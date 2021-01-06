Biden calls Capitol riot ‘insurrection,’ urges Trump to ‘end siege’ – live updates

President-elect Joe Biden called the rioting Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol “insurrection” and “chaos,” and he told President Donald Trump to go on national television to urge his supporters to end their siege.

“What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end, now,” Biden said from The Queen theater in Wilmington, Delaware. “I call on this mob to pull back now and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

Biden called on Trump to go on national television to urge his supporters “to demand an end to this siege.”

“It’s not protest, it’s insurrection,” said Biden, a former 36-year senator and former vice president who presided over the Electoral College count in 2017 that seated Trump.

