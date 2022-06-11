Ce fut une autre semaine laide pour les actions, mais nous sommes toujours acheteurs – voici pourquoi

Posted by Robinette GirardLast Modified
Ce fut une autre semaine laide pour les actions, mais nous sommes toujours acheteurs – voici pourquoi

Bien qu’il soit facile d’être négatif – il y a beaucoup de choses à souligner – il y a aussi de bonnes raisons d’être un peu plus optimiste et constructif.