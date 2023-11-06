Sports

Championnat de football masculin NCAA DIII 2023 : support, calendrier

Merlin Charpieil y a 10 secondesDernière mise à jour: novembre 6, 2023

L’émission de sélection de football masculin NCAA DIII 2023 et la sortie des supports seront diffusées en direct sur NCAA.com à 14 h HE le lundi 6 novembre.

Le tournoi se compose d’un peloton classique de 64 équipes, consacrant 41 places aux qualifiés automatiques et les 23 places restantes aux candidats individuels choisis par le comité de sélection. Quatre demi-finalistes se rendront au Kerr Stadium de Salem, en Virginie, où le Roanoke College accueillera les deux derniers tours du tournoi les 1er et 3 décembre.

Voici un aperçu du calendrier complet du tournoi de football masculin DIII 2023 :

  • Premier/deuxième tours : vendredi-dimanche, 10-12 novembre sur les sites des campus*
  • Tournées de section : du vendredi au dimanche 17 – 19 novembre sur les sites des campus*
  • Demi-finales : vendredi 1er décembre au Kerr Stadium de Salem, Virginie
  • Championnat national : dimanche 3 décembre au Kerr Stadium de Salem, Virginie

* Les institutions hôtes ayant une politique d’interdiction de jeu le dimanche concourront le vendredi et le samedi.

Support du tournoi de football masculin DIII

Résultats de football masculin DIII, calendrier

  • Franklin et Marshall contre Genève, 10 novembre, 16h00
  • Connecticut College contre Denison, 10 novembre, 18h30
  • Calvin contre Greenville, 10 novembre, 16h00
  • Wartburg contre Gust. Adolphus, 10 novembre, 18h30
  • Mary Washington contre Neumann, 11 novembre, 11h00
  • Kenyon contre Dominicain (IL), 11 novembre, 11h00
  • Amherst contre SUNY Poly, 11 novembre, 11h00
  • Cortland contre Alfred St., 11 novembre, 11h00
  • Middlebury contre Western New Eng., 11 novembre, 11h00
  • Wash. & Lee contre WestConn, 11 novembre, 11h00
  • UChicago contre Ill. Wesleyan, 11 novembre, 12h00
  • St. Olaf contre Wis-Superior, 11 novembre, 12h00
  • Messie contre Baruch, 11 novembre, 13h00
  • Emory contre Brevard, 11 novembre, 13h00
  • Tufts contre Bridgewater St., 11 novembre, 13h00
  • John Carroll contre St. Mary’s (MD), 11 novembre, 13h30
  • Stevens contre WPI, 11 novembre, 13h30
  • Col de Washington contre Otterbein, 11 novembre, 13h30
  • SUNY Oneonta contre Catholic, 11 novembre, 13h30
  • CWRU contre Hobart, 11 novembre, 13h30
  • Johns Hopkins contre Babson, 11 novembre, 13h30
  • Carleton c. Pacific Lutheran, 11 novembre, 14 h 30
  • Ohio Wesleyan contre Rose-Hulman, 11 novembre, 14h30
  • Ohio Northern contre Lynchburg, 11 novembre, 15h30
  • Rochester (NY) contre JWU (Providence), 11 novembre, 15h30
  • Colorado College contre Oglethorpe, 11 novembre, 15h30
  • Montclair St contre Elmira, 11 novembre, 17h00
  • Trinity (TX) contre Texas-Dallas, 11 novembre, 18h00
  • Wisconsin Platteville contre Lake Forest, 11 novembre, 19h00
  • Christopher Newport contre Manhattanville, 11 novembre, 19h30
  • St. Thomas (TX) contre Occidental, 11 novembre, 20h30
  • North Central (IL) contre Wis – Eau Claire, 11 novembre, 21h30

