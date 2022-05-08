Carrie Underwood porte Purple Daisy Dukes pour le festival iHeartCountry 2022 à Austin : photos

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Carrie Underwood porte Purple Daisy Dukes pour le festival iHeartCountry 2022 à Austin : photos

La chanteuse country Carrie Underwood a assisté au festival iHeartCountry tout en portant des shorts séduisants.