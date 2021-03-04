Best Mother’s Day 2021 gift guide – everything the special woman in your life will love

With Mother’s Day just a few weeks away, you still have time to find her the perfect gift. As this year has been tough on all, we’ve searched the internet high and low for the perfect gift to show her you care on March 14th.

And it doesn’t even need to be a gift for your mum – it could be a grandmother, sister, aunt, best friend or hey, maybe just yourself. You deserve a treat after all…

From jewellery to electronics, accessories to clothing, beauty products and more – we’ve found something that the special woman in your life will just love to receive.

As it stands, we won’t be able to see our mum’s but many of these gifts can be sent straight to her door – what more could you need?









Plus, we have a way you can get £10 back when you spend £10 or more from various retailers thanks to TopCashback. Retailers like eBay, Very, Matalan and more are all eligible – so sending her something special will cost less than you think.

All you need to do is sign up here and place your order before the 4th April.

Sadly, the cashback offer is only available for new members or those with no previous purchases or cashback through TopCashback.

So sit back, relax and fingers crossed you find something she’ll love in our Mother’s Day gift guide.

Mother’s Day gift ideas:

Creme de Corps – from £12.50









Now if there’s one thing she’ll love, it’s the smell of this Creme de Corps from Kiehl’s. A rich, non-greasy body lotion with Cocoa Butter and Beta-Carotene for an instant dewy finish.

You can also receive a Kiehl’s eye mask, two skincare mini’s and a pouch when you spend over £75. Just use the code: MOTHERSDAY at the checkout to redeem the offer. It’s only valid until the 7th March so you need to act fast.

Buy now from Kiehl’s

Personalised Mother’s Day Toblerone – £12.99









Your mum is amazing and she deserves better than a ‘classic’ card and flowers combo – she deserves a colossal triangular prism of chocolate all to herself. So treat her to this Personalised Tolberone! The classic oversized ‘bar’ has been given a gift-friendly overhaul so you can personalise the sleeve with your mum’s name or a heartfelt message.

Buy now from Firebox

L’Oréal Professionnel Steampod 3.0 – £235









This styler delivers a continuous flow of high pressure steam to seal and smooth hair for a long-lasting high shine finish whilst helping to maintain a balanced moisture level for the hair fibre.

The 360 degree rotative cord makes waves easy to create, whilst the design makes this styling essential more lightweight and transportable. Easy-to-remove integrated comb detangles hair whilst styling and heat settings from 180-210 degrees.

Buy now from Amazon

Limited Edition Soothe & Smooth Lip Kit – £25









Lock in all-day moisture with this full-size lip cream and a to-go soothing treatment for any set of lips.

Apply Rose Lip Cream to deeply hydrate and condition for a petal-soft pout. Swipe on Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy to instantly replenish and intensely nourish dry, flaky lips.

Buy now from Fresh

Personalised Mum Velvet Cushion – £35









Show Mum you appreciate everything that she does for you with a present that she will love. A Mother’s Day gift that will come in very useful, this velvet cushion has been made for comfort and style, sure to fit in any reading nook with ease.

This soft, cosy cushion will make her seating that bit more relaxing, so that she can curl up with a glass of wine at the end of a long day and remember how loved she is.

Buy now from Amazon Handmade

Prosecco Sapphire Mother’s Day Cocktail Kit – £65









The perfect gift for that special woman in your life – and a great way to celebrate over a virtual call.

The Prosecco Sapphire Mother’s Day Cocktail Kit Includes:

1 X Bottle Bombay Sapphire (Choose Between 350ml Or 700ml Bottle)

1 X 750ml Bottle Martini Prosecco

1 X 500ml Bottle St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur

2 X 250ml Bottle Frobisher’s Pineapple Juice

1 X Bombay Sapphire Branded Long-twisted Bar Spoon

1 X Bombay Sapphire Branded 25/50ml Measuring Device Jigger

Buy from Bombay Sapphire

Estée Lauder Beautiful Magnolia – from £52









Who doesn’t love being treated to a new perfume? Beautiful Magnolia is a lively green floral fragrance inspired by emotion and love.

It captures each precious moment of your love filled memories together like a blooming magnolia flower, a symbol of strength and loyalty. This uplifting scent exudes playfulness, capturing the mesmerising beauty of the magnolia in bloom and the lush scent that arises from the heart of the flower.

Buy now from Estée Lauder

Rose Plant with Luxury Gold Tea & All Butter Shortbread Biscuits Gift – £25









Marks and Spencer have paired a beautiful rose with their luxury gold tea and all butter shortbread to create an elegant gift.

Buy now from Marks and Spencer

Grey ‘Super Mum’ T-Shirt – £4.50









Is there a fantastic mum in your life? Treat her to this fun t-shirt with a ‘Super Mum’ slogan in a pink raised font. With short sleeves, cotton-rich fabric and a round neckline. It’s bound to brighten her day. The ideal gift for Mother’s Day, don’t you think?

Buy now from TU at Sainsbury’s

Aurelia Heroes Set – £38









Give someone’s skin a boost of probiotics with Aurelia’s two-piece bundle of award-winning skincare products.

Featuring the Miracle Cleanser to deeply cleanse, while melting away makeup, impurities and daily pollutants with a creamy, botanical infused formula, plus the The Probiotic Concentrate to target, repair, and encourage collagen production to tackle numerous skin woes.

It’s the perfect gift for any beauty obsessive, or for treating yourself to a routine overhaul.

Buy now from Beauty Bay

WoodWick Island Coconut Ellipse Candle – £26.99









Bring the smell of the tropics into your home. The smell of juicy pineapple, blended with creamy coconut creates the perfect tropical treat.