Histoire du championnat de football masculin DIII

ANNÉE CHAMPION (RECORD) ENTRAÎNEUR SCORE FINALISTE HÉBERGEUR OU SITE
2022 UChicago (22-0-1) Julianna Sitch 2-0 Williams Salem, Virginie.
2021 Collège du Connecticut (19-4-1) Ruben Burk 1-1 (2ot, pk) Amherst Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2020 Annulé en raison du Covid-19
2019 Touffes (20-2-2) Josh Shapiro 2-0 Amherst Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2018 Touffes (18-0-3) Josh Shapiro 2-1 Calvin Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2017 Messie (24-2-0) Brad McCarty 2-1 Parc Nord Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2016 Touffes (14-5-2) Josh Shapiro 1-0 (2ot) Calvin Salem, Virginie.
2015 Amherst (17-1-2) Justin Serpone 2-1 Loras Kansas City, Missouri.
2014 Touffes (17-2-4) Josh Shapiro 4-2 Wheaton (Illinois) Kansas City, Missouri.
2013 Messie (24-1-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (2ot) Rutgers-Camden San Antonio
2012 Messie (23-0-2) Brad McCarty 5-1 Nord de l’Ohio San Antonio
2011 Ohio Wesleyen (23-2-0) Jay Martin 2-1 Calvin San Antonio
2010 Messie (23-1) Brad McCarty 2-1 (hors) Lynchburg (Virginie) San Antonio
2009 Messie (24-1) Brad McCarty 2-0 Calvin San Antonio
2008 *Messie (22-2-2) David Brandt 1-1 (2ot, pk) Institut Stevens Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2007 *Middlebury (18-2-2) Dave Saward 0-0 (2ot, pk) Trinité (Texas) Lake Buena Vista, Floride.
2006 Messie (21-1-2) David Brandt 3-0 Wheaton (Illinois) Lake Buena Vista, Floride.
2005 Messie (24-0) David Brandt 1-0 Gustave Adolphe Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2004 Messie (23-2) David Brandt 4-0 Université de Californie à Santa Cruz Greensboro, Caroline du Nord
2003 Trinité (Texas) (24-0-0) Paul McGinley 2-1 A dessiné A dessiné
2002 Messie (23-2-1) David Brandt 1-0 Loutre Saint-Laurent
2001 Richard Stockton (25-1-1) Jeff Haines 3-2 Terres rouges Messie
2000 Messie (22-2-1) David Brandt 2-0 Sorbier des oiseleurs Sorbier des oiseleurs
1999 Saint-Laurent (22-0) Robert Durocher 2-0 Wheaton (Illinois) Wheaton (Illinois)
1998 Ohio Wesleyen (18-6) Jay Martin 2-1 (2ot) Greensboro Wesleyen de l’Ohio
1997 Wheaton (Illinois) (24-0-1) Joe Bean 3-0 TCNJ Marie Washington
1996 TCNJ (17-5-1) Georges Nazario 2-1 (4ot) Kenyon Kenyon
1995 Williams (17-0-1) Mike Russo 2-1 méthodiste Williams
1994 Bethany (W.Va.) (15-5-4) John Cunningham 1-0 (2ot) John Hopkins TCNJ
1993 Université de San Diego (20-2-2) Derek Armstrong 1-0 Williams Williams
1992 Kean (18-6-1) Tony Ochrimenko 3-1 Wesleyen de l’Ohio Kean
1991 Université de Californie à San Diego (18-4-1) Derek Armstrong 1-0 TCNJ Université de Californie à San Diego
1990 Rowan (20-3-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot, pk) Wesleyen de l’Ohio Wesleyen de l’Ohio
1989 Elizabethtown (23-2) Passer Roderick 2-0 Greensboro Elizabethtown
1988 Université de San Diego (23-0-2) Derek Armstrong 3-0 Institut de Rochester Institut de Rochester
1987 UNC Greensboro (17-7-1) Michael Parker 6-1 Washington-St. Louis UNC Greensboro
1986 UNC Greensboro (18-5) Michael Parker 2-0 Université de Californie à San Diego UNC Greensboro
1985 UNC Greensboro (20-5) Michael Parker 5-0 Washington-St. Louis Washington-St. Louis
1984 Wheaton (Illinois) (21-1-2) Joe Bean 2-1 (3e) Brandeis Wheaton (Illinois)
1983 UNC Greensboro (23-1-1) Mike Berticelli 3-2 Claremont-MS UNC Greensboro
1982 UNC Greensboro (19-3) Mike Berticelli 2-1 Bethany (W.Va.) UNC Greensboro
1981 Rowan (19-1-2) Dan Gilmore 2-1 (4ot) Scranton Elizabethtown
1980 Babson (16-3-1) Bill Rogers 1-0 (hors) Scranton Babson
1979 Babson (13-2-4) Bill Rogers 2-1 Sorbier des oiseleurs TCNJ
1978 Lock Haven (18-2) Michael Parker 3-0 Washington-St. Louis Babson
1977 Lock Haven (14-4) Michael Parker 1-0 SUNY Cortland Babson
1976 Brandeis (15-2) Mike Coven 2-1 (2ot) Brockport Elizabethtown
1975 Babson (17-0-1) Bob Hartwell 1-0 Brockport Brockport
1974 Brockport (12-2-2) Promenade Kopczuk 3-1 Swarthmore Wheaton (Illinois)

