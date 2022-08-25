Billet du jour

Voici un aperçu du programme sportif de la région pour le jeudi 25 août :
Golf pour garçons – Princeton à Chillicothe, 3h30 ; BV, St. Bede à Hidden Lake; Mendota, Amboy-LaMoille à La Rochelle, 4h30
Soccer masculin – Ottawa à Princeton, 4:30; La Salle-Pérou, DePue-Hall à Earlville’s War on 34, TBA
Golf pour filles – Princeton à Wyaton Hills, 4 ; BV, St. Bede au lac caché, 4h30
Tennis filles : St. Bede, Mendota à La Salle-Pérou ; Princeton à Ottawa, 16 h 30
Ski de fond – St. Bede à Kewanee, 4h30
Softball – Princeton Logan à Mendota Holy Cross, 4:30
Volley-ball – Mendota à Amboy, DePue à Peoria Manual, 18h00 ; Woodland au comté de Putnam, 18h30; Serena à Hall, St. Bede à El Paso-Gridley, Bureau Valley à Annawan, 19 h