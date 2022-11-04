Classement et classement de la Ligue Europa

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Classement et classement de la Ligue Europa

UEFA Europa League – Groupe A 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Arsenal

 6 5 0 1 8 3 5 15
2

PSV Eindhoven

 6 4 1 1 15 4 11 13
3

Bodo/Glimt

 6 1 1 4 5 dix -5 4
4

FC Zürich

 6 1 0 5 5 16 -11 3

UEFA Europa League – Groupe B 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Fenerbahçe

 6 4 2 0 13 sept 6 14
2

Rennes

 6 3 3 0 11 8 3 12
3

AEK Larnaca

 6 1 2 3 sept dix -3 5
4

DynamoKiev

 6 0 1 5 5 11 -6 1

UEFA Europa League – Groupe C 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Real Betis

 6 5 1 0 12 4 8 16
2

Rome

 6 3 1 2 11 sept 4 dix
3

Ludogorets

 6 2 1 3 8 9 -1 sept
4

HJK Helsinki

 6 0 1 5 2 13 -11 1

UEFA Europa League – Groupe D 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Union Saint-Gilloise

 6 4 1 1 11 sept 4 13
2

1. FC Union Berlin

 6 4 0 2 4 2 2 12
3

Braga

 6 3 1 2 9 sept 2 dix
4

Malmö FF

 6 0 0 6 3 11 -8 0

UEFA Europa League – Groupe E 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Real Sociedad

 6 5 0 1 dix 2 8 15
2

Manchester United

 6 5 0 1 dix 3 sept 15
3

Shérif Tiraspol (Mol)

 6 2 0 4 4 dix -6 6
4

Omonia Nicosie

 6 0 0 6 3 12 -9 0

UEFA Europa League – Groupe F 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Feyenoord

 6 2 2 2 13 9 4 8
2

FC Midtjylland

 6 2 2 2 12 8 4 8
3

Latium

 6 2 2 2 9 11 -2 8
4

Sturm Graz

 6 2 2 2 4 dix -6 8

UEFA Europa League – Groupe G 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

SC Fribourg

 6 4 2 0 13 3 dix 14
2

Nantes

 6 3 0 3 6 11 -5 9
3

Qarabag FK

 6 2 2 2 9 5 4 8
4

Olympiakos FC

 6 0 2 4 2 11 -9 2

UEFA Europa League – Groupe H 2022/23

# Équipe PL O L F UN GD Points
1

Ferencvaros

 6 3 1 2 8 9 -1 dix
2

Monaco

 6 3 1 2 9 8 1 dix
3

Trabzonspor

 6 3 0 3 11 9 2 9
4

Crvena Zvezda

 6 2 0 4 9 11 -2 6