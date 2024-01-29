Calendrier des divertissements pour la région du comté de Lake

Voici un calendrier des événements à venir dans le comté de Lake et les villes environnantes.

“Dans les hauteurs” : 20h au Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. 59 $ à 64 $. (847) 634-0200. marriotttheatre.com.

OS de poulet: 20h au SPACE, 600 Emerson St., Evanston. 15 $. 847-492-8860 ; evanstonspace.com.

LA Guns avec le journal de Peter : 18h45 au Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. 25 $. Tous ages. vixenmchenry.com/.

DJ AK : Après le spectacle jusqu’à la fermeture au Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. 20 $. 21+. vixenmchenry.com/.

Mec papa en direct ! : 19h30 au Théâtre Genesee, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. 20 $ à 50 $. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheatre.com/events.

« La pièce qui tourne mal » : 19h30 au Three Brothers Theatre, 221 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. 15$-25$. (224) 419-4325. threebrotherstheatre.com/shows.

L’hommage ultime à Metallica : 21h à Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. 20$-30$. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/.

Spectacle d’humour: 19h et 20h30 à Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. 5 $ à 20 $. (847) 968-4529. improvplayhouse.com.

Oncle Pigeon : 19 heures à Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events.

Cocktails des Amis de l’Opéra avec Willie : 19h30 au Woodstock Opera House Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. 35 $. woodstockoperahouse.com/.

Pinte de musique Christian Hansen : 18h00 à Buffalo Creek Brewing à Long Grove. Les billets sont gratuits. Au 360, ruelle historique. 847-821-6140 ; buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Concert des maîtres intemporels de l’Orchestre symphonique du comté de Lake : 19h30 au James Lumber Center, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. 20 $, gratuit pour les enfants de 12 ans et moins. laccountysymphonyorchestra.com.

Anglais américain: 21h à Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. 20 $ à 40 $. (847) 549-1972. impactfuelroom.com/.

La prochaine comédie musicale à succès de Broadway : 19h30 au Gorton Center, 400 Illinois Road, Lake Forest. Épuisé. (847) 234-6060. gortoncenter.org.

La soirée dansante hivernale de John Mueller : 19h au Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Billets : 40$-50$. (815) 356-9212 ; rauecenter.org.

Spectacle d’improvisation : 19h et 20h30 à Improv Playhouse, 735 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. 5 $ à 20 $. (847) 968-4529. improvplayhouse.com.

« Vendre Kaboul » du Northlight Theatre : 14h30 et 19h30 au Center Theatre du North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. 19 $ à 59 $. northshorecenter.org/.

Les imbéciles du Capitole : 14h et 20h au Center Theatre du North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie. 40 $ à 52 $. northshorecenter.org/.

Piano Man – l’expérience Billy Joel : 15h et 19h30 au Woodstock Opera House Stage Left Cafe, 125 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. 43 $ à 55 $. woodstockoperahouse.com/.

Années 1990 débranchées : 17h et 20h au SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. 25 $. Tous ages. (847) 492-8860 ; evanstonspace.com.

Chris Jansen : 19h au Théâtre Genesee, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. 33 $ à 69 $. (847) 263-6300. geneseetheatre.com/events.

41e Profils annuels d’excellence : Racines musicales : 15h00 au Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 N. Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Gratuit. (847) 968-3477. lcfpd.org/calendar/41st-profiles-in-excellence/20240204/.

Million Quartet : Sortie de l’album « Perfectly Spaced » de Steve Million présenté par WDCB : 19h30 au SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. 15 $ à 22 $. 15$-25$. (847) 492-8860 ; evanstonspace.com.

Éric Johanson : 19h30 au SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. 12 $ à 22 $. Tous ages. (847) 492-8860 ; evanstonspace.com.

Pintes et Purls : 19 heures au Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Gratuit. waukeganil.gov/calendar.

Soirée quiz : 19h au Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville. (847) 984-2599. TimothyOTooles.com.

Soirée quiz : 18h00 au Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com.

Anecdote sur la salle de taproom : 19h à Buffalo Creek Brewing à Long Grove. Les billets sont gratuits. Au 360, ruelle historique. 847-821-6140 ; buffalocreekbrewing.com.

Musique de Velvet Underground : 19h30 au SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. 20$-30$. 847-492-8860 ; evanstonspace.com.

Anecdote avec Lola Madison et ses amis : 19 heures au Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewing, 216 W. Clayton, Waukegan. Gratuit. waukeganil.gov/calendar.

Tacos et R&B : 19 heures au A Crazy Place Venue, 208 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Pas de couverture. waukeganil.gov/calendar.

Soirée quiz : 19h à Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. (847) 549-1972. austinssaloon.com/.

Soirée Karaoké : 19h30 au Timothy O’Toole’s Pub, 5572 Grand Ave., Gurnee. (847) 249-0800. TimothyOTooles.com.

Soirée quiz : 18h30 à Half Day Brewing Company, 200 Village Green S., Lincolnshire. halfdaybrewing.com.

Kevin Burt et Big Medicine : 20h00 au SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. 15$-25$. 847-492-8860 ; evanstonspace.com.

Les jeudis karaoké : Après le spectacle jusqu’à la fermeture au Vixen, 1208 N. Green St., McHenry. Pas de couverture. 21+. vixenmchenry.com/.

Soirée Bingo Musicale : 18h00 à Impact Fuel Room, 481 Peterson Road, Libertyville. (847) 549-1972. austinssaloon.com/.

Cheryl Rodey : 19 heures à Tighthead Brewing, 161 N. Archer Ave., Mundelein. (847) 970-9174. Tightheadbrewing.com/tap-room-events.

Aventure paranormale à l’Opéra : 19h et 20h30 à l’Opéra de Woodstock, 121 W. Van Buren St., Woodstock. 100 $. woodstockoperahouse.com/.

« La visite du groupe » : 19h30 au Writers Theatre, Gillian Theatre, 325 Tudor Court, Glencoe. 35 $ ​​à 75 $. (847) 242-6000 ; écrivainstheatre.org.

Vous avez un événement à soumettre ? Aller à chicagotribune.com/thingstodo au moins trois semaines avant l’événement.