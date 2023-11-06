Sports
Championnat de football masculin NCAA DIII 2023 : support, calendrier
L’émission de sélection de football masculin NCAA DIII 2023 et la sortie des supports seront diffusées en direct sur NCAA.com à 14 h HE le lundi 6 novembre.
Le tournoi se compose d’un peloton classique de 64 équipes, consacrant 41 places aux qualifiés automatiques et les 23 places restantes aux candidats individuels choisis par le comité de sélection. Quatre demi-finalistes se rendront au Kerr Stadium de Salem, en Virginie, où le Roanoke College accueillera les deux derniers tours du tournoi les 1er et 3 décembre.
Voici un aperçu du calendrier complet du tournoi de football masculin DIII 2023 :
- Premier/deuxième tours : vendredi-dimanche, 10-12 novembre sur les sites des campus*
- Tournées de section : du vendredi au dimanche 17 – 19 novembre sur les sites des campus*
- Demi-finales : vendredi 1er décembre au Kerr Stadium de Salem, Virginie
- Championnat national : dimanche 3 décembre au Kerr Stadium de Salem, Virginie
* Les institutions hôtes ayant une politique d’interdiction de jeu le dimanche concourront le vendredi et le samedi.
Support du tournoi de football masculin DIII
Résultats de football masculin DIII, calendrier
- Franklin et Marshall contre Genève, 10 novembre, 16h00
- Connecticut College contre Denison, 10 novembre, 18h30
- Calvin contre Greenville, 10 novembre, 16h00
- Wartburg contre Gust. Adolphus, 10 novembre, 18h30
- Mary Washington contre Neumann, 11 novembre, 11h00
- Kenyon contre Dominicain (IL), 11 novembre, 11h00
- Amherst contre SUNY Poly, 11 novembre, 11h00
- Cortland contre Alfred St., 11 novembre, 11h00
- Middlebury contre Western New Eng., 11 novembre, 11h00
- Wash. & Lee contre WestConn, 11 novembre, 11h00
- UChicago contre Ill. Wesleyan, 11 novembre, 12h00
- St. Olaf contre Wis-Superior, 11 novembre, 12h00
- Messie contre Baruch, 11 novembre, 13h00
- Emory contre Brevard, 11 novembre, 13h00
- Tufts contre Bridgewater St., 11 novembre, 13h00
- John Carroll contre St. Mary’s (MD), 11 novembre, 13h30
- Stevens contre WPI, 11 novembre, 13h30
- Col de Washington contre Otterbein, 11 novembre, 13h30
- SUNY Oneonta contre Catholic, 11 novembre, 13h30
- CWRU contre Hobart, 11 novembre, 13h30
- Johns Hopkins contre Babson, 11 novembre, 13h30
- Carleton c. Pacific Lutheran, 11 novembre, 14 h 30
- Ohio Wesleyan contre Rose-Hulman, 11 novembre, 14h30
- Ohio Northern contre Lynchburg, 11 novembre, 15h30
- Rochester (NY) contre JWU (Providence), 11 novembre, 15h30
- Colorado College contre Oglethorpe, 11 novembre, 15h30
- Montclair St contre Elmira, 11 novembre, 17h00
- Trinity (TX) contre Texas-Dallas, 11 novembre, 18h00
- Wisconsin Platteville contre Lake Forest, 11 novembre, 19h00
- Christopher Newport contre Manhattanville, 11 novembre, 19h30
- St. Thomas (TX) contre Occidental, 11 novembre, 20h30
- North Central (IL) contre Wis – Eau Claire, 11 novembre, 21h30
Histoire du championnat de football masculin DIII
|ANNÉE
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|ENTRAÎNEUR
|SCORE
|FINALISTE
|HÉBERGEUR OU SITE
|2022
|UChicago (22-0-1)
|Julianna Sitch
|2-0
|Williams
|Salem, Virginie.
|2021
|Collège du Connecticut (19-4-1)
|Ruben Burk
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Amherst
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2020
|Annulé en raison du Covid-19
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2019
|Touffes (20-2-2)
|Josh Shapiro
|2-0
|Amherst
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2018
|Touffes (18-0-3)
|Josh Shapiro
|2-1
|Calvin
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2017
|Messie (24-2-0)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1
|Parc Nord
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2016
|Touffes (14-5-2)
|Josh Shapiro
|1-0 (2ot)
|Calvin
|Salem, Virginie.
|2015
|Amherst (17-1-2)
|Justin Serpone
|2-1
|Loras
|Kansas City, Missouri.
|2014
|Touffes (17-2-4)
|Josh Shapiro
|4-2
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|Kansas City, Missouri.
