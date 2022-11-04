Classement et classement de la Ligue Europa

|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Arsenal
|6
|5
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|15
|2
|
PSV Eindhoven
|6
|4
|1
|1
|15
|4
|11
|13
|3
|
Bodo/Glimt
|6
|1
|1
|4
|5
|dix
|-5
|4
|4
|
FC Zürich
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|16
|-11
|3
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Fenerbahçe
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|sept
|6
|14
|2
|
Rennes
|6
|3
|3
|0
|11
|8
|3
|12
|3
|
AEK Larnaca
|6
|1
|2
|3
|sept
|dix
|-3
|5
|4
|
DynamoKiev
|6
|0
|1
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|1
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Real Betis
|6
|5
|1
|0
|12
|4
|8
|16
|2
|
Rome
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|sept
|4
|dix
|3
|
Ludogorets
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|9
|-1
|sept
|4
|
HJK Helsinki
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|13
|-11
|1
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Union Saint-Gilloise
|6
|4
|1
|1
|11
|sept
|4
|13
|2
|
1. FC Union Berlin
|6
|4
|0
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|3
|
Braga
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|sept
|2
|dix
|4
|
Malmö FF
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|11
|-8
|0
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Real Sociedad
|6
|5
|0
|1
|dix
|2
|8
|15
|2
|
Manchester United
|6
|5
|0
|1
|dix
|3
|sept
|15
|3
|
Shérif Tiraspol (Mol)
|6
|2
|0
|4
|4
|dix
|-6
|6
|4
|
Omonia Nicosie
|6
|0
|0
|6
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Feyenoord
|6
|2
|2
|2
|13
|9
|4
|8
|2
|
FC Midtjylland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|12
|8
|4
|8
|3
|
Latium
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|11
|-2
|8
|4
|
Sturm Graz
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|dix
|-6
|8
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
SC Fribourg
|6
|4
|2
|0
|13
|3
|dix
|14
|2
|
Nantes
|6
|3
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|9
|3
|
Qarabag FK
|6
|2
|2
|2
|9
|5
|4
|8
|4
|
Olympiakos FC
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|11
|-9
|2
|#
|Équipe
|PL
|O
|ré
|L
|F
|UN
|GD
|Points
|6 derniers
|1
|
Ferencvaros
|6
|3
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|dix
|2
|
Monaco
|6
|3
|1
|2
|9
|8
|1
|dix
|3
|
Trabzonspor
|6
|3
|0
|3
|11
|9
|2
|9
|4
|
Crvena Zvezda
|6
|2
|0
|4
|9
|11
|-2
|6