Recreate the warming comfort of a glowing fireplace with our WoodWick with HearthWick Flame candle.

A Rich fragrance combined with a dancing flame and soft crackle in a teardrop shaped Ellipse Candle — what’s not to love?

Buy now from Boots

Charbonnel Et Walker Milk Sea Salt Caramel Truffles – £15









Who can resist a delicious truffle post dinner? Treat her to some one of a kind Charbonnel Et Walker Sea Salt Caramel Truffles.

Buy now from Amazon

Dyson Supersonic – £299.99









Now this might be slightly on the pricey side – but your mum is worth it, right? The small, powerful Dyson digital motor V9 is on average, six times faster than other hair dryer motors. Combined with Air Multiplier technology, it produces a high-pressure, high-velocity jet of controlled air, for fast drying and precision styling.

Unlike some others, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer measures air temperature over 40 times a second, and regulates the heat. This helps prevent extreme heat damage, to protect your hair’s natural shine.

Buy now from Very

World’s Greatest Grandma Mug – £4









Treat the World’s Greatest Grandma to a sweet Mother’s Day gift she can use every day – this green mug is perfect for her morning or evening cuppa, thanks to its embossed slogan and heart print. A matching Best Mum and Nan mugs are available, too.

Buy now from Matalan

Personalised Signature Disc Necklace – £79









Understated, simple and sophisticated, our Personalised Signature Disc Necklace makes your moments memorable.

Choose to hand-engrave this disc necklace with a special motto, a favourite lyric or a meaningful phrase in the centre or add names or dates around the edge of the disc to create a personalised engraved necklace to treasure forever.

Buy now from Merci Maman

Smooth Leather Moon Clutch Bag – £35









The ultimate Azurina essential. This beautiful, super-soft and smooth leather Moon Clutch is pretty much perfect for everything.

Featuring a double gold top zip, tonal stitching, an inner zipped pocket, detachable wrist loop and matching fabric lining. So gorgeous it could be her go-to, day to night clutch bag, or even act as chic storage for beauty bits. You can also monogram someone’s initials in it for free.

Buy now from Azurina

CleanCo Clean Gin Rhubarb – £19









Mother’s rejoice. Because now, thanks to CleanCo, mum’s from all across the country can enjoy their favourite gin and tonic tipple with a twist Rhubarb – without having to endure a hangover.

With all the taste and elegance of a full alcohol cocktail, vegan, and just 15 calories per 50ml serving, Rhubarb CleanGin is a truly guilt-free indulgence. Using the same complex distillation pioneered for the original CleanGin, the Rhubarb edition captures the aroma of London Dry Gin with rhubarb and red berries.

Buy now from Amazon

Cricut Joy – £179.99









Is your mum the creative kind? Well it’s time for her to step away from the inspiration boards and turn her best intentions into action with a little help from Cricut Joy.

This smart little cutting and writing machine is ridiculously easy to set up and use, so you’ll find endless excuses to personalise, organise, and customise every single day.

Cut custom vinyl decals for water bottles or your wall. Make labels for your kitchen or office. Bust out a custom card or a birthday banner. With plenty of projects that take just 15 minutes, Cricut Joy makes it possible to make something unique for you – or anyone – at a moment’s notice.

Buy now from Amazon

Beats Solo 3 – £189









Is someone you know into their music or love watching movies? Then they simply can’t be without a pair of Beats Solo 3. With award-winning Beats sound, you get premium fine-tuned acoustics with clarity, breadth and balance. The comfort cushion ear cups buffer outside noise for an immersive acoustic experience so all you hear is your music.

Sounds pretty good to us.

Buy now from Currys

Regan Organic Cotton Leopard Print Scarf in Blue – £45









Throw this vibrant hush Regan scarf over you staple outerwear.

With a simple cut and in super-soft organic cotton, this scarf will wrap your mum, gran or auntie up in comfort. The leopard pattern is given a punchier and bolder colour update that will certainly get you noticed.

Buy now from John Lewis

Large Ceramic Gluggle Jug – £27









If she loves animals, especially fish – then she’ll love this gorgeous statement jug. Shaped in the style of a koi fish with a mouth-shaped pourer that makes a ‘glug glug’ sound when liquid is poured out, giving the jug its name.

In pink engraved with scale, fin and face details, this piece has a handle formed from its curved tail, and is made with a base that it stands on. Use this decorative jug as a vase or utensil pot, or let it be the talk of the table as part of your entertaining tableware.

Buy now from Oliver Bonas

Dynablast Trainers – £110









Is your mum mad about fitness? Or perhaps taking part in a marathon this year? Well why not treat her to a pair of new trainers?

These Asics Dynablast running shoes comfortably wrap around the foot like a gentle hug. This design features a lightweight and breathable upper to keep feet cool without forgoing support.

Dynablast New Strong trainers are recommended for runners who want a responsive underfoot experience during their run. Featuring a women’s exclusive offering that’s rendered with an energised colour palette.

Buy now from Asics

Elemental Hoops in Rose Gold – £59









These hoops make a statement and are curvy, in all the right places. So whether your mum wants to wear them alone, or with huggies in other piercings, they will always be an eye-catching addition.

Buy now from Astrid and Miyu

Multi Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum 30ml – £72









A seriously advanced serum, Allies of Skin’s Triple Hyaluronic Antioxidant Hydration Serum infuses skin with concentrated moisture, preventing the breakdown of natural hyaluronic acid while stimulating collagen production, strengthening skin’s barrier and brightening. It’s a yes from us.

Buy now from Allies of Skin

Has anything in our gift guide for Mother’s Day taken your fancy? Let us know in the comments box.