Billet BCR pour le mardi 3 octobre 2023
Voici un aperçu du programme sportif du comté de Bureau pour le mardi 3 octobre.
Cross-country: St. Bede, Hall, comté de Putnam, Henry-Midland à Lowpoint-Washburn ; Princeton, Bureau Valley, Fieldcrest, Amboy-LaMoille à Erie-Prophetstown Invite, 16h30
Tennis filles : St. Bede à Newman, Kewanee à Princeton, 16h30
Volley-ball: La Salle-Pérou à Morris, Mendota à Newman, Bureau Valley à Princeton, 18 heures ; Kewanee à St. Bede, 19h