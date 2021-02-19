Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt engaged after ‘perfect evening’ as she shows off unusual ring

Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow has announced her engagement to Jamie Jewitt after nearly four years together.

The happy couple, who welcomed their daughter Nell in October 2020, shared their happy news on Instagram this evening.

Sharing a first look at her unusual engagement ring, Camilla wrote: « The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me️.









» @jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love. What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell, » she added.

More to follow.