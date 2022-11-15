Composition de la Coupe du monde des États-Unis : découvrez les 26 joueurs

Les États-Unis ont annoncé leur liste de 26 hommes qui sont au Qatar pour la Coupe du monde de cette année. Les Américains cherchent à marquer les esprits après avoir échoué à se qualifier pour la Coupe du monde 2018.

Apprenez à connaître chaque membre de la nouvelle génération de l’USMNT avec les profils de joueurs ci-dessous :

Brenden Aaronson

Milieu de terrain

Club : Leeds United FC (Angleterre)

Aaronson a commencé sa carrière professionnelle avec Bethlehem Steel dans le championnat USL en 2017, puis est passé dans la première équipe avec l’Union de Philadelphie pendant deux saisons en MLS à partir de 2019. Le natif de Medford, NJ a ensuite fait le saut vers l’Europe, faisant 41 apparitions. pour le RB Salzburg avant de suivre l’entraîneur Jesse Marsch à Leeds en Premier League en 2022.

Kellyn Acosta

Midfielder

Club: Los Angeles FC (USA)

A product of the FC Dallas academy, Acosta made 117 appearances with FCD from 2013-2018, before moving on to Colorado and now, LAFC. Acosta was eligible to play for the USMNT or Japan due to his heritage. He rose through the US youth program and now has 53 caps for the senior US team, debuting in 2016 in a friendly versus Iceland.

Tyler Adams

Midfielder

Club: Leeds United FC (England)

Another player that has ridden the Red Bull from New Jersey to Europe and now Yorkshire, Adams began his pro career at just 16 with RBNYII in 2015. Since 2017, he’s amassed 32 caps with the USMNT, and this past summer signed a 5-year deal on a transfer from Leipzig to Leeds United.

Luca de la Torre

Midfielder

Club: Celta Vigo (Spain)

Luca de la Torre was born in San Diego, and moved to England to join Fulham in 2013. He made his debut with the senior side in 2016, spending 4 seasons with the Cottagers but only making 7 appearances. From 2020-22 Luca featured much more frequently with Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo, notching two goals in 64 appearances. Summer 2022 saw de la Torre move to Celta Vigo in LaLiga, and he has featured with the USMNT since 2018 with 12 caps.

Sergiño Dest

Defender

Club: AC Milan (Italy)

One of the USMNT’s brightest young stars, Dest was born in the Netherlands, and spent 2012-2018 in the Ajax youth system, making his first team debut for the Dutch powerhouse in 2019. In 2020 Dest was transferred to FC Barcelona for a fee of €21 million, and became the first American to score for the club (in a 2020 Champions League group stage match vs Dynamo Kyiv). For the 2022/23 season Sergiño has been sent on loan to AC Milan.

Jesús Ferreira

Forward

Club: FC Dallas (USA)

A designated player for FC Dallas, Ferreira has made 114 appearances for the MLS side and scored 36 goals over 6 seasons. With just 15 caps, Ferreira is one of the newest members of the USMNT, but has tallied 5 goals in 2022 alone for the Stars and Stripes.

Ethan Horvath

Goalkeeper

Club: Luton Town (England)

As one of the backup keepers, fans will be hoping not to see much of Ethan Horvath in the World Cup. His tenure with the USMNT dates back to the Jurgen Klinsmann era, having been on the roster for the 2016 Copa América Centenario. On the club side, Ethan featured at Molde FK in the Norwegian league from 2013-17, and then at Club Brugge from 2017-21. 2021 saw a move to Nottingham Forest, where he is still under contract, but for 2022 he’s getting valuable time in between the sticks on loan to Luton Town in the Championship.

Sean Johnson

Goalkeeper

Club: NYCFC (USA)

Sean Johnson brings a wealth of experience to the side, with 12 years of MLS service under his belt, totaling over 350 appearances between the Chicago Fire and NYCFC, where he is currently captain and was named MVP of MLS Cup 2021. Mostly a backup, Johnson has been in and out of the USMNT squad since 2011.

Aaron Long

Defender

Club: RBNY (USA)

Aaron long first appeared on a senior men’s pitch with FC Tucson in the PDL, before moving to the Portland Timbers of MLS in 2014. He made no appearances for their first team, instead seeing loans to Sacramento and Orange County of USL in his lone year with the organization. His fate was no different up the coast in Seattle, where he featured not with the first team but instead with Sounders 2. A move to RBNYII in 2016 proved successful, where he was awarded USL Defender of the Year. 2017 was his breakthrough, appearing in 41 games with the main Red Bulls squad, and has since totaled 139 total appearances, and has become a regular in USMNT camp since 2018.

Weston McKennie

Midfielder

Club: Juventus (Italy)

McKennie was born in Washington, but spent some of his formative years – including his start in youth soccer – in Germany while his father was stationed at Ramstein Air Base. After moving back to the US, Weston was a member of the FC Dallas youth system from 2009-2016, before signing with Schalke 04 where he quickly became a staple in the first team lineup at just 19 years old. In 2020, McKennie was loaned to Juventus, where his performance would eventually earn a permanent move and a four year contract. The 24-year-old has thus far earned 37 caps and 9 goals with the USMNT.

