Classement BCR jusqu’à la semaine 7 de la saison 2023 – Shaw Local

Robinette Girardil y a 3 heuresDernière mise à jour: octobre 15, 2023
Voici un aperçu des leaders statistiques de la région jusqu’à la semaine 7 de la saison de football 2023.

Notation1 PT2 pointsTDPoints
C.Etheridge (P)0620126
M. Bray (SB)0219116
E.Endress (BV)021274
N. LaPorte (P)00636
B. Curran (H)04536
A. Christiansen (P)04534
A. Redcliff (H)00530
G. Guerrini (H)02426
L. Soliman (SB)260026
C. Benavidez (P)220022
L. Marquez (SB00318
G. Ferrari (SB)00318
Frère. Helms (BV)00318
H. Hueneburg (SB)0224
P.Arkels (P)00212
A. Ankiewicz (SB)00212
T. Redcliff (H)90212
B. Shane (BV)110011
Se précipiterAtt.VergesYPCTD
C.Etheridge (P)1481 2688.620
M. Bray (SB)1278977.119
E.Endress (BV)975886.111
C. Citrons (BV)875326.11
A. Christiansen (P)674677.04
B. Curran (H)473778.74
L. Márquez (SB)383128.23
G. Guerrini (H)722735.34
A. Redcliff (H)522234.34
H. Hueneburg (SB)281625.82
J. Bacidore (H)311294.22
Qui passeCAIVergesTD
M. Bray (SB)64-109-77294
W. Lott (P)41-63-55766
G. Guerrini (H)35-71-64653
B. Helms (BV)29-59-43123
RéceptionEnregistrerVergesYPCTD
N. LaPorte (P)2131415,05
B. Curran (H)1125519.62
A. Ankiewicz (SB)1523715,82
E. Entrican (SB)1318414.20
H. Savage (SB)815819,82
A. Christiansen (P)812515.61
B. Shane (BV)99610.70
H. Hueneburg (SB)dix919.10
C. Riva (SB)13765.81
E. Attig (BV)46917.31
E.Endress (BV)36521,71
C. Chhim (BV)9596.60
J. DeLaTorre (SB7598.40
C.Etheridge (P)45714.30
PlaquagesSoloAssisterTotaux
C. Scott (BV)343569
A. Fardeau (P)173653
A. Hueneberg (SB)163551
Frère. Helms (BV)242549
I. Morris (P)83947
C. Vert (P)143145
T. Redcliff (H)232043
C. Citrons (BV)193443
P. Miller (P)122739
A. Redcliff (H)221437
G. Connelly (SB)82836
S. Ferrari (SB)161935
B. Williams (P)82634
N. LaPorte (P)112233
D. Glynn (H)131932
A. Christiansen (P)131629
G. Connelly (SB)61925

Sacs : E. Endress (BV) 4,5, B. Williams (P) 4, P. Miller (P) 3, J. Koch (H) 3, A. Redcliff (H) 3, P. Miller (P) 3, C. Odell (P) 2,5, T. Redcliff (H) 2,5, J. Mongan (H) 2, A. Burden (P) 1,5, J. Dybek (BV) 1, C. Green (P) 1, D. Glynn ( H) 1, L. Glynn (H) 11, A. Hermes (SB) 1, J. Maschmann (SB) 1, M. Moreno (SB) 1.

Interceptions (yards) : N. LaPorte (P) 3-113 (1), Br. Helms (BV) 2-52, M. Bray (SB) 2-0, J. Jablonski (H) 2, T. Redcliff (H) 1-55 (1), C. Benavidez (P) 1-18, A Burden (P) 1-16, Chhim (BV) 1-9, G. Gillan (SB) 1-4, J. Dybek (BV) 1-2, H. Hueneburg (SB) 1-0, C. Lemons (BV) 1-0, B. Shane (BV) 1-0, D. Glynn (H) 1-0, R. Nawa (SB) 1-0, E. Entrican (SB) 1-0, G. Ferrari (SB) 1-0.

