Championnat de football masculin NCAA DIII 2023 : support, calendrier

Le tournoi se compose d’un peloton classique de 64 équipes, consacrant 41 places aux qualifiés automatiques et les 23 places restantes aux candidats individuels choisis par le comité de sélection. Quatre demi-finalistes se rendront au Kerr Stadium de Salem, en Virginie, où le Roanoke College accueillera les deux derniers tours du tournoi les 1er et 3 décembre.

L’émission de sélection de football masculin NCAA DIII 2023 et la sortie des supports seront diffusées en direct sur NCAA.com à 14 h HE le lundi 6 novembre.

