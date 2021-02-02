The government was defeated in the House of Lords on Tuesday evening over rules to prevent deals with countries that commit genocide or human rights abuses.

Peers, including 40 Tory rebels, forced two amendments on the government’s trade bill that would tie the hands of ministers when negotiating new agreement.

One successful motion, proposed by Labour, requires the government to check whether parties to any proposed trade deals have committed crimes against humanity, among other safeguards.

But peers also backed a stronger motion from crossbencher Lord Alton that would leave the decision on whether a country had committed genocide to the High Court.

The defeat comes after Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a defeat in the Commons on a similar amendment, despite misgivings of senior Tories.

Read more

The bill is currently in a state of « ping pong » between the Lords and the Commons, during which is it being sent back and forth between the two houses of parliament.

Proposing the successful amendment, Lord Alton said: « This all-party amendment is a modest attempt to break the cycle of hatred and violence which would otherwise lead to more suffering by innocent human beings. »

Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday Inside Politics newsletter The latest news on Brexit, politics and beyond direct to your inbox every weekday

Labour frontbencher Lord Collins of Highbury added: « We are in a new era where we have a responsibilities to start negotiating trade agreements outside the EU. We have to ensure that with that responsibility we take cognisance of all our responsibilities to human rights. »

Peers backed the crossbench amendment by 359 votes to 188, a majority 171, with 40 Conservative rebels. The Labour motion was supported by 16 Tory rebels and passed by 327 votes to 229, a majority 98.

Tory former minister Lord Blencathra said: « The evil of genocide must take precedence over free trade. This is a moral issue.

« We are the country which led the way on the abolition of slavery. We should now lead the way in making a very firm statement that we will not tolerate genocide nor seek to profit from it.

Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liz Truss reacts as she arrives in Downing Street in London on October 19, 2020. Ms Truss will request to join the CPTPP trade deal on Monday, 1 February, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

« I do believe in free trade but there is no God given right for British consumers to buy T-shirts at £2 a piece if people have been murdered or forcibly sterilised in the production of them. »

The government has however warned that it could be problematic to give British courts the ability to declare whether a genocide has taken place.

Boris Johnson and his trade secretary Liz Truss have pushed hard for trade deals with other countries, claiming they are a benefit of Brexit and leaving the EU customs union.





