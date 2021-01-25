Bruno Fernandes has laughed off the suggestion he is tired after a year of single-handedly transforming Manchester United.

Fernandes’ stunning free-kick to earn Manchester United an epic 3-2 FA Cup win over arch rivals Liverpool was his 28th goal since joining from Sporting Lisbon for £47million a year ago.

The playmaker has now been involved in 45 goals – scoring 28 and assisting 17 – in 51 appearances, a remarkable stat which underlines his importance to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

After he produced a below-par display – by his high standards – in United’s 0-0 draw at Anfield the previous week, it was suggested Fernandes was feeling the strain after a full-on first year in England.

The Portugal international came off the bench to plunder the winner on Sunday, but dismissed any notion he is running out of steam and said he is on a mission to lead United to new glory.

« Tired?” said Fernandes. “At 26-years-old, I can’t be tired,” said Fernandes.

“If I’m tired now, when I arrive at 30, 32, I will not play. I will play one game in five so, no, I’m not tired.

« Of course, the coach knows what’s better for the team and today he choose to play with Donny, to give some freshness to the team.