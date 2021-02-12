Valentine’s Day isn’t just about her, it’s about him too – and men deserve to be treated like a King this February 14th.

Now we’re not sure if you feel the same, but buying for a man is notoriously difficult, right? So we’ve come to your rescue and created the perfect gift guide – full of presents we think he’ll love.

From food and drink to clothes, board games to keep him entertained and more. You’re bound to find something for the special man in your life, whether he’s your best mate, housemate, boyfriend or husband – whoever.

We’ve rounded up some of the best gifts for him you can shop now in time for the big day.

Below you’ll find a few options we think he’ll love to open on February 14th.

Aviation American Gin – £35.95









Stay home and create delicious cocktails with your partner on the Valentine’s weekend. Aviation American Gin is crafted in Portland, Oregon, and designed to be softer and smoother than London Dry. You’ll find juniper in the back and citrus and floral notes in the front for a balanced medley of botanicals taking flavour to new heights.

Buy Aviation American Gin from Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 Smart Watch in Black – £170







If your boyfriend or even best friend is still on the fitness hype, treat them to a Fitbit, stocked at ASOS.

Believing that every bit of fitness makes a big impact, Fitbit is here to help them achieve their fitness goals – whether it’s on the walk to work or in the last mile, when out running the streets.

Buy your Fitbit from ASOS

Card Holder – £125







When you can’t think of what else to buy him, a card holder will do just the trick. This one from Smythson has a nod to refined luxury, with hand painted embossed leather. There’s space for five cards which is great for when travelling light is the aim of the day.

Buy from Smythson

Tan Leather Cashmere-lined Gloves – £59.95







Make sure his hands keep warm this winter, by wearing these gloves from T.M. Lewin. The gloves have been crafted from leather – they are also super soft and flexible so he won’t feel restricted, when going about his day to day business. The lining is made from pure cashmere for exceptional winter warmth.

Buy from T.M. Lewin

Grooming Kit – from £25







This is the perfect edit of Grooming treats for him worth over £155. On sale 8th February at 9am, it’s priced at only £25 for subscribers and £30 for non-subscribers. What a bargain!

Buy yours from Glossybox

Heart To Heart Cheese Gift Set – £17.50







Why not show him you care with cheese this Valentine’s Day? This set from Godminster includes a delicious combination of creamy organic cheddars, sent with love from the heart, from Somerset. This gift set pairs Godminster’s award-winning classic 200g Heart-Shaped Vintage Organic Cheddar with their 200g Heart-Shaped Black Truffle Vintage Organic Cheddar for maximum indulgence. It’s the perfect partner for any cheese lover.

Buy heart shaped cheese set from Godminster

Pure Cotton Waffle Robe – £65









Crafted from pure cotton in a waffle weave for an absorbent yet quick-drying finish, this John Lewis robe is ideal for wearing after your bath or shower.

Finished with piped trim, it features a wide shawl collar, deep patch front pockets, and adjustable waist belt tie for a snug fit.

Buy cotton waffle robe from John Lewis & Partners

Freedom Award Winning British Lagers Gift Set – £20







Seeing a the pubs are closed for a little while longer, why not treat him to a pub experience at home – with the taste of vegan friendly beers?

Freedom Brewery has been crafting distinctive beers since 1995. The sustainable brewery uses a brewing process that sets them apart from the mainstream. Using natural spring water that comes directly from a unique bore hole, brewing under pressure and allowing the beer to naturally carbonate, which in turn creates a lighter and easier drinking beer.

Buy lager gift set from MoonPig

Taskmaster Board Game – from £19.99









Compete with your friends and family in a series of ludicrous tasks to be crowned Taskmaster Champion. Based on the BAFTA winning Channel 4 TV show hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, Taskmaster the Board Game brings the very essence of this popular show to the comfort of your own home.

Buy Taskmaster Board Game at Amazon

Urban Matte Wax – £7.50







For a look that is messed-up, lived-in with maximum texture, why not treat him to some matte wax from Fudge? This super dry, non-sticky matte paste leaves you with hair that will last all day.

Buy your Fudge Urban wax from Boots

Creed Aventus Eau de Parfum – from £195









If there’s a new fragrance he’ll love, it’s this from Creed. Inspired by the dramatic life of a historic emperor, the scent opens with top notes of blackcurrant, pineapple, apple (of the Calville Blanc variety) and bergamot and is crafted with a heart of peppery rose, birch, jasmine and patchouli. As for the base? That’ll be filled with oakmoss, ambergris and vanilla.

Buy Creed Aventus from Selfridges

Funnel Neck Knitted Lambswool Jumper – £95









This funnel neck knitted jumper from Lyle & Scott has classic winter feels. Stay cosy all winter in this traditional men’s knitted jumper constructed from Lambswool and Nylon with raglan sleeves. This is a lightweight jumper with a chunky feel with a ribbed button up funnel neck for ultimate warmth. Good enough for him to wear, and you to borrow after.

Buy jumper from Lyle & Scott

Roberts Revival Bluetooth Digital Radio with Alarm – £177.95









If he loves his music or at least being woken up to Classic FM in the mornings, then this Roberts radio will be a real treat. With the same elegant fifties looks, the RD70 features Bluetooth connectivity for simple wireless music streaming, and a vivid full colour display. Tune into crystal clear digital radio, keep on track with full alarm functionality, and take it out with you thanks to the option of battery power.