Jordan Morris

Forward

Club: Seattle Sounders FC (USA)

Jordan Morris began his USMNT career in 2014, notably being the first active college player to be called to the senior national team since 1999. After his collegiate career at Stanford, Morris signed on with the Seattle Sounders, and he’s been with the club ever since, save for a brief loan spell in 2021 with Swansea City which was cut short by injury. Morris has 49 caps and 11 goals with the USMNT, including the game winner vs Jamaica in the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final.

Yunus Musah

Midfielder

Club: Valencia (Spain)

Due to his heritage, birthplace and upbringing, Musah was eligible to play for the USA, Ghana, Italy and England when he began his path in the youth system. He represented England at the U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels with over 30 appearances before switching to the US in 2020, and firmly committing in 2021. A product of the Arsenal youth academy, Musah moved to Valencia at age 16. After starting with Valencia B, he has been with the first team in LaLiga since 2020, making 72 appearances for the historic Spanish side.

Christian Pulisic

Forward

Club: Chelsea FC (England)

Pulisic is easily the biggest name of this generation of USA players. The youngest player to ever captain the USMNT in the modern era will have a heavy weight on his shoulders to help carry the Americans in Qatar after the disappointment of the 2018 qualifying campaign. Pulisic broke into the Borussia Dortmund first team at just 17 years old, and his performance with the Black-and-Yellow earned a $73 million dollar transfer to Chelsea – the most expensive transfer for a North American player ever. Since 2016, Pulisic has 52 appearances and 21 goals for the US.

Gio Reyna

Forward

Club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Gio Reyna certainly has pedigree on his side, with his father Claudio and mother Danielle both having played for US senior national teams. There was speculation Renya may play senior international football with the Portuguese, English or Argentine teams, but Reyna squashed those rumors and continued with the US. Reyna broke teammate Christian Pulisic’s record as the youngest American to appear in the Bundesliga, debuting for Dortmund in 2020 at 17 years and 66 days old. With 93 total appearances and 12 goals for BVB, Reyna, still just 20, brings experience from the highest level of the game to the team.

Josh Sargent

Forward

Club: Norwich City (England)

Sargent is the latest in a long line of soccer talent to hail from the St. Louis, MO area. The forward has featured with the USMNT since 2018, and began his pro career with Werder Bremen the same year. After a successful stint in Germany, Sargent moved to Norwich City in the Premier League, but was unable to avoid relegation to the Championship at the end of the 2021/22 season. Sargent has only a single appearance for the US in 2022, but will be hoping to make an impact in Qatar.

Joe Scally

Defender

Club: Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)

Joe Scally became the second youngest professional player ever in the United States when he signed with NYCFC in 2018 at age 15 (only Freddy Adu at 14 was younger). After only 4 appearances in New York over two years, Scally moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga in 2021, making 45 appearances with the senior team since then. Joe is one of the newest members of the USMNT, getting his first action only recently in June 2022.

Matt Turner

Goalkeeper

Club: Arsenal (England)

Matt Turner began his pro career with the New England Revolution, eventually earning the starting goalkeeper role, and earned the 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. His club success led to a spot with the USMNT. He started 6 matches, including 5 clean sheets, during the 2021 Gold Cup where the US won the title. In February 2022, Turner made the move to England and Arsenal. Matt turned in winning performances for the Gunners during 2022/23 Europa League play in this Fall’s run-up to Qatar.

Tim Weah

Forward

Club: Lille (France)

Weah is the son of the President of Liberia, and former Ballon d’Or winner, George Weah. The 22-year-old was born in Brooklyn, grew up and began his youth soccer career in Pembroke Pines, FL, near Fort Lauderdale. He moved back to New York, eventually joining the Red Bulls academy. In 2013 he again relocated, this time to France, joining the PSG program. In 2017 he signed a pro contract, but he would make only 5 senior team appearances with the French giants, before being loaned to Celtic in 2019. Later that year he signed with Lille, and has since found more solid playing time with 66 appearances for the Ligue 1 side. Weah has 25 caps and 3 goals in his USMNT career.

DeAndre Yedlin

Defender

Club: Inter Miami (USA)

A native of Seattle, Yedlin is now a decade into his professional career, though it seems like only yesterday we were watching him burst onto the scene. After playing college soccer at Akron, Yedlin returned home to Seattle, signing with the Sounders. After two years in MLS, Yedlin made the leap to Europe, playing briefly at Tottenham and Sunderland before finding a home at Newcastle United, logging 112 appearances over 5 seasons with The Magpies. 2021/22 saw Yeldin move to Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray, but his stay lasted only half a season, as in February 2022 he returned to MLS, signing with Inter Miami. Yedlin was a substitute at Brazil 2014, making him the only player on the squad to have previously played in a World Cup.