|2013
|Messie (24-1-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1 (2ot)
|Rutgers-Camden
|San Antonio
|2012
|Messie (23-0-2)
|Brad McCarty
|5-1
|Nord de l’Ohio
|San Antonio
|2011
|Ohio Wesleyen (23-2-0)
|Jay Martin
|2-1
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2010
|Messie (23-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-1 (hors)
|Lynchburg (Virginie)
|San Antonio
|2009
|Messie (24-1)
|Brad McCarty
|2-0
|Calvin
|San Antonio
|2008
|*Messie (22-2-2)
|David Brandt
|1-1 (2ot, pk)
|Institut Stevens
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2007
|*Middlebury (18-2-2)
|Dave Saward
|0-0 (2ot, pk)
|Trinité (Texas)
|Lake Buena Vista, Floride.
|2006
|Messie (21-1-2)
|David Brandt
|3-0
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|Lake Buena Vista, Floride.
|2005
|Messie (24-0)
|David Brandt
|1-0
|Gustave Adolphe
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2004
|Messie (23-2)
|David Brandt
|4-0
|Université de Californie à Santa Cruz
|Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
|2003
|Trinité (Texas) (24-0-0)
|Paul McGinley
|2-1
|A dessiné
|A dessiné
|2002
|Messie (23-2-1)
|David Brandt
|1-0
|Loutre
|Saint-Laurent
|2001
|Richard Stockton (25-1-1)
|Jeff Haines
|3-2
|Terres rouges
|Messie
|2000
|Messie (22-2-1)
|David Brandt
|2-0
|Sorbier des oiseleurs
|Sorbier des oiseleurs
|1999
|Saint-Laurent (22-0)
|Robert Durocher
|2-0
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|1998
|Ohio Wesleyen (18-6)
|Jay Martin
|2-1 (2ot)
|Greensboro
|Wesleyen de l’Ohio
|1997
|Wheaton (Illinois) (24-0-1)
|Joe Bean
|3-0
|TCNJ
|Marie Washington
|1996
|TCNJ (17-5-1)
|Georges Nazario
|2-1 (4ot)
|Kenyon
|Kenyon
|1995
|Williams (17-0-1)
|Mike Russo
|2-1
|méthodiste
|Williams
|1994
|Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4)
|John Cunningham
|1-0 (2ot)
|John Hopkins
|TCNJ
|1993
|Université de San Diego (20-2-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|Williams
|Williams
|1992
|Kean (18-6-1)
|Tony Ochrimenko
|3-1
|Wesleyen de l’Ohio
|Kean
|1991
|Université de Californie à San Diego (18-4-1)
|Derek Armstrong
|1-0
|TCNJ
|Université de Californie à San Diego
|1990
|Rowan (20-3-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot, pk)
|Wesleyen de l’Ohio
|Wesleyen de l’Ohio
|1989
|Elizabethtown (23-2)
|Passer Roderick
|2-0
|Greensboro
|Elizabethtown
|1988
|Université de San Diego (23-0-2)
|Derek Armstrong
|3-0
|Institut de Rochester
|Institut de Rochester
|1987
|UNC Greensboro (17-7-1)
|Michael Parker
|6-1
|Washington-St. Louis
|UNC Greensboro
|1986
|UNC Greensboro (18-5)
|Michael Parker
|2-0
|Université de Californie à San Diego
|UNC Greensboro
|1985
|UNC Greensboro (20-5)
|Michael Parker
|5-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Washington-St. Louis
|1984
|Wheaton (Illinois) (21-1-2)
|Joe Bean
|2-1 (3e)
|Brandeis
|Wheaton (Illinois)
|1983
|UNC Greensboro (23-1-1)
|Mike Berticelli
|3-2
|Claremont-MS
|UNC Greensboro
|1982
|UNC Greensboro (19-3)
|Mike Berticelli
|2-1
|Bethany (W.Va.)
|UNC Greensboro
|1981
|Rowan (19-1-2)
|Dan Gilmore
|2-1 (4ot)
|Scranton
|Elizabethtown
|1980
|Babson (16-3-1)
|Bill Rogers
|1-0 (hors)
|Scranton
|Babson
|1979
|Babson (13-2-4)
|Bill Rogers
|2-1
|Sorbier des oiseleurs
|TCNJ
|1978
|Lock Haven (18-2)
|Michael Parker
|3-0
|Washington-St. Louis
|Babson
|1977
|Lock Haven (14-4)
|Michael Parker
|1-0
|SUNY Cortland
|Babson
|1976
|Brandeis (15-2)
|Mike Coven
|2-1 (2ot)
|Brockport
|Elizabethtown
|1975
|Babson (17-0-1)
|Bob Hartwell
|1-0
|Brockport
|Brockport
|1974
|Brockport (12-2-2)
|Promenade Kopczuk
|3-1
|Swarthmore
|Wheaton (Illinois)