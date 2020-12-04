Ahead of a crucial United Nations climate summit to be co-hosted by the UK later this month, the prime minister pledged to cut emissions to 68 per cent below 1990 levels by 2030, up from the previous commitment of 53 per cent.

Mr Johnson, who last month set out a 10-point plan for green growth, said the new target would put the UK on the fastest carbon-reduction track of any major economy as the UK progresses towards net-zero emissions by 2050.

The announcement came after the independent Committee on Climate Change recommended a 68 per cent target, urging the PM to make a commitment that was “as bold as possible, to inspire other world leaders to follow suit”.

It was hailed as a step in the right direction by environmentalists, but campaigners said the PM needed to go further to rein in the climate emergency caused by rising global temperatures.

And Labour said there was “a yawning gap” between the government’s aspirations and the policies it has in place to deliver them.

Ed Matthew of the Climate Coalition – which brings together 140 organisations fighting for action on global warming – described the PM’s new goal as “important progress but not sufficient”.

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

Read more

“A more ambitious cut is both feasible and necessary to keep us safe and reflect our massive historic carbon emissions,” said Mr Matthew. “We must remember too that the climate will not respond to targets, it will respond to carbon cuts. It is action that counts.”

And John Sauven, executive director of Greenpeace UK, said: “The prime minister is right to have set one of the most ambitious climate targets in the world. But given the urgency of the climate crisis and the rapid advances in zero-carbon solutions, ambition can be pushed even higher over the next decade. The government must now increase the action needed to cut emissions from our homes, roads, farms and power sources in the UK.”

The new target will be formally launched at the Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, the fifth anniversary of the historic Paris summit at which the international community agreed to take action to keep global warming below 2C and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C.

The 195 nations signing up to the Paris Agreement were required to submit “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs) towards the overall goal, with the EU pledging to cut a minimum of 40 per cent compared to 1990 levels; and China aiming to ensure its carbon dioxide production peaks by 2027. Donald Trump pulled the US out of the agreement in 2017, but president-elect Joe Biden has said he will rejoin on day one of his administration.

Signatories are obliged to conduct a review of their NDCs every five years, with the aim of strengthening climate action over time.

But the review process was thrown into disarray by the global coronavirus pandemic, which forced the postponement of this year’s planned Cop26 summit, now taking place in Glasgow in 2021.

Only a handful of countries including Japan, Norway and New Zealand have so far announced enhanced NDCs for 2020, though many others have voiced their intention to do so.

The UK is calling on other nations to follow its lead by beefing up commitments at this month’s summit.

Mr Johnson said: “We have proven we can reduce our emissions and create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the process – uniting businesses, academics, NGOs and local communities in a common goal to go further and faster to tackle climate change.





UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 3 December 2020 The finishing touches are put to a 40ft Christmas Tree at Somerset House in London PA UK news in pictures 2 December 2020 A swimmer takes to the water at Serpentine Swimming Club after the second national lockdown ends in England. A strengthened tiered system of restrictions has been introduced PA UK news in pictures 1 December 2020 Artic Fox, Flo, investigates a stocking of treats in her enclosure as part of a Christmas enrichment programme at the wildlife conservation charity Wildwood Trust in Herne Bay, Kent PA UK news in pictures 30 November 2020 A man carrying a Christmas tree walks past a mural depicting a Saltire design in Leith, Edinburgh on St Andrew’s Day PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2020 Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Leander Dendoncker warms up before the Premier League match against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 28 November 2020 Police officers wearing a protective face coverings speak with a protester during an anti-lockdown protest against government restrictions designed to control or mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, on Regents Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 27 November 2020 Protesters from Peta animal rights group demonstrates against fox hunting in Westminster PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2020 A billboard displays a Manchester City Council message about the city’s Covid alert level AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2020 Chancellor Rishi Sunak visits the Imperial Clinic Research Facility at Hammersmith Hospital in London Getty UK news in pictures 24 November 2020 Freight lorries queueing along the M20 in Kent waiting to access the Eurotunnel terminal in Folkestone PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2020 A palette of changing colours as the sky lights up before sunrise at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2020 Daniil Medvedev poses with trophy after winning the singles final during day eight of the ATP Finals at The O2 Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2020 Members of the public walk through the city centre on the first day of tier four coronavirus restrictions in Stirling, Scotland. Over two million people in the West of Scotland are now living under the country’s toughest level of coronavirus restrictions, following the rules coming into place at 18:00 yesterday seeing the closure of non-essential shops must close, as well as pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms and visitor attractions Getty Images UK news in pictures 20 November 2020 The bronze statues of John and Cecil Moores, founders of the Littlewoods company, in Liverpool, with face masks on them as England continues a four week national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2020 James Stunt arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London to give evidence in the trial of Justinas Ivaskevicius, 34, who is accused of stealing a 16.18-carat fancy yellow diamond from 38-year-old Stunt’s substantial Belgravia mews PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2020 UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Imag UK news in pictures 17 November 2020 People gather on the the Comedy Carpet in front of the Blackpool Tower waiting for the funeral cortege of entertainer Bobby Ball to pass on its way to Carleton Crematorium in Blackpool PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2020 Shipping companies and retailers have complained of delays in unloading arriving freight, with one ship told it could wait up to 10 days for a berthing slot Getty UK news in pictures 15 November 2020 Rainbow over Gwrych Castle in Abergele, North Wales, where the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! is taking place PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2020 Hindu monks set up Diya lamps at the BAPS Neasden Temple, London, on this morning of Diwali BAPS Media UK news in pictures 13 November 2020 Dominic Cummings, special advisor for Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2020 A surfer silhouetted against the waves at Tynemouth, near North Shields PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2020 People walk past the Tommy statue, officially named 1101, on Terrace Green by the seafront in Seaham, County Durham, on the anniversary of Armistice Day. Across the UK people fell silent in remembrance of the nation’s war dead, as the coronavirus pandemic limits public commemorations PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2020 Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings waits to be admitted to 10 Downing Street in London AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 9 November 2020 A mural of the president of the United States, Donald Trump which has been painted on the side of Islington Mill arts hub in Salford, Manchester PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2020 Chelsea pensioners watch a Remembrance Sunday service from their windows at the Royal Hospital Chelsea Reuters UK news in pictures 7 November 2020 D-Day veteran Jim Healy, 95, from Manchester who is taking part in the Royal British Legion’s doorstep silence for Remembrance. Jim was a Corporal in the Royal Marines and was coxswain of a landing craft assault on June 6, 1944 and will observe the Two Minutes Silence on Sunday by standing on his doorstep PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2020 The sunrises over woodland in Ashford, Kent PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2020 Two men walk over a nearly deserted Westminster Bridge, in foggy conditions, at the start of a four week national lockdown for England PA UK news in pictures 4 November 2020 Laura Martindale, manager of The Rocket public house in Whiston, pours away spoilt beer that has gone off after the pub was placed into tier three and now faces a four week lockdown ahead of a national lockdown for England PA UK news in pictures 3 November 2020 An oast house surrounded by autumn