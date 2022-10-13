Bundesliga en direct sur Sky Sports – rencontres, dates et heures de coup d’envoi | Nouvelles du football

Découvrez quels matchs de Bundesliga sont diffusés en direct sur Sky Sports pendant la saison 2022/23…
Les matchs confirmés de la Bundesliga en direct sur Sky Sports
Vendredi 14 octobre : Schalke vs Hoffenheim, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Sky Sports Football Bouton Rouge
Samedi 15 octobre : RB Leipzig vs Hertha Berlin, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Sky Sports Football Bouton Rouge
Dimanche 16 octobre : Cologne vs Augsbourg, coup d’envoi 14h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 16 octobre : Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund, coup d’envoi à 16h30 – Sky Sports Football Bouton Rouge
Dimanche 16 octobre : Bayern Munich vs Fribourg, coup d’envoi 18h30 – Sky Sports Football Bouton Rouge
Vendredi 21 octobre : Mayence vs Cologne, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Samedi 22 octobre : Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Francfort, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 23 octobre : Bochum vs Union Berlin, coup d’envoi 14h30 – Sky Sports Football Bouton Rouge
Dimanche 23 octobre : Hertha Berlin vs Schalke, coup d’envoi 16h30 – Sky Sports Football Bouton Rouge
Vendredi 28 octobre : Werder Brême vs Hertha Berlin, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Samedi 29 octobre : Francfort vs Borussia Dortmund, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 30 octobre : Union Berlin vs Borussia Mönchengladbach, coup d’envoi 14h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 30 octobre : Schalke vs Fribourg, coup d’envoi 16h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 30 octobre : Cologne vs Hoffenheim, coup d’envoi 18h30 – Sky Sports YouTube et application
Vendredi 4 novembre : Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Stuttgart, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Samedi 5 novembre : Werder Brême vs Schalke, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 6 novembre : Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Berlin, coup d’envoi à 14h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 6 novembre : Fribourg vs Cologne, coup d’envoi 16h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Mardi 8 novembre : Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Mardi 8 novembre : Bayern Munich vs Werder Brême, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Mercredi 9 novembre : Cologne vs Bayer Leverkusen, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Mercredi 9 novembre : RB Leipzig vs Fribourg, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Vendredi 11 novembre : Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund, coup d’envoi 19h30 – Mélange de sports aériens
Samedi 12 novembre : Schalke vs Bayern Munich, coup d’envoi 17h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 13 novembre : Mayence vs Francfort, coup d’envoi à 14h30 – Ciel Sports Football
Dimanche 13 novembre : Fribourg vs Union Berlin, coup d’envoi 16h30 – Ciel Sports Football