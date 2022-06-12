Controverse LIV : Schwartzel ne remet pas en question les racines de l’argent | D’autres se joindront-ils ? | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Controverse LIV : Schwartzel ne remet pas en question les racines de l’argent | D’autres se joindront-ils ? | Vidéo | Regarder l’émission de télévision

Veuillez utiliser le navigateur Chrome pour un lecteur vidéo plus accessible

Avec tant d’argent maintenant impliqué dans le fonds du prix, le débat se poursuit pour savoir si les chiffres vont commencer à augmenter.