PHE) affirmant qu’il enquêtait sur la nouvelle mutation de pointe de la variante indienne.
Le secrétaire au Logement, Robert Jenrick, a déclaré qu’il y avait « des preuves croissantes d’une nouvelle mutation appelée variante népalaise » qui était en partie due au retrait du Portugal de la liste verte du gouvernement pour les voyages internationaux.
LE NOUVEAU JAB DE VLAD
Des scientifiques russes affirment avoir créé un nouveau vaccin « efficace contre TOUTE souche mutante de Covid ».
Les essais cliniques devraient commencer le mois prochain, a déclaré Tatyana Yakovleva, directrice adjointe de l’Agence fédérale médico-biologique (FMBA) de Russie.
« Quelle que soit la mutation [the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus undergoes, the vaccine will keep protecting us from Covid-19. »
Yakovleva claimed the vaccine was different to others because it creates « humoural immunity (which lasts for no more than six months) for certain proteins, as the existing drugs do, » and cell-mediated immunity.
Mutations occur when new proteins in the virus evolve and become resistant to existing treatments.
MUTANT FEARS
Eight areas on scientists’ Covid watchlist are still seeing cases rise, as the June 21 lockdown lifting is on edge.
There are currently 25 areas on the Zoe Covid Symptom Study’s watchlist, based on the prevalence of the virus.
CONTINUE DISTANCING
Social distancing is likely to remain « part of people’s response » to Covid-19 as long as the virus persists, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.
« I think that social distancing remains one of the strongest defences that we have against the risks that the virus continues to pose, » Drakeford said today.
« I think they will remain part of the repertoire, here in Wales, during the rest of the summer, maybe into the rest of this year.
« Whether we will be able to move from them being mandatory to just things that we advise people about and ask people to do in their own lives, I think that will depend upon whether we continue to see improvements in the position here in Wales.
« But as part of a personal repertoire of things that every one of us can do to keep ourselves and others safe, I think they will remain part of people’s response to this public health crisis for as long as coronavirus persists. »
BREAKING
The official R rate in England could be as high as 1.3 in the North West – a hotspot hit hard by the Indian variant.
It comes after experts warned the mutation could be 100 per cent more infectious than the Kent variant, which caused the country to lockdown in January.
Variant fears mean June 21’s « Freedom Day » could be delayed, if cases keep going up and the mutations cause havoc.
Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London, whose modelling was instrumental to the UK locking down in March 2020 said vaccines are helping, but warned the Indian variant is spreading.
WUHDUNNIT?
Any evidence that the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by a lab leak has probably been destroyed by China, the former head of MI6 has warned.
Sir Richard Dearlove believes the world may never be able to prove the theory if relevant data from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has disappeared.
Speaking to The Telegraph’s Planet Normal podcast, he said western countries have been “naive” in their trust of China.
He added that scientists who wanted to speak out about “gain of function” experiments in the country have probably been “silenced”.
Sir Richard, who headed up the secret intelligence service between 1999 and 2004, said: “The People’s Republic of China is a pretty terrifying regime and does some things we consider unacceptable and extreme in silencing opposition to the official line of the government.”
BIDEN ANNOUNCES PLAN TO VACCINATE THE WORLD
The White House on Thursday unveiled President Joe Biden’s plans to share Covid-19 vaccines with the world, including its intent to direct 75% of excess doses through the UN-backed COVAX global vaccine sharing program.
The White House has previously stated its intent to share 80 million vaccine doses with the world by the end of June. The administration says 25% of doses will be kept in reserve for emergencies and for the U.S. to share directly with allies and partners.
The long-awaited vaccine sharing plan comes as demand for shots in the U.S. has dropped significantly as more than 63% of adults have received at least one dose, and as global inequities in supply have become more glaring.
DIRTY DASH
Thousands of Brits are now facing a desperate battle to get home from Portugal in the next four days to beat new amber list quarantine rules and £1,000 Covid tests.
