As it stands, we’re still unsure if we’ll be able to go out and celebrate Valentine’s Day. So why not treat her to something she’ll love come February 14th?

If you think that just because you can’t see her, Valentine’s Day isn’t happening, think again. Now more than ever, you’ll want to spoil your significant other with something they’ll love to use, wear, look at or smell every day to remind them that you’re thinking of them.

Now we’ve searched the internet and found some gorgeous gifts your girlfriend, best friend or even housemate will love to receive this Valentine’s Day. From jewellery to cushions with your face on, perfume, wash bags and more – there’s something for everyone.

Top Valentine’s Day gifts for her:

Eris Body Candle – £16







How gorgeous is this body candle? It’s the perfect statement flame for your home – and would look gorgeous in your working from home space, bedroom or living room.

Buy your female body candle from Daily Flame

Hand-Painted Initials Bag – from £74







Who wouldn’t want a bag with their initials, hand-painted on the front? We’re in love with this one from Beck. There’s so much space – it’s perfect for when we’re next allowed to travel, putting our shopping in or using for work.

Buy from Beck

Card – from £3









If your best friend is recently single or just needs reminding of how much they are loved, why not send them a little card telling them how much you care?

Buy from Etsy

Sweater and Pants Pyjama Set – £45









Not just for Valentine’s Day, you can wear these cosy pjs all year round. We love the heart-print design and off the shoulder style sweater.

Buy your pyjama set from Nasty Gal for £45

CleanGin Rhubarb – £19







CleanCo have unveiled a special edition gin just in time for Valentine’s Day. Pretty in pink and 1.2% ABV, CleanGin Rhubarb is guaranteed to help make romantic moments.

The flavour opens with tangy rhubarb, sweet raspberry notes, juniper and citrus. With earthy, grassy notes from orris and angelica, and a subtle spice/herbaceous complexity from coriander, mint and cinnamon. Sounds delicious – and perfect to use for non-alcoholic cocktails at home.

Buy from CleanCo

Skincare Gift Set – from £21







A beautiful gift for yourself or a friend this Galentine’s. Enjoy a pamper evening with four Glossybox Skincare products worth £80, for as little as £21. It launches on their website on 4th February at 9am.

Buy yours from Glossybox

Personalised Constellation Print – £15







You can personalise this custom star map of the night or special event you want to remember. It’s a thoughtful gift, showing you really know your recipient.

Buy yours from Amazon Handmade

Fluffy Stripe Slipper In Tan Brown Leopard Print Faux Fur – £29.99









Give your bedtime look a chic update with these fluffy slippers. Featuring a tan brown leopard print faux fur fabric and a hard sole – we are obsessed.

Buy fluffy leopard print slippers from Ego

Gu Lemon Cheesecake Pudding – £3







If you feel like treating yourself, someone you love or just your housemates to a tasty dessert – our go to is always a Gu pudding. It’s just enough to fix those post-dinner cravings too.

Buy from Tesco

L’Oréal Professionnel Serié Expert Pro Longer Mask – £18







Give your other half some well earned ‘me’ time, and treat her hair to a mask? We suggest this nourishing one from L’Oréal. The Professionnel Serié Expert Pro Longer Mask has been designed especially for long hair. The mask works to minimise the appearance of split ends and flyaway hairs, leaving a bouncy, sleek illusion with added body and shine. Long, thick hair can be hard to manage and become tangled easily, so replenish it with the kind yet powerful ingredients within the hair mask. Just 10 minutes with this will leave her feeling like she’s been treated to a salon appointment.

Buy the L’Oreal Pro Longer Mask from LookFantastic

Print – £15







Now we’re spending more time at home, why not add a little life to the walls? We love this Valentine’s Day print sold by VictoriasStories on Etsy.

Buy yours from Etsy here

Bralette 2 Pack – £16







Feel pretty and feminine in these elegant lace padded bralettes from the TU lingerie range at Sainsbury’s. In baby pink and dark grey, they’re made from a supersoft fabric with adjustable straps, and feature a stretchy back for the right fit. With non-wiring for a natural silhouette and comfortable fit, these are a staple.

