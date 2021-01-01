All primary schools in the capital will be closed for the start of term, London mayor Sadiq Khan has confirmed as the government was forced into yet another pandemic U-turn.

An emergency Cabinet Office meeting was convened on New Year’s Day to take the latest decision, which overrules a previous government announcement this week.

The government had initially said 50 education authorities in southern England would have their primary schools closed until 18 January, other than to teach vulnerable children and those of key workers.

But several London boroughs with high cases were left off the list, and nine local authority leaders sent a joint letter to Education Secretary Gavin Williamson warning that they were prepared to take legal action.

Some councils even suggested they were prepared to defy the government and support schools that wanted to close against government advice.

Confirming the news, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: « The Government have finally seen sense and u-turned. All primary schools across London will be treated the same.

« This is the right decision – and I want to thank education minister Nick Gibb for our constructive conversations over the past two days. »

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: “Just at the moment when we need some decisive leadership, the government is at sixes and sevens.

« There is no clear rationale for why some schools are being closed and others are not and why primaries and special schools are being treated differently to secondaries.





“The government appears to be following neither the science nor the advice of education professionals on how best to preserve the quality of education for young people.