The UK faced a freight crisis as Christmas week dawned, after France and other European countries locked down their borders in a bid to prevent the spread of a new, virulent strain of Covid-19.

Businesses feared drivers would be stranded in Britain, and that goods would be blocked from either leaving or entering – causing food shortages and potentially forcing them to close.

After Boris Johnson imposed strict tier 4 coronavirus restrictions on London and southeast England on Saturday, the UK’s neighbours responded by banning British travellers from crossing their borders for fear that the novel virus variant would spread. Matt Hancock, the health secretary, admitted on Sunday it was “out of control” within the UK.

France’s block will last for at least 48 hours and has forced Dover’s ferry port and the Eurotunnel to close to traffic leaving Britain. Germany, Ireland, Austria, the Netherlands, Italy and Belgium also have restrictions in place.

It left Westminster scrambling on Sunday night. A Number 10 spokesperson said: “The prime minister will chair a Cobra meeting tomorrow to discuss the situation regarding international travel, in particular the steady flow of freight into and out of the UK.

“Further meetings are happening this evening and tomorrow morning to ensure robust plans are in place.”

Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, urged the public and hauliers to avoid driving to ports in Kent where he said ministers expected “significant disruption”.

The Food and Drink Federation’s chief executive, Ian Wright, warned of possible food shortages.

He said: “Tonight’s suspension of accompanied freight traffic from the UK to France has the potential to cause serious disruption to UK Christmas fresh food supplies – and exports of UK food and drink.

“Continental truckers will not want to travel here if they have a real fear of getting marooned. The government must very urgently persuade the French government to exempt accompanied freight from its ban.”

The spread of the new Covid-19 strain saw Britain record its highest ever one-day rise in infections on Sunday, with 35,928.

Mr Hancock has suggested that because of the threat, parts of England could remain under tier 4 restrictions for months, until a large proportion of the population had been vaccinated.

As scientists warned the new variant could be up to 70 per cent more transmissible than the original virus, the health secretary also refused to rule out another round of school closures, although he said that was not currently the plan.

He told Sky News’s Sophy Ridge on Sunday programme: “We know with this new variant you can catch it more easily from a small amount of the virus being present.

“We know that because we know that in November that in the areas where this new variant started, in Kent, the cases carried on rising whereas in the rest of the country the November lockdown worked very effectively.

“It is an enormous challenge, until we can get the vaccine rolled out to protect people. This is what we face over the next couple of months.”

Later, during an appearance on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show, Mr Hancock described the new strain as “out of control”.





Ministers were warned of how contagious the new strain of the disease was on Friday. By late on Saturday afternoon the prime minister had issued stay-at-home orders to millions and cancelled plans to allow others to spend up to five days together in a Christmas “bubble”.

But Dr Chaand Nagpaul, council chair of doctors’ leaders group the British Medical Association, accused ministers of failing to follow the science even before the new data emerged, warning that case numbers were already on the rise.

Conservative MPs have called for parliament to be recalled to debate the new controls. One senior backbencher even accused ministers of delaying the announcement until parliament had closed for the festive period.

Sir Charles Walker, the vice chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, said he believed ministers knew before Friday that they planned to bring in the new restrictions. He also called on whoever was responsible to resign.

Last month Mr Johnson was forced to back down in the face of parliamentary pressure from his own backbenchers over his plans for extended coronavirus tiers in England.