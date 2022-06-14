Ce que Cramer regarde mardi – plus de carnage crypto, des pétroliers mis à niveau, Oracle wow

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Ce que Cramer regarde mardi – plus de carnage crypto, des pétroliers mis à niveau, Oracle wow

Les actions semblaient rebondir ce matin après la chute brutale de 4 % de lundi en territoire baissier.