More than 112,000 Brits are currently in the popular holiday destination and have less than 96 hours to get home before Portugal is removed from the UK’s green list.
Seats on the last flights to London from the Algarve have shot up to a staggering £711 today as holidaymakers try to beat the deadline.
This means thousands have decided to cut their trips short to ensure they don’t have to quarantine when they touch back down in the UK.
BREAKING
France is to welcome fully vaccinated Brits from June 9, without having to quarantine on arrival.
Brits with just one jab will still have to quarantine for seven days when entering the country.
PORTUGAL LAMENTS REMOVAL FROM UK’S TRAVEL GREEN LIST
Moving Portugal off the UK’s green list is « an overreaction », an epidemiologist in the popular holiday destination has claimed.
Professor Henrique Barros, president of Portugal’s National Health Council, said the country’s overall coronavirus situation is « relatively stable ».
He made the comments after Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said positive cases had doubled in the last three weeks in Portugal.
Prof Barros told Sky News: « We didn’t reach such an increase, except as I said in a specific area around Lisbon.
« The overall picture in the country, we didn’t reach such figures. »
‘TOO RISKY’
A Chinese scientist warned of the enormous danger posed by her own research after creating a new form of coronavirus in a Wuhan lab, it has been revealed.
Shi Zhengli, Wuhan Institute of Virology’s lead coronavirus researcher, was among a number of scientists who proved in 2015 that the spike protein of a novel coronavirus could infect human cells, Vanity Fair reports.
Experts inserted a protein from a Chinese rufous horseshoe bat into a SARS virus in 2002, creating a coronavirus that could infect humans.
This « Frankenvirus » experiment – when scientists tinker with viruses to see if they can infect or spread faster – was so alarming that the authors flagged the danger, writing « scientific review panels may deem similar studies…too risky to pursue ».
SPANNER IN THE WORKS
Boris Johnson will take « added caution » when deciding whether to press ahead with the June 21 end of lockdown, a senior ally said today.
Cabinet big beast Robert Jenrick hinted freedom day hangs in the balance as experts issued a series of dire warnings about the Indian variant.
He said there are « some signals that we’re seeing » within the latest data about the impact of the new strain.
The PM is set to make a decision in 10 days’ time on whether to go ahead with lifting all restrictions or pause the end of lockdown.
DOES THE COVID VACCINE PROTECT FROM THE INDIAN VARIANT?
Jabbed-up Brits are protected against the Indian Covid variant, « astounding » tests have shown. The vaccinations offer positive signs of resistance to the spreading mutant strain, it has emerged.
Professor Susan Hopkins, PHE’s Covid-19 strategic response director, said the data trend was « quite clear » and heading in the « right direction ».
But a new study on the Pfizer vaccine, published last night found that people who are given that jab produce fewer antibodies to protect them against the virus.
Experts at the Francis Crick Institute and the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Biomedical Research Centre found that antibodies are lower with increasing age and also decline over time.
It suggests that more people could tests positive for the variant but that they might not fall ill with it.
‘EXERCISE CAUTION’
The Indian variant doubles the risk of hospitalisation, public health chiefs fear.
The strain, officially named « Delta », is now the UK’s dominant Covid strain – with cases doubling in the past week.
A total of 12,431 cases of the Indian variant have been confirmed in the UK up to June 2, up 79 per cent from the week prior (6,959).
It now represents 73 per cent of all sequenced cases.
As well as being faster spreading and able to weaken vaccines, the variant now show signs of causing mroe severe disease.
SIDE EFFECTS
Even people who have mild Covid can end up with long-term psychiatric problems, a study has found.
Some coronavirus symptoms may also be more common in those with a mild case than those treated in hospital.
Lead author Dr Jonathan Rogers at University College London said: « We had expected that neurological and psychiatric symptoms would be more common in severe Covid-19 cases, but instead we found that some symptoms appeared to be more common in mild cases.
TRAFFIC LIGHT LIST
What countries are green, amber and red on the traffic light list? Below is everything you need to know about travelling abroad…
