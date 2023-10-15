Classement BCR jusqu’à la semaine 7 de la saison 2023 – Shaw Local
Voici un aperçu des leaders statistiques de la région jusqu’à la semaine 7 de la saison de football 2023.
|Notation
|1 PT
|2 points
|TD
|Points
|C.Etheridge (P)
|0
|6
|20
|126
|M. Bray (SB)
|0
|2
|19
|116
|E.Endress (BV)
|0
|2
|12
|74
|N. LaPorte (P)
|0
|0
|6
|36
|B. Curran (H)
|0
|4
|5
|36
|A. Christiansen (P)
|0
|4
|5
|34
|A. Redcliff (H)
|0
|0
|5
|30
|G. Guerrini (H)
|0
|2
|4
|26
|L. Soliman (SB)
|26
|0
|0
|26
|C. Benavidez (P)
|22
|0
|0
|22
|L. Marquez (SB
|0
|0
|3
|18
|G. Ferrari (SB)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|Frère. Helms (BV)
|0
|0
|3
|18
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|0
|2
|2
|4
|P.Arkels (P)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|0
|0
|2
|12
|T. Redcliff (H)
|9
|0
|2
|12
|B. Shane (BV)
|11
|0
|0
|11
|Se précipiter
|Att.
|Verges
|YPC
|TD
|C.Etheridge (P)
|148
|1 268
|8.6
|20
|M. Bray (SB)
|127
|897
|7.1
|19
|E.Endress (BV)
|97
|588
|6.1
|11
|C. Citrons (BV)
|87
|532
|6.1
|1
|A. Christiansen (P)
|67
|467
|7.0
|4
|B. Curran (H)
|47
|377
|8.7
|4
|L. Márquez (SB)
|38
|312
|8.2
|3
|G. Guerrini (H)
|72
|273
|5.3
|4
|A. Redcliff (H)
|52
|223
|4.3
|4
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|28
|162
|5.8
|2
|J. Bacidore (H)
|31
|129
|4.2
|2
|Qui passe
|CAI
|Verges
|TD
|M. Bray (SB)
|64-109-7
|729
|4
|W. Lott (P)
|41-63-5
|576
|6
|G. Guerrini (H)
|35-71-6
|465
|3
|B. Helms (BV)
|29-59-4
|312
|3
|Réception
|Enregistrer
|Verges
|YPC
|TD
|N. LaPorte (P)
|21
|314
|15,0
|5
|B. Curran (H)
|11
|255
|19.6
|2
|A. Ankiewicz (SB)
|15
|237
|15,8
|2
|E. Entrican (SB)
|13
|184
|14.2
|0
|H. Savage (SB)
|8
|158
|19,8
|2
|A. Christiansen (P)
|8
|125
|15.6
|1
|B. Shane (BV)
|9
|96
|10.7
|0
|H. Hueneburg (SB)
|dix
|91
|9.1
|0
|C. Riva (SB)
|13
|76
|5.8
|1
|E. Attig (BV)
|4
|69
|17.3
|1
|E.Endress (BV)
|3
|65
|21,7
|1
|C. Chhim (BV)
|9
|59
|6.6
|0
|J. DeLaTorre (SB
|7
|59
|8.4
|0
|C.Etheridge (P)
|4
|57
|14.3
|0
|Plaquages
|Solo
|Assister
|Totaux
|C. Scott (BV)
|34
|35
|69
|A. Fardeau (P)
|17
|36
|53
|A. Hueneberg (SB)
|16
|35
|51
|Frère. Helms (BV)
|24
|25
|49
|I. Morris (P)
|8
|39
|47
|C. Vert (P)
|14
|31
|45
|T. Redcliff (H)
|23
|20
|43
|C. Citrons (BV)
|19
|34
|43
|P. Miller (P)
|12
|27
|39
|A. Redcliff (H)
|22
|14
|37
|G. Connelly (SB)
|8
|28
|36
|S. Ferrari (SB)
|16
|19
|35
|B. Williams (P)
|8
|26
|34
|N. LaPorte (P)
|11
|22
|33
|D. Glynn (H)
|13
|19
|32
|A. Christiansen (P)
|13
|16
|29
|G. Connelly (SB)
|6
|19
|25
Sacs : E. Endress (BV) 4,5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2,5, T. Redcliff (H) 2,5, J. Mongan (H) 2, A. Burden (P) 1,5, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn ( H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1.
Interceptions (yards) : N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), Br. Helms (BV) 2-52, M. Bray (SB) 2-0, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0.