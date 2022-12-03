Colmone Classic en un coup d’œil – Shaw Local

48e Colmone Classic annuelle à l’école secondaire Hall

PISCINE ROUGE : Hall, comté de Putnam, vallée de Stillman

PISCINE NOIRE : LaSalle-Pérou, Marquette, Mendota

PISCINE BLANCHE : Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Pontiac

PISCINE GRISE : Princeton, Rock Falls, St. Bede

Samedi 3 décembre

Match 1 – Marquette contre Mendota, 15 h

Match 2 – Fieldcrest contre Bureau Valley, 16h30

Match 3 – Princeton contre St. Bede 18 h

Match 4 – Stillman Valley contre Hall, 19h30

Lundi 5 décembre

Match 5 – Bureau Valley c. Pontiac, 17h30

Match 6 – LaSalle-Pérou, Marquette, 19 h

Mardi 6 décembre

Match 7 – Mendota contre LaSalle-Pérou, 17h

Match 8 – Princeton contre Rock Falls, 18h30

Match 9 – Hall contre le comté de Putnam, 20 h

Mercredi 7 décembre

Match 10 – Stillman Valley contre le comté de Putnam, 17 h

Match 11 – Rock Falls contre St. Bede, 18h30

Match 12 – Pontiac contre Fieldcrest, 20 h

Jeudi 8 décembre

Match 13 – Noir #3 contre Gris #3, 17h

Match 14 – Rouge #3 contre Blanc #3, 18h30

Match 15 – Rouge #2 contre Blanc #2, 20 h

Vendredi 9 décembre

Match 16 – Noir #2 contre Gris #2, 17h

Match 17 – Noir #1 contre Gris #1, 18h30

Match 18 – Rouge #1 contre Blanc #1, 20 h

Samedi 10 décembre

11ème place – Perdants 13-14, 12h

9ème place – Gagnants 13-14, 13h30

7ème place – Perdants 15-16, 15h

5ème place – Gagnants 15-16, 16h30

3ème place – Perdants 17-18, 18h

1ère place – Gagnants 17-18, 19h30

Tournoi de deuxième année

PISCINE ROUGE : Hall, comté de Putnam, vallée de Stillman

PISCINE NOIRE : LaSalle-Pérou, Marquette, Mendota

PISCINE BLANCHE : Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Pontiac

PISCINE GRISE : Princeton, Rock Falls, St. Bede

Samedi 3 décembre

9 h – Hall contre le comté de Putnam ; LP contre Mendota (aux. gym)

10h30 – Fieldcrest contre Bureau Valley; Princeton contre St. Bede (aux. gymnase)

Midi – Stillman Valley contre Hall ; LP vs Marquette (aux. gym)

13 h 30 – Bureau Valley c. Pontiac; PC contre Stillman Valley (aux. gym)

15 h – Princeton contre Rock Falls (aux. gym)

16h30 – Marquette vs Mendota (aux. gym)

18 h – Fieldcrest vs Pontiac (aux. gym)

19h30 – Rock Falls vs. St. Bede (aux. gym)

Jeudi 8 déc. (aux. gym)

Match 13 – Noir #3 contre Gris #3, 17h

Match 14 – Rouge #3 contre Blanc #3, 18h30

Match 15 – Rouge #2 contre Blanc #2, 20 h

Vendredi 9 déc. (aux. gym)

Match 16 – Noir #2 contre Gris #2, 17h

Match 17 – Noir #1 contre Gris #1, 18h30

Match 18 – Rouge #1 contre Blanc #1, 20 h

Samedi 10 décembre (gymnase principal)

Titre – Gagnants 17-18, 10h30