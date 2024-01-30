Calendrier des divertissements pour Naperville et la Fox Valley
Voici un calendrier des événements de divertissement à venir à Aurora et dans la Fox Valley.
Replay de Groundhog Day avec Michael et moi : 20h au Bit Theatre, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. 10 $. (331) 900-4248. bitimprov.com/calendar.
Aurora du premier vendredi : 17h au centre-ville d’Aurora. Gratuit. auroradowntown.org.
Bande de Charlie Brown du centre-ville : 20h00 au Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. Gratuit. themusicvenue.org.
Soirée Bingo/Singo musicale Disney : 19 h à Yorkville Pinz, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. (630) 385-2724. pinzyorkville.com.
« Sur Clover Road » de Riverfront Playhouse : 20 heures au Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water Street Mall, Aurora. Billets : 18$-20$. (630) 897-9496 ; riverfrontplayhouse.com.
Tyler Krienitz : 20 h au Open Range Southwest Grill, 1 Golfview Lane, Sugar Grove. (630) 466-0727. openrangegrill.com/.
Mariage interdit : 21h à EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Genève. 5 $. (630) 549-4090. evenflowmusic.com.
Soirée hommage aux Stone Temple Pilots, Alice in Chains et Nirvana : 20h au Théâtre Arcada, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. 19 $ à 29 $. (630) 962-7000. arcadalive.com.
CYT présente « La Belle et la Bête de Disney » : 19h00 au Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Gratuit. (847) 516-2298. bataviafineartscentre.org/.
Hans Kim : 19h et 21h30 au Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. 25 $. 18+. (630) 454-4174 ; comedievaultbatavia.com.
Magoo : 21h00 au Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., Batavia. (630) 406-9200. sidecarsupperclub.com.
Jeff Allen : 19h30 au Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. 2nd Ave., St. Charles. Épuisé. moonlighttheatre.com/events/.
Replay de Groundhog Day avec Michael et moi : 20h au Bit Theatre, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. 10 $. (331) 900-4248. bitimprov.com/calendar.
Tout ce que vous voulez manger en direct : 20h au Bit Theatre, 4034 Fox Valley Center Drive, Aurora. 25 $. (331) 900-4248. bitimprov.com/calendar.
Les mauvais exemples : 20h00 au Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. 20$-25$. themusicvenue.org.
Cela ne m’importe pas : 21 h au Suzy’s Bar and Grill, 4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville. (630) 553-6500. suzysyorkville.com/event-calendar/.
Salut l’infidélité et l’Infini : 19h00 à la Piazza, 85 Executive Way, Aurora. 10$-15$. 21+. piazzaaurora.com/.
Couvertlicieux : 19 h à Yorkville Pinz, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. (630) 385-2724. pinzyorkville.com.
« Sur Clover Road » de Riverfront Playhouse : 20 heures au Riverfront Playhouse, 11-13 S. Water Street Mall, Aurora. Billets : 18$-20$. (630) 897-9496 ; riverfrontplayhouse.com.
Karaoké : 20 h au Open Range Southwest Grill, 1 Golfview Lane, Sugar Grove. (630) 466-0727. openrangegrill.com/.
Electro Rétro et Planet Groove : 21h à EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Genève. 5 $. 21+. (630) 549-4090. evenflowmusic.com.
Un voyage avec la génération MTV : Ultimate Acoustic Rock Show : 20h au Théâtre Arcada, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. 15$-25$. (630) 962-7000. arcadalive.com.
CYT présente « La Belle et la Bête de Disney » : 14h et 18h au Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Gratuit. (847) 516-2298. bataviafineartscentre.org/.
Hans Kim : 19h et 21h30 au Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. 25 $. 18+. (630) 454-4174 ; comedievaultbatavia.com.
Matt Shukin : 21h00 au Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., Batavia. Pas de couverture. (630) 406-9200. sidecarsupperclub.com.
Banquet des mendiants Groupe hommage aux Rolling Stones : 19h30 au Moonlight Theatre, 7 S. 2nd Ave., St. Charles. 20 $. moonlighttheatre.com/events/.
CYT présente « La Belle et la Bête de Disney » : 14h00 au Batavia Fine Arts Centre, 1250 W. Wilson St., Batavia. Gratuit. (847) 516-2298. bataviafineartscentre.org/.
Dimanche Bluegrass : 16h00 au Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., Batavia. Pas de couverture. (630) 406-9200. sidecarsupperclub.com.
Le laboratoire d’écriture : 20h au Comedy Vault, 18 E. Wilson St., Batavia. (630) 454-4174 ; comedievaultbatavia.com.
Pete Ellman Big Band avec l’école secondaire Yorkville : 20h00 au Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. 10 $. themusicvenue.org.
Bingo musical : 20h00 à la Piazza, 85 Executive Way, Aurora. Pas de couverture. 21+. piazzaaurora.com/.
Soirée Jam Ouverte : 19h à EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Genève. Gratuit. Tous ages. evenflowmusic.com.
« Billy Elliot » : 19h au Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. 28 $ à 79 $. (630) 896-6666. paramountaurora.com.
Quiz en équipe avec BAR Trivia : 19h30 au Open Range Southwest Grill, 1 Golfview Lane, Sugar Grove. (630) 466-0727. openrangegrill.com/.
« Billy Elliot » : 19h au Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. 28 $ à 79 $. (630) 896-6666. paramountaurora.com.
Soirée Bingo en famille : 19 h à Yorkville Pinz, 1211 N. Bridge St., Yorkville. (630) 385-2724. pinzyorkville.com
PBJ : 21h à EvenFlow Music & Spirits, 302 W. State St., Genève. Pas de couverture. 21+. (630) 549-4090. evenflowmusic.com.
Quiz en équipe : 21h00 au Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden, 12 N. River St., Batavia. (630) 406-9200. sidecarsupperclub.com.
Vous avez un événement à soumettre ? Aller à chicagotribune.com/thingstodo au moins trois semaines avant l’événement.