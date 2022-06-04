‘Ça va dans les fourgons à burgers !’ – Hales’ 91 sur 33 balles

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
‘Ça va dans les fourgons à burgers !’ – Hales’ 91 sur 33 balles


Faits saillants de l’affrontement T20 Blast entre Derbyshire Falcons et Nottinghamshire Outlaws.