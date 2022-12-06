Colmone Classic en un coup d’œil, lundi 5 décembre – Shaw Local

48e Colmone Classic annuelle à l’école secondaire Hall

PISCINE ROUGE : Stillman Valley 1-0, Putnam County 0-0, Hall 0-1

PISCINE NOIRE : Marquette 2-0, LaSalle-Pérou 0-1, Mendota 0-1

PISCINE BLANCHE : Fieldcrest 1-0, Pontiac 1-0, Bureau Valley 0-2

PISCINE GRISE : Princeton 1-0, Rock Falls 0-0, St. Bede 0-1

Samedi 3 décembre

Marquette 58, Mendota 36

Fieldcrest 63, vallée de Bureau 34

Princeton 70, Saint-Bède 22

Vallée Stillman 66, Salle 64

Lundi 5 décembre

Pontiac 89, Bureau Vallée 62

Marquette 67, LaSalle-Pérou 46

Mardi 6 décembre

Match 7 – Mendota contre LaSalle-Pérou, 17h

Match 8 – Princeton contre Rock Falls, 18h30

Match 9 – Hall contre le comté de Putnam, 20 h

Mercredi 7 décembre

Match 10 – Stillman Valley contre le comté de Putnam, 17 h

Match 11 – Rock Falls contre St. Bede, 18h30

Match 12 – Pontiac contre Fieldcrest, 20 h

Jeudi 8 décembre

Match 13 – Noir #3 contre Gris #3, 17h

Match 14 – Rouge #3 contre Blanc #3, 18h30

Match 15 – Rouge #2 contre Blanc #2, 20 h

Vendredi 9 décembre

Match 16 – Noir #2 contre Gris #2, 17h

Match 17 – Noir #1 contre Gris #1, 18h30

Match 18 – Rouge #1 contre Blanc #1, 20 h

Samedi 10 décembre

11ème place – Perdants 13-14, 12h

9ème place – Gagnants 13-14, 13h30

7ème place – Perdants 15-16, 15h

5ème place – Gagnants 15-16, 16h30

3ème place – Perdants 17-18, 18h

1ère place – Gagnants 17-18, 19h30

Tournoi de deuxième année

PISCINE ROUGE : Stillman Valley 2-0, Hall 1-1, Putnam County 0-2

PISCINE NOIRE : Mendota 2-0, Marquette 1-1, LaSalle-Pérou 0-2

PISCINE BLANCHE : Pontiac 2-0, Fieldcrest 1-1, Bureau Valley 0-2

PISCINE GRISE : Rock Falls 2-0, Princeton 1-1, St. Bede 0-2

Samedi 3 décembre

Salle 29, comté de Putnam 21

Mendota 48, LP 47

Fieldcrest 44, vallée de Bureau 37

Princeton 62, Saint-Bède 42

Vallée Stillman 60, Salle 39

Marquette 46, LP 44

Pontiac 60, Bureau Vallée 30

Stillman Valley 40, comté de Putnam 31

Chutes de roche 52, Princeton 24

Mendota 27, Marquette 26

Pontiac 41, Fieldcrest 33

Rock Falls 52, Saint-Bède 42

Jeudi 8 déc. (aux. gym)

Match 13 – LP contre St. Bede, 17 h

Match 14 – PC contre BV, 18h30

Match 15 – Hall contre Fieldcrest, 20 h

Vendredi 9 déc. (aux. gym)

Match 16 – Marquette contre Princeton, 17 h

Match 17 – Mendota contre Rock Falls, 18h30

Match 18 – Stillman Valley contre Pontiac, 20 h

Samedi 10 décembre (gymnase principal)

Titre – Gagnants 17-18, 10h30