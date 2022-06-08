Berlin : Une trentaine de blessés après que le véhicule ait percuté la foule | Nouvelles du monde

Un véhicule a percuté une foule dans l’ouest de Berlin, blessant une trentaine de personnes, selon les services d’urgence.