Coronavirus news UK dernier – Approbation du vaccin Pfizer pour les enfants âgés de 12 à 15 ans parmi le taux de cas de Covid le plus élevé depuis avril

CONTINUE DISTANCING

Social distancing is likely to remain « part of people’s response » to Covid-19 as long as the virus persists, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

« I think that social distancing remains one of the strongest defences that we have against the risks that the virus continues to pose, » Drakeford said today.

« I think they will remain part of the repertoire, here in Wales, during the rest of the summer, maybe into the rest of this year.

« Whether we will be able to move from them being mandatory to just things that we advise people about and ask people to do in their own lives, I think that will depend upon whether we continue to see improvements in the position here in Wales.

« But as part of a personal repertoire of things that every one of us can do to keep ourselves and others safe, I think they will remain part of people’s response to this public health crisis for as long as coronavirus persists. »