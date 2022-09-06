Billet d’aujourd’hui pour le mardi 6 septembre – Shaw Local

Voici un aperçu de l’horaire des sports de la région d’aujourd’hui :
Golf garçons – Hall, Princeton à Mendota, 16 h; Bureau Valley, Newman à St. Bede, 16h30
Football garçons – DePue-Hall à Kewanee, 16 h; Riverdale à Princeton, Earlville à Mooseheart, 16h30
Cross-country – St. Bede, Fieldcrest, Kewanee à Princeton, 16h30
Golf filles – St. Bede à El Paso-Gridley, 16 h
Tennis filles – Newman à Mendota, 16h00 ; Princeton à St. Bede, 16h30
Volley-ball – Comté de Putnam à LaMoille, Annawan à Henry-Senachwine, 17 h 30; Mendota à Hall, IVCC à Moraine Valley, 18 h; Newman à Saint-Bède, 19 h