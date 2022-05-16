Billboard Music Awards 2022: les stars éblouissent avec la mode du tapis rouge

    Kylie Jenner et Travis Scott aux Billboard Music Awards (Frazer Harrison)

    Megan Fox et Machine Gun Kelly aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 (Christopher Polk/NBC)

    Miranda Lambert assiste aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada (Maria Alejandra Cardona)

    Miranda Lambert et Brendan McLoughlin assistent aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada (Frazer Harrison)

    Doja Cat arrive aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 qui se tiennent au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022. — (Photo de Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU (Christopher Polk/NBC)

    Morgan Wallen et Lesli Wallen assistent aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022 à Las Vegas, Nevada. (Bryan Steffy)

    Sean “Diddy” Combs assiste aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022 à Las Vegas, Nevada (Bryan Steffy)

    Kylie Jenner et Travis Scott assistent aux Billboard Music Awards ( )

    Heidi Klum et Tom Kaulitz arrivent aux Billboard Awards 2022 à Las Vegas, Nevada ( )

    Megan Thee Stallion aux Billboard Awards à Las Vegas, Nevada ( )

    Dan Smyers et Shay Mooney de Dan + Shay assistent aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022 à Las Vegas, Nevada. (Frazer Harrison)

    Chloe Bailey assiste aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022 à Las Vegas, Nevada. (Matt Winkelmeyer)

    Morgan Wallen assiste aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022 à Las Vegas, Nevada. (Frazer Harrison)

    Luisana Lopilato et Michael Bublé arrivent aux Billboard Music Awards 2022 qui se tiennent au MGM Grand Garden Arena le 15 mai 2022. — (Photo de Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) (Todd Williamson/NBC)