Buy the bralette set from TU at Sainsbury’s

Rhodochrosite Gold Mini Pyramid Charm Hoop Earrings – £85









These mini hoops feature a pink heart-based healing crystal that radiates love, compassion and all-around good vibes, suspended from a texture gold vermeil hoop with pyramid detailing.

Buy your earrings for £85 from Missoma

PopGrip Lips X Burt’s Bees Pink Peony – £24.99







How handy is this PopGrip from Popsocket, with a built-in Burt’s Bees Original Beeswax Lip Balm? Keep your favorite lip balm close at hand – and right there when you need it.

Buy your Burt’s Bees PopGrip here

Clic Sargent Silver Faith, Hope and Charity Pendant – £19.99







How stunning is this stunning pendant? Crafted in silver, a fine chain hosts a trio of symbolic charms: faith, hope and charity. The solid silver charms make for a fun, fashionable and feel-good trio to compliment every outfit. Look good, feel great. For every pendant purchased, a £10 donation will be made to Clic Sargent. So this Valentine’s Day purchase has a great purpose too.

Buy this necklace from H.Samuel

Dyson Corrale Cord-Free Hair Straighteners Gift Edition with Styling Set – £399.99









Do you complain that she takes too long getting ready? Then help speed up the process with a cordless straightener from Dyson? She’ll be able to style her hair anywhere without the restriction of a cord. It’s also suitable for all hair types, and has three precise heat settings – 165°C, 185°C and 210°C.

Buy your Dyson Corrale Straighteners Set for £399.99 from John Lewis

Dress – £38







Treat her to a lockdown pressie in the form of this dress – she’ll be excited to wear it on the next date night with you.

Buy this dress from River Island

Super Sexy Elixir – £32.50







Want to make sure you’re in the mood this Valentine’s Day? Well this aphrodisiac blend of adaptogenic superherbs will lift their energy and keep them feeling fired up and sexy.

Buy the Super Sexy Elixir from GlowBar

Helsinki Violet Leather Croc Double Zip Perspex Wash Bag – £40









Who wouldn’t want a double sided wash bag? Perfect for all your makeup and skincare essentials.

There’s one shallow and one deep chamber, both of which can hold so much stuff. The perspex sides mean you can see everything super easily so no desperate fishing about for your lip balm.

Azurina also monogram for free, so add your or their initials in gold, silver or rose gold foil.

Buy the Helsinki wash bag from Azurina

Charlotte’s Magic Cream Moisturiser – £75









Don’t give flowers this year, give the gift of Magic Cream. Every Charlotte’s Magic Cream 50ml will arrive with a magic ribbon and the option of personalised engraving too.

Loved by celebrities and supermodels, the revolutionary, results-driven formula is infused with a magic matrix of oils, the ‘magic 8’, of supercharged skincare ingredients – it also has an SPF15.

Buy Charlotte’s Magic Cream Moisturiser from Charlotte Tilbury for £75

Brush Laundrette Towel – £16.99







If there was one gift she didn’t think she’d need, this is it. Spectrum’s new game-changing brush towel is going to make cleaning brushes a breeze.

Just dry any excess water on the surface of the towel then pop the brushes into the handy elasticated slots and hang in a warm space to dry.

The handy metal hooks will allow the towel to hang easily on the back of a door or solid surface, or simply fold and roll to transport your freshly cleaned brushes with ease.

Buy the Brush Laundrette Towel for £16.99 from Spectrum Cosmetics

Love Ear Stud – £18









Add a little bit of love to your ear party with this stud.

Buy Love earring from Cartilage Cartel

Diptyque Scented Candle Graphic Collection Roses – £56









If you don’t want to say it with flowers, why not show her you care with a floral scented candle? The scent of red roses will fill the room for hours on end, and the jar can be reused after.

