Biden calls Capitol riot ‘insurrection,’ Trump tells mob to ‘go home’ – live updates

4

Hours after a pro-Trump mob violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, President Donald Trump urged rioters at the Capitol to « go home » but repeated baseless claims of election fraud in a minute-long video posted to Twitter.

« I know your pain, I know your hurt, » Trump said. « But you have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. »

Trump tweeted the message at 4:17 p.m. EST, hours after rioters broke a barrier and entered the Capitol.

In the message, Trump again falsely claimed the election was « stolen » from him.

Twitter flagged the president’s video, noting the « claim of election fraud is disputed, » which prevents any Twitter users from replying to or retweeting the message.

