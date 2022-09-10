Un aperçu de l’horaire des sports de la région pour le samedi 10 septembre

Golf garçons – St. Bede, Hall, comté de Putnam, Bureau Valley, coopérative Amboy, Henry-Senachwine à Kewanee Invite, 8 h 30

Football garçons – Monmouth-Roseville à DePue-Hall, 10h30

Cross-country: La Salle-Pérou, St. Bede, Hall, Mendota, Bureau Valley, Amboy co-op, Fieldcrest à Princeton’s Gary Coates Invite à Zearing Park; Comté de Putnam, Henry-Midland à Peoria’s First to the Finish Invitational, 9 h

Volley-ball – Hall, LaMoille, Henry-Senachwine au Tournoi Midland, 8 h

Football masculin : Bryant & Stratton à IVCC, 13 h

Football féminin : Bryant & Stratton à IVCC, 15 h