Calendrier des divertissements pour le Southland

Voici un calendrier des événements de divertissement qui se déroulent dans le sud et le nord-ouest de l’Indiana.

« Arsenic et vieilles dentelles » de Joliet Drama Guild : 19 h au Bicentennial Park, 201 W. Jefferson St. 18-20 $. (815) 342-0247. thejolietdramaguild.com.

Karaoké : 19h30 à la Légion américaine de New Lenox, 14414 W. Ford Drive, New Lenox. Gratuit. (815) 485-4651. americanlegionnewlenox.com.

Mike Merryfield : 20h au CG’s Comedy Club, 619 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. 20 $. (630) 410-8906. cgscomedyclub.com/.

Cela ne m’importe pas : 20h au Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com.

« Tad dans la 5ème ville » : 20h00 au Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. 26 $. (773) 404-7736. serretheater.org.

Soirée dansante Taylor Swift : 20h à la Forge, 22 rue W. Cass, Joliet. 15 $. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com.

Marlon Wayans : 19h au Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 39 $ à 99 $. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment.

Laura Rain et les Césars : 20 heures au Council Oak Bar, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Pas de couverture. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment.

L’équipe Trop Hype : 21h00 au Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Pas de couverture. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment.

DJ Méduse : 22 h HNE au C Bar du Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com.

Les Crawpuppies : 22 h HNE au Kankakee Grille du Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com.

Le 1985 : 20h00 au Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 15 $. brickartlive.com/.

Musique live avec Grant Milliren : 16h00 à Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. Pas de couverture. shadycreekwinery.com/.

Dancing Queen, la musique d’ABBA : 19h à l’avenue 912, 202 W. Ridge Road, Griffith. (219) 306-6790 ; avenue912events.com.

Melody Angel Chicago Rock & Blues: 19h30 au Freedom Hall, 410 Lakewood Blvd, Park Forest. 42,50 $ à 50 $. (708) 747-0580. Freedomhall.org.

Les Priscilles : 20h au Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com.

« Catéchisme de fin de soirée »: 17h au Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. 41 $. (773) 404-7736. serretheater.org.

Noirci, Maiden Chicago, Règne dans le sang : 19h30 à la Forge, 22 rue W. Cass, Joliet. 10 $. (815) 280-5246. theforgelive.com.

Groupe Derina Harvey : 19h30 au Moraine Valley Community College, Dorothy Menker Theatre, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills. 28 $ à 35 $. morainevalley.edu/fpac/tickets/.

Théâtre de danse Muntu et Théâtre de danse profondément enracinés : 19h30 au Governors State University Center for Performing Arts, 1 University Parkway, University Park. 29 $ à 60 $. (708) 235-2222. govst.edu/AWintersJourney/.

Le jour où la musique est morte Concert commémoratif de Buddy Holly : 19h00 au Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 20$-25$. brickartlive.com/.

Georges López : 19h au Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. 78 $ à 122 $. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment.

DJ Richard Lembcke : 20 heures au Council Oak Bar, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Pas de couverture. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment.

Facteur de swing latin : 21h00 au Hard Rock Café, Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th Ave., Gary. Pas de couverture. (219) 228-2383. hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com/entertainment.

Deux fois plus d’action : 22 h HNE au Kankakee Grille du Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com.

Musique live: 14h00 à Anderson’s Winery, 430 E. US Highway 6, Valparaiso. Pas de couverture. (219) 464-4936. andersonswinery.com/.

Mec papa est sur de la glace mince : 19h au Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. 35$-45$. 815-726-6600. rialtosquare.com.

Concert du Nouvel An lunaire : 20h00 au Horseshoe Hammond, 777 Casino Center Drive, Hammond. 59 $ à 87 $. (219) 473-7000. caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows.

Michael Reed : 17 h HNE au Kankakee Grille du Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com.

Musique live avec Lauren Dukes : 13h00 à Shady Creek Winery, 2030 Tryon Road, Michigan City. Pas de couverture. shadycreekwinery.com/.

Musique live: 14h00 à Anderson’s Winery, 430 E. US Highway 6, Valparaiso. Pas de couverture. (219) 464-4936. andersonswinery.com/.

Les lundis bingo : 19h00 à l’American Legion Post 1941, 900 S. La Grange Road, La Grange. 15 $. (708) 354-3300. al1941.org.

Quiz en direct : 19 h HNE au Kankakee Grille du Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com.

Le monde des dinosaures en direct : 18h00 au Rialto Square Theatre, 102 N. Chicago St., Joliet. 20 $ à 35 $. 815-726-6600. rialtosquare.com.

Bingo du mardi soir à Heroes West Lemont : 19h au 1015 State St., Lemont. herowest.net/lemont/.

Soirée bingo à Up Your Alley : 20 heures au 1048 US Highway 41, Schererville. Pas de couverture. (219) 440-7657. upyouralleybowl.com/.

Soirée quiz : 19h à Tavern on the Lake, 200 Main St., Hobart. (219) 942-3434. tavernonthelakehobart.com/.

Open Mic animé par Kelly Ott : 20h au Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com.

Singo : 20h au Pub 78, 3733 Grand Blvd., Brookfield. (708) 255-5542. pub78.com.

“En attendant Lefty”: 19h30 au Greenhouse Theatre Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. 26 $. (773) 404-7736. serretheater.org.

2 Steppin’ à Kankakee : 19 h 30 HNE au Kankakee Grille du Four Winds Casino, 11111 Wilson Road, New Buffalo, Michigan. (866) 494-6371. fourwindscasino.com.

Armes à feu de Los Angeles : 19h30 au Hobart Art Theatre, 230 Main St., Hobart. 31 $ à 50 $. brickartlive.com/.

Vous avez un événement à soumettre ? Aller à chicagotribune.com/thingstodo au moins trois semaines avant l’événement.