Buy the Diptyque Graphic Collection Roses candle from Space NK

Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin – £28









Relax this Valentine’s weekend, and kick back with a taste of Italy and Malfy Gin. The Malfy Gin Rosa is a bright and refreshing flavoured gin. It has a zesty and citrusy taste of pink grapefruit, with a rich, long juniper finish.

This Italian gin is best served with Mediterranean tonic and a pink grapefruit wheel on ice. Or enjoy a taste of the Amalfi Coast with a Malfy Spritz.

Buy the Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin from Amazon

Mushions Personalised Face Cushions – £17.99







If you really miss waking up to their face everyday, why not get it printed on a pillow?

Simply upload a good clear picture of the faces you desire and Firebox will transform them all into distorted and squishy cushions for you to do with as you please.

Buy the Mushions Personalised Face Cushion from Firebox

Estée Lauder Private Collection Tuberose Gardenia Eau De Parfum Spray 75ml – £108









Who doesn’t love a new fragrance for Valentine’s Day? Treat someone to the scent of two magnificent white flowers captured in a luxurious, elegantly simple bouquet. This exquisite fragrance combines the rich essences of Tuberose and Gardenia in a fresh, modern bouquet. Simple, luxurious and elegant.

Buy Estée Lauder Private Collection Tuberose Gardenia Eau De Parfum Spray from Selfridges

From Truffles With Love Chocolates – £10









How cute are these? This chocolate box contains a delicious selection of Belgian milk and white chocolate truffles – perfect for a Valentine’s Day treat.

Buy truffles from M&S

Coco Cabana Cream – £18









Sure we can’t go on holiday, but you can give the gift of a holiday scent instead. The Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana Cream is scented with coconut cream, warm vanilla, toasted praline, creamy sandalwood and tropical orchid. Its soft, smooth texture does not feel heavy or greasy on skin.

Buy the Sol de Janeiro Coco Cabana cream from Space NK

Pop Love Necklace – £75









Take your cue from 1960s psychedelia wearing the Pop LOVE Necklace, a laser cut of bright and bold letters in a rainbow of glitter and colour pop acrylic. Delicately pieced together by Team Tatty and suspended from a gold-tone chain, this kaleidoscopic piece is guaranteed to bring you blue skies, whatever the weather.

Buy the Pop Love Necklace from Tatty Devine

Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum 30ml – £35







Similarly to the brand’s The Face, this all-new Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum is powered by a potent hyaluronic acid complex which effortlessly delivers a streak-free, ultra-nourished glow that they’ll absolutely adore.

Buy Tan-Luxe Super Glow Hyaluronic Self-Tan Serum from Cult Beauty

Edinburgh Gin Limited Edition Valentine’s Gin 70cl – £35









Prepare to fall head over heels for Edinburgh Gin’s limited-edition Valentine’s gin. Perfect for your Valentine, Galentine, or even for yourself. It’s been stealing hearts since 2015.

Chamomile, lemon balm, lemongrass and Kaffir lime leaf combine to give a light, citrus freshness, while the rose and hibiscus flowers add floral notes and create its signature pink hue.

Deliciously versatile, it has serious chemistry with soda and lemonade – as well as it’s obvious soulmate, tonic – and pairs well with juices and liqueurs to create swoon-worthy cocktails.

Buy Edinburgh Gin Limited Edition Valentine’s Gin from Moonpig

Gigi 2 – £119









The world-famous Gigi 2 takes G-spot orgasms to a whole new level. Its curved and flat tip accurately targets your G-spot perfectly for exhilarating solo pleasure, every time. Use in the bedroom with your partner or solo for some much needed self-care.

Buy the Gigi 2 from Lovehoney

Kurt Geiger London Princely 2 – £139









Who doesn’t love shoes? And you shall go to the ball, or at least the pub when they reopen in these sparkly flats from Kurt Geiger.

Buy Kurt Geiger shoes from Shoeaholics

TOTL TomFoolery Kit – £39.99









Seeing as we’re still stuck at home, why not give a creative gift? This jewellery making kit contains everything they’ll need to create bracelets and necklaces.

Buy TOTL TomFoolery kit