UK news in pictures Show all 51 1 /51 UK news in pictures



UK news in pictures 2 February 2021 Police officers remove an environmental activist protesting against the HS2 high speed rail line, from the roof of the HS2 office in central London on February 2, 2021. – Designed to run to the former industrial powerhouse Birmingham and then Manchester and Leeds, HS2 was supposed to follow on from London’s southern Eurostar connection with Paris AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 1 February 2021 Christine Barry lifts her son Oran, two, up to kiss a statue of St Brigid as they visit St Brigid’s holy well in Co Kildare to mark St Brigid’s Day which is seen by many in Ireland as the first day of Spring PA UK news in pictures 31 January 2021 People walk a dog in Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield, West Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 30 January 2021 Firefighters inspect the charred remains of a block at Napier Barracks after police have said a fire was started deliberately in Folkestone, England. Napier Barracks, part of the disused Somerset House Sir John Moore Army Barracks, has been used since last summer to house Asylum Seekers arriving from France to the South Coast. It has been reported that 120 of the 400 people being housed there have caught Coronavirus and a visiting doctor had described the living conditions as “inhumane” Getty UK news in pictures 29 January 2021 Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community take part in Friday prayers at the Baitus Subhan Mosque in Croydon, England. For nearly the past year, the Covid-19 pandemic, and its resulting limits on public gatherings, have forced religious communities to find new ways to observe prayers, with many events being marked at home. Mosques as well as other places of religious worship remain open, though numbers have been limited to help maintain social distancing Getty UK news in pictures 28 January 2021 Artwork depicting animals, created by Raymond and Leonard is displayed in the window of a house in Acton, London, to launch The Great Big Art Exhibition, the nation’s largest ever exhibition, an initiative by Firstsite PA UK news in pictures 27 January 2021 Fishing boats, some abandoned, lie in the waters of the River Wyre at Fleetwood in Lancashire PA UK news in pictures 26 January 2021 A group of friends use a sheet to sledge in the snow-covered Lickey Hills Country Park, Birmingham PA UK news in pictures 25 January 2021 A cyclist watches the sun rise from Primrose Hill PA UK news in pictures 24 Janaury 2021 People go sledging in the snow on Parliament Hill on Hampstead Heath Getty UK news in pictures 23 January 2021 Denise Munday (left) and Ruth Richards (right) check on Ruth’s rescued ex-battery hens, in flood water at her home near Naburn Lock in York following heavy rain during Storm Christoph PA UK news in pictures 22 January 2021 The clean up as floodwater begins to recede from the town of Northwich, Cheshire, in the aftermath of Storm Christoph Getty UK news in pictures 21 January 2021 Members of the Emergency services work to evacuate Care Home residents after they became stranded by flood water, in Northwich, northwest England as Storm Christoph brings heavy rains and flooding across England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 20 January 2021 Flooding underneath the A46 at Six Hills Lane in Leicestershire, as Storm Christoph is set to bring widespread flooding, gales and snow to parts of the UK PA UK news in pictures 19 January 2021 A surfer rides a wave in the sea off of Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 18 January 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stands outside a room where technicians are manufacturing the AstraZeneca covid-19 vaccine at Oxford Biomedica, in Oxford Reuters UK news in pictures 17 January 2021 People on the sea front in Brighton during England’s third national lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus PA UK news in pictures 16 January 2021 Cubicles erected inside Salisbury Cathedral, Wiltshire, for people to receive an injection of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine PA UK news in pictures 15 January 2021 Vehicles negotiate a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leciestershire, with a large swathe of England covered by 30 flood warnings by lunchtime Friday PA UK news in pictures 14 January 2021 NHS workers from hospitals across the capital during a socially distanced protest outside Downing Street, London, timed to coincide with the weekly clap for heroes PA UK news in pictures 13 January 2021 A public health notice to ‘stay home’ at a bus stop in London EPA UK news in pictures 12 January 2021 The sun rises behind Scarborough Castle in Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 11 January 2021 A healthcare workers fills a syringe with a Covid-19 vaccine at the NHS vaccine centre that has been set up at the Centre for Life in Times Square, Newcastle PA UK news in pictures 10 January 2021 Grey seals on the beach at Horsey Gap in Norfolk, where Friends of Horsey Seals, who monitor the coast from Winterton to Horsey, have recorded over 2000 births this season PA UK news in pictures 9 January 2021 An open water swimmer holds up a sheet of ice as she enjoys a socially-distanced dawn swim after breaking the ice on the surface of a lake near Scunthorpe, northern England AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 8 January 2021 Sledgers have fun in the snow surrounding the Angel of the North near Gateshead, Tyne and Wear PA UK news in pictures 7 January 2021 A dog wearing a jacket running in Queen’s Park in Glasgow PA UK news in pictures 6 January 2021 A