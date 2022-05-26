C’est les commerçants contre les investisseurs – et les investisseurs comme nous sont là pour combattre l’ours, pas pour fuir

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
C’est les commerçants contre les investisseurs – et les investisseurs comme nous sont là pour combattre l’ours, pas pour fuir

Nous commençons à voir une nette bifurcation entre ce que font les commerçants et ce que font les investisseurs.