Voici un aperçu de l’horaire des sports de la région pour le mardi 13 septembre
Golf garçons – Henry-Senachwine, comté de Stark dans le comté de Putnam (Edgewood Park) ; Morrison, Sherrard à Princeton (Wyaton Hills), 16 h; Erie-Prophetstown, Orion à St. Bede (Spring Creek), 16h30
Football garçons : DePue-Hall à Princeton, 16h30
Cross-country – St. Bede, Putnam County, Mendota, Fieldcrest, Ottawa, Streator à La Salle-Pérou; Hall, comté de Putnam, Princeton, Kewanee à Bureau Valley, 16h30
Tennis filles – Streator à Princeton, 16h30
Volley-ball – Serena à DePue, Hinckley-Big Rock à LaMoille, 17h30 ; Highland à IVCC, Plano à La Salle-Pérou, Newman à Mendota, Bureau Valley à Princeton, 18h00 ; Kewanee à St. Bede, Hall du comté de Putnam, 19 h