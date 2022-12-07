Colmone Classic en un coup d’œil, mardi 6 décembre – Shaw Local

48e Colmone Classic annuelle à l’école secondaire Hall
PISCINE ROUGE : Putnam County 1-0, Stillman Valley 1-0, Hall 0-2
PISCINE NOIRE : Marquette 2-0, LaSalle-Pérou 1-1, Mendota 0-2
PISCINE BLANCHE : Fieldcrest 1-0, Pontiac 1-0, Bureau Valley 0-2
PISCINE GRISE : Princeton 2-0, Rock Falls 0-1, St. Bede 0-1
Samedi 3 décembre
Marquette 58, Mendota 36
Fieldcrest 63, vallée de Bureau 34
Princeton 70, Saint-Bède 22
Vallée Stillman 66, Salle 64
Lundi 5 décembre
Pontiac 89, Bureau Vallée 62
Marquette 67, LaSalle-Pérou 46
Mardi 6 décembre
LaSalle-Pérou 55, Mendota 45
Princeton 68, Rock Falls 56
Comté de Putnam 69, salle 34
Mercredi 7 décembre
Match 10 – Stillman Valley contre le comté de Putnam, 17 h
Match 11 – Rock Falls contre St. Bede, 18h30
Match 12 – Pontiac contre Fieldcrest, 20 h
Jeudi 8 décembre
Match 13 – Mendota contre Gray #3, 17 h
Match 14 – Hall contre Bureau Valley, 18h30
Match 15 – Rouge #2 contre Blanc #2, 20 h
Vendredi 9 décembre
Match 16 – LaSalle-Pérou c. Gray #2, 17 h
Match 17 – Marquette contre Princeton, 18h30
Match 18 – Rouge #1 contre Blanc #1, 20 h
Samedi 10 décembre
11ème place – Perdants 13-14, 12h
9ème place – Gagnants 13-14, 13h30
7ème place – Perdants 15-16, 15h
5ème place – Gagnants 15-16, 16h30
3ème place – Perdants 17-18, 18h
1ère place – Gagnants 17-18, 19h30
Tournoi de deuxième année
PISCINE ROUGE : Stillman Valley 2-0, Hall 1-1, Putnam County 0-2
PISCINE NOIRE : Mendota 2-0, Marquette 1-1, LaSalle-Pérou 0-2
PISCINE BLANCHE : Pontiac 2-0, Fieldcrest 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2
PISCINE GRISE : Rock Falls 2-0, Princeton 1-1, St. Bede 0-2
Samedi 3 décembre
Salle 29, comté de Putnam 21
Mendota 48, LP 47
Fieldcrest 44, vallée de Bureau 37
Princeton 62, Saint-Bède 42
Vallée Stillman 60, Salle 39
Marquette 46, LP 44
Pontiac 60, Bureau Vallée 30
Stillman Valley 40, comté de Putnam 31
Chutes de roche 52, Princeton 24
Mendota 27, Marquette 26
Pontiac 41, Fieldcrest 33
Rock Falls 52, Saint-Bède 42
Jeudi 8 déc. (aux. gym)
Match 13 – LP contre St. Bede, 17 h
Match 14 – PC contre BV, 18h30
Match 15 – Hall contre Fieldcrest, 20 h
Vendredi 9 déc. (aux. gym)
Match 16 – Marquette contre Princeton, 17 h
Match 17 – Mendota contre Rock Falls, 18h30
Match 18 – Stillman Valley contre Pontiac, 20 h
Samedi 10 décembre (gymnase principal)
Titre – Gagnants 17-18, 10h30