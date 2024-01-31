Calendrier des divertissements – Saratogian

Veuillez envoyer des listes de divertissement par courrier électronique à [email protected].

Jeudi 1er février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Matt Rife, 19h et 22h. www.proctors.org.

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

Vendredi 2 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. Groupe de cordes de Yonder Mountain, 19h30. universalpreservationhall.org

Samedi 3 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. Centre-ville, 19h30. universalpreservationhall.org

dimanche 4 février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Étape Afrika, 14h. www.proctors.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Cendrillon, 15h, et Ari Shaffir, 20h. www.theegg.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 16h. www.capitalrep.org.

Lundi 5 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

mardi 6 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Jordan Peterson, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

mercredi 7 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

Jeudi 8 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

THÉÂTRE PALACE : 19, avenue Clinton, Albany. Cody Jinks, 19h30. www.palacealbany.org.

Vendredi 9 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

THÉÂTRE PALACE : 19, avenue Clinton, Albany. Le Lac des Cygnes, 19h. www.palacealbany.org.

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. VOCES8, 20h. Universalpreservationhall.org

RIVERS CASINO ET RESORT : 1 Rush St, Schenectady. Cage Wars 64, 19h. www.riverscasino.com/schenectady.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Théâtre NoGravity, 20h. www.theegg.org

samedi 10 février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Henry Johnson : Le héros perdu, 11h. www.proctors.org.

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

dimanche 11 février 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Une production spéciale pour le Mois de l’histoire des Noirs, 16h. www.capitalrep.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Gala du Nouvel An lunaire, 14h30. www.theegg.org

mardi 13 février 2024

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. VioloncelleGayageum, 12h. www.troymusichall.org.

Vendredi 16 février 2024

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. Bassekou Kouyaté & Ngoni Ba, 19h30. universalpreservationhall.org

samedi 17 février 2024

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. Henry Johnson, 11h. universalpreservationhall.org

mardi 20 février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Shen Yun, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

mercredi 21 février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Shen Yun, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

Jeudi 22 février 2024

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. Orchestre Symphonique National d’Ukraine, 19h30. www.troymusichall.org.

Vendredi 23 février 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Justin Willman, 19h, et Lunasa, 19h30. www.theegg.org

RIVERS CASINO ET RESORT : 1 Rush St, Schenectady. Concert du Nouvel An lunaire, 21h. www.riverscasino.com/schenectady.

samedi 24 février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Animaniacs en concert, 20h. www.proctors.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Giselle Ballet, 19h. www.theegg.org

mardi 27 février 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. +LIVE+ Débranché, 20h. www.theegg.org

mercredi 28 février 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. L’histoire de Simon et Garfunkel, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Saint Paul et les Os Brisés, 20h. www.theegg.org

Jeudi 29 février 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Veronica Swift, 19h30. www.theegg.org

Vendredi 1er mars 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Screaming Orphans, 20h, et A Night of Stand Up, 20h. www.theegg.org

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Une vision de la reine, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

RIVERS CASINO ET RESORT : 1 Rush St, Schenectady. DJ Pauly D, 20h. RiversCasino.com/Schenectady.

Samedi 2 mars 2024

THÉÂTRE PALACE : 19, avenue Clinton, Albany. Professeurs qui s’ennuient, 19h30. Palacealbany.org

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Sasha Velour, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

dimanche 3 mars 2024

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. Paysages marins, 15h. www.troymusichall.org.

mardi 5 mars 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Seigneur de la Danse, 19h30. www.proctors.org

Jeudi 7 mars 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Reines des cordes, 19h30. www.proctors.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Quatuor Taj Mahal, 19h30. www.theegg.org

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. Camerata Irlande, 19h30. www.troymusichall.org.

Vendredi 8 mars 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Quartier de Daniel Tiger, 18h www.proctors.org.

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. Sept merveilles, 19h30. www.universalpreservationhall.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 20 heures. www.capitalrep.org.

THÉÂTRE PALACE : 19, avenue Clinton, Albany. Roue de la Fortune en direct, 20h. www.palacealbany.org.

samedi 9 mars 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Henry Johnson : Le héros perdu, 11h ; Transpiration, 15h et 20h. www.capitalrep.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Les McKrell et Get Up Jack, 19h30. www.theegg.org

dimanche 10 mars 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 14 heures. www.capitalrep.org.

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Death Wish Blues, 20h. www.theegg.org

lundi 11 mars 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Prise en charge Silversun, 20h. www.theegg.org

mardi 12 mars 2024

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. Yvonne Chavez Hansbrough, Young Kim et Paul Quigley, 12h. www.troymusichall.org.

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

mercredi 13 mars 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

Jeudi 14 mars 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. La chenille très affamée, 17h. www.theegg.org

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. John Mellencamp, 20h. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

Vendredi 15 mars 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Ryan Hamilton, 20 heures. www.theegg.org

SALLE DE PRÉSERVATION UNIVERSELLE : 25 Washington St, Saratoga Springs. Léahy, 19h30. www.universalpreservationhall.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 20 heures. www.capitalrep.org.

samedi 16 mars 2024

CENTRE DES ARTS DU SPECTACLE DE SARATOGA : 108 Avenue of The Pines, Saratoga Springs. BalletX, 19h. Spac.org.

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. Orchestre symphonique d’Albany, 19h30. www.troymusichall.org.

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Scotty McCreery, 19 heures. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 15h et 20h. www.capitalrep.org.

dimanche 17 mars 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Les Acrobates de Pékin, 17h. www.theegg.org

CENTRE DES ARTS DU SPECTACLE DE SARATOGA : 108 Avenue of The Pines, Saratoga Springs. BalletX, 14h. Spac.org.

SALLE DE MUSIQUE DE LA BANQUE D’ÉPARGNE DE TROY : 30 Second St, Troy. Orchestre symphonique d’Albany, 15h. www.troymusichall.org.

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 14 heures. www.capitalrep.org.

mardi 19 mars 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Les Misérables, 19h30. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

mercredi 20 mars 2024

THÉÂTRE PALACE : 19, avenue Clinton, Albany. Femme celtique, 19h. palaisalbany.org

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Les Misérables, 19h30. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 14h et 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

Jeudi 21 mars 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Les Misérables, 13h30. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

Vendredi 22 mars 2024

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Les Misérables, 20 heures. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 20 heures. www.capitalrep.org.

samedi 23 mars 2024

L’OEUF : 1 Empire State Plaza, Albany. Ali Siddiq, 19h, et Tony Trischka, 20h. www.theegg.org

SURVEILLANTS : 432 State Street, Schenectady. Les Misérables, 14h. www.proctors.org

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 15h et 20h. www.capitalrep.org.

dimanche 24 mars 2024

ARÈNE MVP : 51 S. Pearl St, Albany. Fall Out Boy et Jimmy Eat World, 18h30 www.mvparena.com.

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 14 heures. www.capitalrep.org.

mardi 26 mars 2024

THÉÂTRE CAPITAL REPERTORY : 251 North Pearl St., Albany. Transpiration, 19h30. www.capitalrep.org.