Walker Zimmerman

Defender

Club: Nashville SC (USA)

Zimmerman has spent his entire career in MLS, breaking into the league with FC Dallas in 2013 as a 7th overall pick in the league’s SuperDraft. In 2017, he was traded to LAFC in their expansion year in one of MLS’s trademark player-for-allocation-money transactions. In 2019, he pulled double duty spending time as assistant coach for the UCLA men’s soccer team. Come 2020 he again found him self sent off to a brand new MLS side, joining Nashville SC in their debut season. He would score the first goal in that club’s history. Since his first call-up in 2017, Zimmerman has 33 appearances and 3 goals for the USMNT.

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Defender

Club: Celtic (Scotland)

Carter-Vickers was born in England, and began playing for Tottenham’s academy at age 11. He signed professionally with Spurs in 2016, but in 5 years with the club never made a Premier League appearance. Instead he found his playing time on a series of loans that sent him all across the UK – Sheffield United, Ipswich, Swansea, Stoke, Luton, and Bournemouth, before finally landing at Celtic in 2021. While on loan, the club won the Scottish League Cup and Premiership, and following the season he signed a four year deal to make the move permanent. Cameron has been in the USMNT picture since 2017, but only has 11 appearances to his name thus far.

Shaq Moore

Défenseur

Club : Nashville SC (États-Unis)

Moore, originaire de Géorgie, a d’abord signé avec le système de jeunesse du FC Dallas, mais a déménagé en Espagne à la fin de l’été 2014. Il s’est entendu avec Huracán Valencia et finira par signer avec Levante. Son temps en Espagne a été principalement passé à jouer dans les deuxième ou troisième divisions en tant que réserve – sa période la plus notable a été avec le CD Tenerife où il a enregistré plus de 90 apparitions, y compris en ratant de peu la promotion en Liga lors de la finale des séries éliminatoires de 2022. L’été dernier, il est retourné aux États-Unis et a signé avec Nashville. Pour les États-Unis, Moore a notamment joué dans tous les matchs de la Gold Cup 2021, notamment en marquant le vainqueur du match (et le but le plus rapide de l’USMNT) contre le Canada en phase de groupes.

Tim Rame

Défenseur

Club : Fulham (Angleterre)

À 35 ans, Ream est l’aîné des hommes d’État de cette équipe de l’USMNT. Il a fait ses débuts avec les Yanks en 2010 en Afrique du Sud – mais pas à la Coupe du monde, mais lors d’un match amical d’après-tournoi en novembre. Cette même année, il fait ses débuts en MLS, avec les New York Red Bulls où il fera 58 apparitions en deux saisons. 2012 a vu Ream signer avec Bolton Wanderers, et après une période de quatre ans, est allé à Fulham où il a été un visage constant à travers le yo-yoing de l’équipe entre la Premier League et le championnat au cours des 7 dernières années.

Antonée Robinson

Défenseur

Club : Fulham (Angleterre)

La coéquipière de Ream à Fulham, Antonee Robinson, a commencé avec l’académie d’Everton en tant que jeune. Il a passé quatre ans sous contrat avec le club, mais les blessures et les prêts ont fait qu’il n’a jamais joué avec la première équipe. Il trouverait un temps de jeu plus constant avec Bolton et Wigan sur les prêts susmentionnés, et a déménagé complètement à Wigan pour la saison 2019/20. 2020/21 a vu le déménagement à Fulham, où il se trouve depuis, vivant à la limite de l’élite et du deuxième niveau de l’Angleterre. Bien qu’il soit né et ait grandi en Angleterre, Robinson était éligible pour jouer pour l’USMNT grâce à la citoyenneté américaine de son père. Antonee a 29 apparitions et 2 buts pour les États-Unis, la plupart au cours des deux dernières années.

Christian Roldan

Milieu de terrain

Club : Seattle Sounders FC (États-Unis)

Cristian Roldan est originaire de Californie, mais depuis ses études à l’Université de Washington, il est un incontournable du nord-ouest du Pacifique. Après l’université, il a signé avec les Sounders de Seattle en 2015. Il a fait plus de 220 apparitions pour l’équipe d’Emerald City, inscrivant 32 buts au cours de cette période. Sa carrière à l’USMNT a commencé en 2017, et il a 32 apparitions au total mais n’a pas encore marqué pour l’équipe nationale.

Hadji Wright

Vers l’avant

Club : Antalyaspor

Wright est sorti du jeu des jeunes largement salué comme l’un des meilleurs espoirs du système américain. En 2015, il a signé avec le New York Cosmos de la NASL, ce qui a été considéré comme un coup majeur pour l’équipe de deuxième division. Mais il ne verrait l’action que dans 3 matchs (plus 4 autres pour l’équipe Cosmos B) au cours de son contrat, et continuerait de signer avec Schalke 04 en 2016. Le battage médiatique n’a pas encore abouti avec un succès majeur à un grand club cependant, Wright a été renvoyé de Schalke au club néerlandais VVV-Venio, puis au Danemark SønderjyskE. 2021 a vu un prêt à Antalyaspor en Turquie, où il effectuera plus tard un déménagement permanent. Ses débuts à l’USMNT ont eu lieu cette année, avec 3 apparitions et 1 but au cours de sa brève carrière internationale senior.