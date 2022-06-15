Commentaires en direct – Angleterre vs Hongrie

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Commentaires en direct – Angleterre vs Hongrie

À plein temps
Après prolongation
C’est un match en direct.
Temps supplémentaire
Mi-temps

L’Angleterre contre la Hongrie. Groupe A3 de la Ligue des Nations de l’UEFA.

Molineux.