Buy Roberts Revival radio from Amazon

SodaStream – £99.99







If he (or even you) love sparkling water then the SodaStream is about to become your best friend. The SodaStream Spirit Sparkling Water Maker turns plain old tap water into delicious sparkling water at the touch of a button. Get ready to revolutionise the way you enjoy drinks at home. With the push of a button, you can keep hydrated with cold, fresh sparkling water in seconds – just the way you like it.

Buy your SodaStream from Amazon

Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey – £30







Powers Gold Label Distiller’s Cut is an Irish Whiskey, cut from the heart of the distillate. That means more top and tail gets thrown away than any other Irish whiskey. Left to mature in selected American oak casks, this is where the spicy, bold character takes hold. A complex and honeyed taste is yours for the taking. Enjoy over ice, with cola or ginger beer and squeeze of lime.

Buy Powers Gold Label Irish Whiskey from Tesco

Card – £3.29







Make sure your card is the best one on the mantelpiece with the help of Thortful. With cards from £3.29, there’s something for everyone. We love this one of Covent Garden, London’s most loved destination. They have partnered with greeting card platform Thortful to create a collection of limited edition cards, with proceeds going to Covent Garden Food Bank to continue the estate’s mission of helping vulnerable people in the community during the Pandemic. How cute is that?

Buy this Valentine’s Day card from Thortful

Scarf – £35







Keep his neck warm this winter and treat him to a scarf that won’t scratch his face off either. Best of all? It’s not going to cost you a fortune for that luxury. Add his initial for free over at theazurinastore.com.

Buy this scarf from Azurina

Theragun mini (RED) – £175







The mini is your pocket-sized partner, giving you Theragun quality muscle treatment with unparalleled portability. Compact but powerful, Theragun mini is the most agile massage device that goes wherever you do. So leave in your gym bag, bathroom or back of the car after a sports match.

Buy Theragun mini (RED) here

‘Love Burger’ Meal Kit for Two – £16.50 including delivery









Heck has created an adorable limited edition ‘Love Burger’ Meal Kit for two that can be delivered direct to your door anywhere in the UK, for just £16.50 including delivery.

Get down and flirty with everything you need for a delicious slap-up meal for two without having to leave home. The Peck patties are based on the Yorkshire family food firm’s healthier Chicken Italia recipe. Just pop them in between two heart-shaped buns baked by artisan bakery Havenhands The Bakers in Boroughbridge York.

The kit also comes with all the sauces, seasonings, onions and cheese, you need for layering up your burgers of love, plus step-by-step recipe card and fresh sweet potatoes for a bit on the side of posh fries. For some after dinner entertainment, there’s also a 48-piece fun jigsaw to help feed your mind as well as your face and everything comes in a suitably ‘loved up’ delivery box to unwrap.

All deliveries will be made on 12th February.

Order Heck’s ‘Love Burger’ Meal Kit for Two from 1st February at www.heckfood.co.uk

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earphones – £169









Is he still on that fitness hype from January? Well his next workout will do anything but hold him back thanks to these Beats headphones. The Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earphones are completely wireless, so he’ll have the freedom to move. The premium bluetooth technology means a better range and fewer dropouts. Winner.

Buy Beats earphones from Currys

Suede Belt – £85







Who doesn’t need a classic suede belt for Valentine’s Day? This Mr P. one will go with practically every outfit he pulls together from his wardrobe. Cut in a neat, slim width, it fastens with a polished silver-tone buckle and has a smooth backing. It’s a yes from us.

Buy brown suede belt from Mr Porter







Awaken skin with Kiehl’s Ultimate Men’s Facial Fuel Energising Moisture Treatment. This creamy moisturiser is formulated with caffeine and vitamins to provide the boost that skin needs each morning. So if he’s had another late night in the office or another bad night’s sleep, this will be his skin-changing product.

Buy Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturiser from Space NK

3 Pack Cotton Stretch Cool & Fresh Trunks – £18







It’s that time of year again where you treat him to some fresh, new boxers. These cotton-rich trunks from M&S will keep him feeling fresh and comfortable. They are a regular fit, with 4-way stretch and fly front fastening. How cute is the all-over heart print too?

Buy three pack of trunks from M&S

Outdoor Pizza Oven – £219.99







Enjoy authentic stone baked pizzas – and fun for all the family! Everyone can now make their pizza exactly how they like it – whether it’s extra cheese, extra pepperoni or just extra everything! And remember if you don’t like pizza (which is very unlikely) this portable and versatile outdoor oven can be used as a BBQ or smoker too.

Great for baking bread, barbecuing meat, fish, veg – it will even work as a smoker for a tasty joint of pulled pork too. Well that’s one way to keep yourself entertained during lockdown…

Buy your outdoor pizza oven from eBay

For more Valentine’s Day ideas check out our round up of top Valentine’s Day 2021 experiences to try during lockdown with your other half.

What will you be giving your partner for Valentine’s Day this year? Let us know in the comments below.