colours in the morning sunshine near Hawkhurst in Kent PA UK news in pictures 2 November 2020 Large waves crash over the harbour wall in Newhaven, East Sussex, during strong winds PA UK news in pictures 1 November 2020 Shoppers queue outside Ikea in Batley, West Yorkshire, after Boris Johnson announced a new national lockdown will come into force in England next week PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2020 Boris Johnson announces new restrictions in No 10 Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2020 The hallway of the Halloween house of Conor Pilkington (centre), 23, from Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, who has gone all out this year with his Halloween display. Conor has spent an extra £5000 to make it extra special due to the covid pandemic PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2020 Chief of Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter (centre) joining members of all three armed services, in Waterloo Station, London, to support the Royal British Legions Poppy Appeal by collecting donations and selling poppies on London Poppy Day PA UK news in pictures 28 October 2020 Surfers take to high waves caused by Atlantic swells in Mullaghmore in Co Sligo PA UK news in pictures 27 October 2020 A rare giant Japanese spider crab is moved into the sale room during a preview of the forthcoming Evolution Sale at Summers Place Auctions, Billinghurst, West Sussex PA UK news in pictures Felixstowe Port Congested Amid Brexit Stockpiling And Pandemic Pressures Getty UK news in pictures 26 October 2020 A television crew prepare to do a live transmission opposite the Nave Andromeda, an oil tanker berthed at Southampton docks, southwest England. British soldiers yesterday boarded the tanker and detained seven suspects, the defence ministry said, after the crew were forced to take shelter from stowaways who threatened them AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 October 2020 Staff from British Divers Marine Life Rescue and Tynemouth Aquarium release three seal pups at St Mary’s Lighthouse in Whitley Bay. They were rescued after being found abandoned on the North East coast PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2020 Edinburgh University students protest against the false promise of ‘hybrid learning’ to new and returning students during the Covid-19 pandemic in Edinburgh, Scotland. The protest was organised to enable the students to show their anger and disappointment to the University of Edinburgh, after the students felt they were misled after they returned to find the vast majority of their lectures and contacts were all online Getty Images UK news in pictures 23 October 2020 The sun rises over the Severn crossing as traffic crosses from England into Wales, where a countrywide firebrake lockdown will begin from 6pm today until 12.01am on 9 November PA UK news in pictures 22 October 2020 EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier wearing an EU-flag themed face mask arriving at a conference centre in central London to attend a new round of trade talks with the UK AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 21 October 2020 The RRS Sir David Attenborough, the UK’s most advanced polar research ship, passes The Royal Liver Building after leaving Cammell Laird shipyard, Birkenhead, Merseyside. The crew are scheduled to conduct 14 days of technical trials off the coast of North Wales before the the shipyard formally hands it over to the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) crew for intensive training at Holyhead Port. The new polar ship will transform UK research in the polar regions and will be used on BAS missions which are critical for understanding and making sense of changing climate. PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson outside Downing Street, ahead of a Cabinet meeting at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office PA UK news in pictures 19 October 2020 A man walks past a mosaic on a wall in Manchester Reuters UK news in pictures 18 October 2020 Cyclists cross a bridge over Flechs Water near to Brockenhurst in the New Forest PA UK news in pictures 17 Ocotber 2020 Pedestrians walk pas the Royal Seabank Hotel in Blackpool as Lancashire enters tier 3 of the government’s coronavirus alert system Getty UK news in pictures 16 October 2020 A person wearing a face mask is reflected in an art work entitled « A=V » by Ben Cullen Williams in Covent Garden, London REUTERS

“Today, we are taking the lead with an ambitious new target to reduce our emissions by 2030, faster than any major economy, with our 10-point plan helping us on our path to reach it.

“But this is a global effort, which is why the UK is urging world leaders as part of next week’s Climate Ambition Summit to bring forward their own ambitious plans to cut emissions and set net-zero targets.”

Mr Johnson’s 10-point plan set out plans to invest in innovative technologies to create and support up to 250,000 green jobs in the UK while cutting greenhouse emissions.

Alok Sharma, the business secretary and Cop26 president, called for similar initiatives from other countries.

“As a country, we have demonstrated we can both rapidly cut carbon emissions while creating new jobs, new technologies and future-proof industries that will generate economic growth for decades to come,” said Mr Sharma.

“The UK’s new emissions target is among the highest in the world and reflects the urgency and scale of the challenge our planet faces. I hope other countries join us and raise the bar at next week’s UN Climate Ambition Summit, and ahead of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next year.”

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow business secretary, welcomed the strengthening of the 2030 target, but said it was the minimum the UK should be aiming for.

“Our goal should be to go further and faster, cutting the significant majority of emissions in this decisive decade, which is the right way to lead in creating the climate jobs of the future and keeping global warming below 1.5C,” said Mr Miliband.