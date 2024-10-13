Actualité people et divertissement | News 24

Bill Maher cible le chanteur LGBTQ Chappell Roan à cause de ses commentaires à Gaza – The Hill

Harold Fortieril y a 1 jourDernière mise à jour: octobre 13, 2024

  1. Bill Maher cible le chanteur LGBTQ Chappell Roan à cause de ses commentaires à Gaza  La Colline
  2. Bill Maher propose une « lettre ouverte » à la pop star Chappell Roan sur Israël : « Vous ne savez pas grand chose sur l’histoire »  Fox Nouvelles
  3. Bill Maher dit que Chappell Roan serait jeté « du haut d’un toit » à Gaza après que le chanteur ait manifesté son soutien à la Palestine  L’Indépendant
  4. Bill Maher déclare que Chappell Roan serait jeté « du haut d’un toit » à Gaza  Date limite
  5. Bill Maher attaque le chanteur queer et le critique israélien Chappell Roan pour avoir ignoré la « police morale » du Hamas  Médiite

Source link

Harold Fortieril y a 1 jourDernière mise à jour: octobre 13, 2024
News 24 est un site d’information. Les actualités les plus importantes sont collectées à l’aide d’un algorithme d’acceptation automatique et de traduction automatique des actualités.