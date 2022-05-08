Benedict Cumberbatch plaisante sur la perte de l’Oscar du meilleur acteur au profit de Will Smith dans “SNL”: “J’ai été battu par lui”

Posted by Gaspar BazinetLast Modified
Benedict Cumberbatch plaisante sur la perte de l’Oscar du meilleur acteur au profit de Will Smith dans “SNL”: “J’ai été battu par lui”

Au cours de son monologue “SNL”, la star de “Doctor Strange” a fait une blague sur Will Smith giflant Chris Rock aux Oscars.