pedestrian crosses a deserted road in Leeds AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 5 January 2021 Pigeons gather outside the shuttered entrance to a John Lewis department store, closed down due to pandemic restrictions, on an empty Oxford Street in London as Britain enters another national lockdown AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 4 January 2021 Supporters of Julian Assange celebrate after the verdict outside the Old Bailey in London. District judge Vanessa Baraitser denied the extradition of Assange to the United States. He faces charges for hacking computers and violating the country’s Espionage Act. The US has confirmed it will appeal the decision Getty UK news in pictures 3 January 2021 Allenheads in Northumberland, after heavy snowfall overnight PA UK news in pictures 2 January 2020 A paraglider flying over Mam Tor, a 517m hill near Castleton in Derbyshire PA UK news in pictures 1 January 2020 Ollie King, 22, and his sister Laura, 19, take a dip into the sea at King Edward’s Bay in Tynemouth PA UK news in pictures 31 December 2020 Fencing around Trafalgar Square, London, ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations. People are being urged to stay home on New Year’s Eve to prevent the « dire » situation in hospitals from getting worse PA UK news in pictures 30 December 2020 Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital. NHS England figures show England’s hospitals now have more Covid-19 patients than during April’s first-wave peak, with reports of ambulances carrying coronavirus patients forced to queue outside hospitals PA UK news in pictures 29 December 2020 A lorry travels along the M9 near Falkirk, Scotland after severe lockdown restrictions were announced for December and January with all of the country moving into the highest level of lockdown PA UK news in pictures 28 December 2020 Krystyna (right) pulling Isaac,7, making the most of the snowfall, going sledging in Tatton Park, Knutsford, in Cheshire PA UK news in pictures 27 December 2020 Anthony Gleave and his son Arthur, 3, canoe along the flooded A1101 in Welney, Norfolk PA UK news in pictures 26 December 2020 Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy, left, celebrates with James Maddison after scoring their second goal during the boxing day Premier League match against Manchester United at King Power Stadium AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 25 December 2020 Picture taken with permission from the Twitter feed of @markstockdale69 showing snowfall on Christmas Day in Hessle, East Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 24 December 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he holds a remote press conference to update the nation on the post-Brexit trade agreement, inside 10 Downing Street AFP via Getty UK news in pictures 23 December 2020 Swimmers prepare for dip in the Thames estuary at Chalkwell Beach near Southend On Sea in Essex PA UK news in pictures 22 December 2020 The MS Princess Seaways arrives at the mouth of the Tyne as the sun rises on the North East coast of England PA UK news in pictures 21 December 2020 The closed entrance to the Port of Dover. France has closed its border with the UK for 48 hours over concerns about the new coronavirus variant. Freight lorries cannot cross by sea or through the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover has closed to outbound traffic EPA UK news in pictures 20 December 2020 Police officers at Euston Station, London, with more being deployed to enforce travel rules at London’s stations PA UK news in pictures 19 December 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference in response to the ongoing situation with the coronavirus disease pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street, London. He announced London and southeast England set for tier 4 rules with Christmas bubbles canceled Reuters UK news in pictures 18 December 2020 Actors from the Wintershall Estate perform an adaptation of their traditional Nativity play on December 18, 2020 in Guildford, England. The Wintershall Estate have adapted their traditional Nativity play to accommodate the Coronavirus pandemic restrictions and this year it takes the form of a walk through the estate set in the Surrey Hills. Walkers will enjoy beautifully staged mini-tableaus from the Nativity story, performed by a cast of volunteers with a full complement of sheep, cows and horses Getty UK news in pictures 17 December 2020 People walk through Ashford in Kent as Tier 3 restrictions are planned for large areas of England PA UK news in pictures 16 December 2020 A dog retrieves a hard hat from flood water in Sutton in Cambridgeshire, as the Met Office have warned the next couple of months are likely to be wetter than normal in the UK, raising the prospect of flooding PA UK news in pictures 15 December 2020 Queens Park Rangers fans cheer on their side in the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, London PA UK news in pictures 14 December 2020 An empty restaurant in the West End of London after the announcement that the capital and parts of Essex and Hertfordshire will face Tier 3 restrictions from Wednesday following a rise in coronavirus cases PA

Responding for the Government, investment minister Lord Grimstone of Boscobel said: « This Government is committed to working with Parliament on this most heinous crime of genocide and to explore options with Parliament in this regard as it relates to trade.

« But we must proceed without amending the delicate balance in the constitution and the role of the courts, no matter how terrible these issues are, or we will run the risk of undermining the very aims of those seeking justice.